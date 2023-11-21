85 Weird And Wonderful Things People Didn’t Know They Needed Until They Saw Them (New Pics)Interview
Particularly as an adult, there is a special kind of joy that comes from walking into a store and discovering a product that actually solves a problem that you deal with every single day. From little irritations that eat up a few seconds constantly, to major issues that you avoid like the plague, life is full of opportunities for designers and engineers to make things easier.
The “Didn’t Know You Wanted” internet group shares products and items that people may not have known about but would love to buy. So prepare your wallet, set a budget, and get to scrolling. Be sure to upvote your favorite items and comment your thoughts and observations below. We also got in touch with the mods to learn more.
A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words?
Ping Pong Tube
Steamer Boat Lid
Bored Panda got in touch with the mod team of the “Didn’t Know You Wanted” group to learn more and we discovered that there was some degree of background drama. “The short of it is that this sub was created by a deeply disturbed individual attempting to gain control over a large portion of the site's traffic and they've been kicked off the site hundreds of times. It's not the happy, fun, wacky story you were hoping for,” they shared with Bored Panda.
With a logo of a hand gripping a wad of cash, a homage to the often-repeated catchphrase “shut up and take my money” yelled by Fry on the animated show Futurama, the “Didn’t Know You Wanted” internet group has amassed over one million users. Folks come from across the internet to witness and explore innovations that some of us would truly throw handfuls of money at.
Joystick For Keyboard
This Shirt Has A Microfiber Lens Cloth Sewn Into It
This Swinging Duck Car Ornament
The core of the group is pretty simple, folks share products, items, and designs that do things we often didn’t even know existed or that we needed. Poor marketing, a saturated consumer market, who knows how many things have stopped us from finding the product that would make our lives easier. But good citizens of the internet have done their part to spread the word.
This Homer Meme Rug
This Curtain Design That Ensures That There Is No Annoying Light Gap In The Middle
These have been around for decades.
Something For All The 90's Kids Out There
Ew where’s the bubble gum, also why would you make the ear pods the colour of dead alien buttholes
However, if we take a step backward, there is another question, namely, can and should problems be solved by just buying things? Both personally, and at scale, people attempting to solve their issues by buying things is often, at best, a temporary bandage. We are talking about, of course, consumerism.
Thoughtful GF Gift
It Does Look Cozy
A Bird Feeder That Fits In The Metal Extrusion Of A Stop Sign
Coined in 1955 by none other than the current VP of Ford, John Bugas, consumerism was originally a sort of definitional offshoot of capitalism. These days, it tends to be used in a pejorative way, indicating the tendency of people to medicate with shopping and the overwhelming plastic waste and pollution caused by the constant manufacture and shipping of things.
Adult Quarry Play Set Up
Bender Smoker Insert Meat
Pillow
Despite some of the optimism we often associate with the past, consumerism, as a term, got a more negative connotation pretty early on. By 1960, some magazines and journalists were using it to indicate just how susceptible people were to marketing and how happy they were to spend disposable income on things they didn’t really need.
He's Right
This Lighter!
Paramedics In Jet Packs For Hard-To-Reach Terrain In The U.k
Setting aside the psychological impact of trying “retail therapy” the truth is that consumerism isn’t just bad for our wallet and mental state, it’s downright horrible for the planet. Uruguayan American professor and writer Jorge Majfud wrote "Trying to reduce environmental pollution without reducing consumerism is like combating drug trafficking without reducing the drug addiction."
Attachable Cat Bed
Hey, This Looks Cute
This would still scare the s**t out of me when I woke up.
Mother Of Power Outlets
The Window On The Front Door Of This House
Absolutely Floored With This One!
Ok, this is the first good reason I've ever seen to justify the chillyness of having a first floor open to the second
I Don't Care If Is Kinda Useless, But Come On, Look At These
Tie Fighter Grill
Is it tie fighter or TIE fighter? (Real question cause I’ve gotten shît for saying both)
Transparent Book Weight
Former Boat Builder Sculpts Breathtaking Wooden Bathtubs
And With That The Library Was Never The Same
Gonna Need Some For The Entire Family
Liberty To Sleep
Sponge Holder
My Magneto Paperclip Holder
Door Mat
An Extra Hand
A solution for a problem that doesn't exist.
Coolest Volleyball Court!!
Ferrolic Clock
I Work At A Toyota Dealership. Customer Had His Stuck On Their Air Vent. Pretty Cool
Is it an air freshener that looks like a vinyl and maybe spins?
(Oc) My Life... Just A Happy Little Dumpster Fire
My James Webb Inspired Wall Ornament
This My Little Danny Doll
Everyone needs a lil Danny Trejo on their shoulder, talking into their ear 😊