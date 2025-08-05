Miley Cyrus Stuns Fans By Stripping Down To Nothing For ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus didn’t need a single thread or stitch of fabric to make a statement.

The 32-year-old singer posed for a magazine cover wearing nothing but confidence.

Netizens had mixed reactions, with one saying, “If I had her body and would do the same.”

Others claimed she was “trying to be relevant.”

Miley Cyrus wore nothing but confidence for the cover of Perfect magazine

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As Miley promotes her new albumSomething beautiful, her face adorned the cover of the latest issue of Perfect magazine.

The yet-to-be released issue saw Miley pose for different covers, one of which included her giving a smoldering look to the camera.

Her long hair cascaded down as she stood in her birthday suit.

Image credits: mileycyrus

A second magazine cover saw Miley posing in an elegant gown, straight from Sofia Coppola’s 2005 film Marie Antoinette. The Victorian frock was paired with sneakers and an enormous hat on her head.

In the third cover, the Grammy-winner was seen in a close-up shot with her hair piled up on her head.

“Even if I’m wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it,” said the pop diva

Image credits: theperfectmagazine

The Flowers singer spoke to the magazine about the “power” she feels even when she’s wearing nothing.

“Even if I’m wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it,” she told the magazine.

She also spoke about the relationship between herself and her wardrobe in the upcoming issue.

Image credits: theperfectmagazine

“I feel like right now I’m in that kind of God pocket: everything is just flowing and there’s a real harmonious relationship between me and what I’m wearing,” she told Perfect, according to sneak-peaks released by the magazine.

“It still feels like skin,” she added. “I don’t feel like it ever overpowers. I don’t feel like it’s wearing me.”

The singer spoke about the Bob Mackie dress she wore to the 2024 Grammys

Image credits: theperfectmagazine

The Wrecking Ball singer spoke about her Bob Mackie dress—which she wore during her 2024 Grammy Awards performance—while talking about how a star’s outfit can convey so much to the audience.

“In a moment like the Grammys – where it’s really high intensity, I’m nervous and there’s a lot at stake – I know that Bob Mackie dress is speaking to the crowd before I even say a word. I definitely use it, almost like a co-star,” she said.

Image credits: theperfectmagazine

The Party in the USA singer admitted having insecurities about her body just weeks before posing for the Perfect cover.

During an appearance on the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast, Miley spoke about her MTV VMAs performance in 2013, where she twerked with Robin Thicke and triggered a flurry of memes.

Miley has been open about her insecurities after being body-shamed for her 2013 MTV VMAs performance

Image credits: mileycyrus

“There was a couple that were about my body in 2013, and people were putting my head on very unattractive things,” she said.

“And I still see that when I put on a bathing suit to this day,” she added. “I wear very … you would never think … very modest bathing suits.”

Image credits: theperfectmagazine

The Hannah Montana alum recalled everyone was wearing a bikini, except her, during a recent holiday with her friends and sister.

“Everyone else had on a string bikini except me; I was in shorts,” she said on the podcast. “I don’t even know if people wear tankinis anymore. I was wearing like a tank top.”

“My sister goes, ‘You’re you, so this is cool. I guess this is in now. You’re making this cool. But, like, you know this is what a grandma wears to the beach,’” she recalled.

Miley previously said she didn’t wear a bikini for about two years after the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Grammy winner is currently promoting her latest album Something Beautiful

Image credits: theperfectmagazine

The pop diva released her album Something Beautiful earlier this year. The project included a musical film of the same name featuring 13 songs from the album.

“I definitely hear myself and go, you know, I have a very distinct voice,” she said while talking about the album. “I always kind of sounded like this, but it’s aged along with me and changed and evolved in all these different ways.”

“I’m just really proud of the outcome,” she added.

Image credits: mileycyrus

Netizens had mixed reactions to her Perfect cover, with one saying, “Oh my goodness, are we back at the nakedness again…”

“What did she do to her mouth and her teeth area,” another wrote, “it looks so weird.”

“Can we respect women AND have them clothed?” said another naysayer.

“What did she do to her face? So unnecessary,” said another.

One said, “Doesn’t even look like her.”

But fans praised her and wrote, “Absolutely thee most gorgeous woman in the world.”

“You are LITERALLY perfect,” one fan commented

