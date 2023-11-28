‘Bluntcard’: 30 Greeting Cards Combining Dark Humor And Vintage StyleInterview
We realize we may be a bit late to the party; however, we're still excited to share with you our latest discovery! Have you ever heard of Bluntcards? We believe some of you must be familiar with these creations featuring full dark humor, witty dialogues, and a pinch of sarcasm. Now, mix it all together, and top it off with a vintage look! Seems interesting, doesn't it?
Without further ado, we present you with a list of Bluntcards, and we are certain some of them will make you giggle, and others possibly burst out laughing. What's most interesting about these works is how relatable they are and how many of us could make use of them and share them with specific people. Well, now you have a chance to do that since, apart from being posted online, Bluntcards are also available in various printed formats: greeting cards, luggage tags, drink coasters, and even ornaments.
We got in touch with the author of these unique vintage images to find out more about them. First, we were wondering how the idea for Bluntcards came about, and what inspired its founder to create a platform for such blunt and truthful humor. We found out: “Well, honestly I first started making this style of humor images on MySpace, many years back. People seemed hungry for a more truthful type of humor as opposed to the more genial and overly saccharine images that were sharable at the time.”
We’ve also learned more about the creative process when coming up with new Bluntcards content: “I only used vintage images from magazines in the beginning. Now all newer cards and products are my own illustrations. The images themselves are often the inspiration for what I imagine they might be saying. I’m also inspired by people’s commentary on political and current events. My own frustrations and things I’d actually like to say to people end up on Bluntcards. I try not to do too much on current events so that cards can still be useful and funny for many years.”
Bluntcards often address social issues and current events. We were curious how the artist behind the series of illustrations balances humor and sensitivity to ensure the audience connects with the content. We were told: “I try and express what I think most people are feeling regardless of their politics. Their frustrations, exhaustion with trying to deal with other people who don’t understand or agree with them. When you are too specific about issues and politics, people feel like you’ve taken a side. So, I’d rather give people something they can use to express how they feel, not how I feel.”
Lastly, we asked what impact the artist hopes Bluntcards has on its audience. The artist said: “When I started doing this, I just wanted to express myself and feel understood. And now, I think what I want is for people to feel understood. I hope Bluntcards are therapeutic, a sense of relief, a community of like-minded people and mostly a nice break from reality.”