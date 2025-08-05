Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Miley Cyrus Stuns Fans By Stripping Down To Nothing For ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
Miley Cyrus speaking into a microphone wearing headphones during a recording session with a blue background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Stuns Fans By Stripping Down To Nothing For ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

Miley Cyrus didn’t need a single thread or stitch of fabric to make a statement.

The 32-year-old singer posed for a magazine cover wearing nothing but confidence.

Netizens had mixed reactions, with one saying, “If I had her body and would do the same.”

Others claimed she was “trying to be relevant.”

    Miley Cyrus wore nothing but confidence for the cover of Perfect magazine

    Miley Cyrus smiling in a recording studio wearing headphones and a fur coat during a podcast session.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Miley Cyrus wore nothing but confidence for the cover of Perfect magazine.
    • The magazine shared sneak peaks of the upcoming issue, including three magazine covers featuring the singer.
    • Netizens speculated whether she had undergone cosmetic surgery to alter her facial appearance.
    • “Doesn't even look like her,” one claimed.

    As Miley promotes her new albumSomething beautiful, her face adorned the cover of the latest issue of Perfect magazine.

    The yet-to-be released issue saw Miley pose for different covers, one of which included her giving a smoldering look to the camera.

    Her long hair cascaded down as she stood in her birthday suit.

    Miley Cyrus posing confidently in a patterned dress holding a black handbag, highlighting her signature style.

    Image credits: mileycyrus

    A second magazine cover saw Miley posing in an elegant gown, straight from Sofia Coppola’s 2005 film Marie Antoinette. The Victorian frock was paired with sneakers and an enormous hat on her head.

    In the third cover, the Grammy-winner was seen in a close-up shot with her hair piled up on her head.

    “Even if I’m wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it,” said the pop diva

    Miley Cyrus looking down with tousled hair on Perfect magazine cover showcasing bold and natural style.

    Image credits: theperfectmagazine

    The Flowers singer spoke to the magazine about the “power” she feels even when she’s wearing nothing.

    “Even if I’m wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it,” she told the magazine.

    She also spoke about the relationship between herself and her wardrobe in the upcoming issue.

    Miley Cyrus quote on empowerment and confidence featured in Perfect magazine cover story.

    Image credits: theperfectmagazine

    Miley Cyrus stuns fans with bold nude pose for Perfect magazine cover in a striking, confident photoshoot.

    Comment from Steve Bale, top fan, expressing support for Miley Cyrus and defending her singing and appearance against jealous haters.

    “I feel like right now I’m in that kind of God pocket: everything is just flowing and there’s a real harmonious relationship between me and what I’m wearing,” she told Perfect, according to sneak-peaks released by the magazine.

    “It still feels like skin,” she added. “I don’t feel like it ever overpowers. I don’t feel like it’s wearing me.”

    The singer spoke about the Bob Mackie dress she wore to the 2024 Grammys

    Miley Cyrus on Perfect magazine cover posing nude with hand covering chest, showcasing tattoos and natural wavy hair.

    Image credits: theperfectmagazine

    Miley Cyrus stunning fans by stripping down for a bold and daring Perfect magazine cover photoshoot.

    Miley Cyrus stuns fans posing nude for Perfect magazine cover, showcasing bold and confident style.

    The Wrecking Ball singer spoke about her Bob Mackie dress—which she wore during her 2024 Grammy Awards performance—while talking about how a star’s outfit can convey so much to the audience.

    “In a moment like the Grammys – where it’s really high intensity, I’m nervous and there’s a lot at stake – I know that Bob Mackie dress is speaking to the crowd before I even say a word. I definitely use it, almost like a co-star,” she said.

    Miley Cyrus quote on pink background about Grammy intensity, fashion impact, and nervousness for Perfect magazine.

    Image credits: theperfectmagazine

    Miley Cyrus posing nude for Perfect magazine cover, stunning fans with bold and confident photoshoot.

    Miley Cyrus stuns fans by posing nude for Perfect magazine cover in a bold and captivating photoshoot.

    The Party in the USA singer admitted having insecurities about her body just weeks before posing for the Perfect cover.

    During an appearance on the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast, Miley spoke about her MTV VMAs performance in 2013, where she twerked with Robin Thicke and triggered a flurry of memes.

    Miley has been open about her insecurities after being body-shamed for her 2013 MTV VMAs performance

    Miley Cyrus posing topless wearing a wide-brimmed hat for a Perfect magazine cover photoshoot.

    Image credits: mileycyrus

    Comment by Joshua Williams Omo expressing disapproval, stating some people want shame in an online discussion.

    Comment by Lisa DeCarlo praising Miley Cyrus, calling her stunning and expressing amazement at the Perfect magazine cover.

    “There was a couple that were about my body in 2013, and people were putting my head on very unattractive things,” she said.

    “And I still see that when I put on a bathing suit to this day,” she added. “I wear very … you would never think … very modest bathing suits.”

    Miley Cyrus posing in vintage attire with Converse shoes for Perfect magazine cover, stunning fans with bold fashion statement

    Image credits: theperfectmagazine

    Comment by Charles Green stating she came in like a wrecking ball and no one cared, related to Miley Cyrus stunning fans.

    Miley Cyrus posing confidently, showcasing bold style for Perfect magazine cover, stunning fans worldwide.

    The Hannah Montana alum recalled everyone was wearing a bikini, except her, during a recent holiday with her friends and sister.

    “Everyone else had on a string bikini except me; I was in shorts,” she said on the podcast. “I don’t even know if people wear tankinis anymore. I was wearing like a tank top.”

    “My sister goes, ‘You’re you, so this is cool. I guess this is in now. You’re making this cool. But, like, you know this is what a grandma wears to the beach,’” she recalled.

    Miley previously said she didn’t wear a bikini for about two years after the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

    The Grammy winner is currently promoting her latest album Something Beautiful

    Miley Cyrus quote about feeling harmonious and natural in her skin for Perfect magazine cover feature.

    Image credits: theperfectmagazine

    The pop diva released her album Something Beautiful earlier this year. The project included a musical film of the same name featuring 13 songs from the album.

    “I definitely hear myself and go, you know, I have a very distinct voice,” she said while talking about the album. “I always kind of sounded like this, but it’s aged along with me and changed and evolved in all these different ways.”

    “I’m just really proud of the outcome,” she added.

    Miley Cyrus posing nude with tattoos and flowers, wrapped in silky fabric for Perfect magazine cover photoshoot.

    Image credits: mileycyrus

    Netizens had mixed reactions to her Perfect cover, with one saying, “Oh my goodness, are we back at the nakedness again…”

    “What did she do to her mouth and her teeth area,” another wrote, “it looks so weird.”

    “Can we respect women AND have them clothed?” said another naysayer.

    What did she do to her face? So unnecessary,” said another.

    One said, “Doesn’t even look like her.”

    But fans praised her and wrote, “Absolutely thee most gorgeous woman in the world.”

    “You are LITERALLY perfect,” one fan commented

    Comment on social media discussing Miley Cyrus stunning fans by stripping down for Perfect magazine cover with emojis.

    Instagram comment praising Miley Cyrus, stating her talent shines beyond her bold magazine cover photoshoot.

    Screenshot of a social media comment denying that Miley Cyrus is in the image related to a magazine cover.

    Comment stating she was perfect until having all the stuff sucked out of her face in a casual social media post.

    Comment questioning plastic surgery and teeth on a post about Miley Cyrus stunning fans by stripping down for Perfect Magazine cover.

    Comment on social media expressing strong disapproval of buccal fat removal, calling for legal action.

    Comment from user 70scofield expressing concern that Miley Cyrus looks used and exhausted lately on social media platform.

    Comment expressing disappointment about Miley Cyrus stripping down for Perfect magazine cover, questioning focus on talent.

    Comment on social media questioning why celebrities need to be naked and asking to respect women by keeping them clothed.

    Comment on social media questioning a sunken in face and its appearance after a procedure, posted by user addman.1972.

    Comment on social media criticizing Miley Cyrus’s lips and teeth, questioning her appearance after stripping down for Perfect magazine cover.

    Comment from user pam_hager expressing confusion about Miley Cyrus’s beauty and mentioning her tattoos in response to a magazine cover.

    Comment praising Miley Cyrus for looking stunning and confident, embracing her body in a bold photo shoot.

    Comment on social media post praising Miley Cyrus for stunning fans with a bold magazine cover appearance.

    Comment on social media post referencing a resemblance to Steven Tyler’s child.

    Comment on social media post reading look like your mumma now from user sambo68 with profile picture of a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

    Comment from user paulreactss praising Miley Cyrus with a heart emoji in response to Perfect magazine cover post.

    Comment on social media about Miley Cyrus stunning fans by stripping down for Perfect magazine cover, highlighting fashion statement.

    Comment from user mkgirlmonica complimenting someone by saying they are beautiful just the way they are.

    Comment on social media post referencing Miley Cyrus, expressing excitement with emoji, mentioning Hannah Montana unleashed.

    Comment from user _itsme_shivaniiii expressing admiration and confidence about choice and beauty in a social media post.

    Instagram comment from user ivinthehouse2 asking if her jeans are blue, displayed in a white text bubble with a heart icon.

    Fan defending Miley Cyrus against body shaming, praising her confidence and independence in a social media comment.

    Comment praising Miley Cyrus for looking spectacular in any outfit, with fire and heart emojis included.

    Comment on social media post expressing surprise about resemblance between two public figures.

    Instagram comment praising a body with flame emoji relating to Miley Cyrus stunning fans for Perfect magazine cover.

    Comment on social media post reading Woah. Feel likes a whole new person and a new era coming by user thelifeuwanted.

    Comment stating she’s looking more and more like her mom, posted by user mrsmcarle in a social media thread.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

