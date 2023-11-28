ADVERTISEMENT

We realize we may be a bit late to the party; however, we're still excited to share with you our latest discovery! Have you ever heard of Bluntcards? We believe some of you must be familiar with these creations featuring full dark humor, witty dialogues, and a pinch of sarcasm. Now, mix it all together, and top it off with a vintage look! Seems interesting, doesn't it?

﻿Without further ado, we present you with a list of Bluntcards, and we are certain some of them will make you giggle, and others possibly burst out laughing. What's most interesting about these works is how relatable they are and how many of us could make use of them and share them with specific people. Well, now you have a chance to do that since, apart from being posted online, Bluntcards are also available in various printed formats: greeting cards, luggage tags, drink coasters, and even ornaments.

More info: bluntcard.com | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest