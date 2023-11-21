ADVERTISEMENT

Particularly as an adult, there is a special kind of joy that comes from walking into a store and discovering a product that actually solves a problem that you deal with every single day. From little irritations that eat up a few seconds constantly, to major issues that you avoid like the plague, life is full of opportunities for designers and engineers to make things easier.

The “Didn’t Know You Wanted” internet group shares products and items that people may not have known about but would love to buy. So prepare your wallet, set a budget, and get to scrolling. Be sure to upvote your favorite items and comment your thoughts and observations below. We also got in touch with the mods to learn more.