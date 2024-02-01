ADVERTISEMENT

Introverts like to keep to themselves. However, many of them are deep thinkers with a rich inner world. These folks are creative and imaginative, and they possess a strong sense of intuition and an eye for detail.

Such qualities can be channeled into powerful forms of self-expression, like writing, painting, music, or... memes!

So whether you're one of them or simply want to gain a better understanding of your quiet friend, here are some of the funniest memes shared by the Instagram account 'Introvert Safe Space.'