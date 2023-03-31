“One of the things I want to convey is just how imaginative we humans are, and how well we can create meaningful, understandable things to make sense of a complicated and confusing world,” the artist told Bored Panda . Scroll down for the full interview!

The creator of the project named Emile draws all the entities himself, sharing their stories and origins in every post on Instagram.

“Our imagination has always been our greatest ally, and our worst enemy. In the face of the unknown, we populated it with creatures of all shapes and sizes, from minuscule spirits to gigantic cosmic monsters,” the description says and you can already pull your seat closer.

But this fascinating project called A Book Of Creatures shows the most unbelievable mythical creatures that were born in the folk and legend of different cultures.

Have you ever heard of Mantabungal, Sannaja, or Colôrobètch? Don’t worry, me neither.

#1 The Brethmechin Is A Sea Creature That Looks Like A Cross Between A Fish And A Panther, And Is Red With Blue Markings. One Was Found Washed Up On Java On April 14, 1551

Emile, the creator of A Book Of Creatures and the artist who draws these monsters, told us that he has always been creating imaginary creatures. “At least as far as 1st grade I used to fill up copybooks with such terrifying beings as crab dragons and snakehead striders. Eventually, I grew fascinated with the creatures our imagination has dreamed up, whether they were misinterpreted real animals or explanations for natural causes or simply flights of fancy,” the artist recounted.

#2 The Kamaitachi Is The Yokai Of Unexplained Cuts. Found Primarily In Chilly Honshu, It Is A Weasel With Sickle-Like Claws That Travels In Whirlwinds And Inflicts Cuts On People

#3 Usilosimapundu Is A Colossal Creature From Zulu Folklore. He Literally Carries Ecosystems On His Back, And His Head Is An Enormous Boulder. A Swallowing Monster, He Is A Personification Of Landslides

But what really made Emile make A Book Of Creatures was discovering the Caspilly–“a unicorn fish that stabs whales to death–in an old book about the sea, and I went ‘hey, I didn't know about that! Everyone should know about it!’" That was the origin of the project. “I collected a bunch of creatures over time, and eventually progressed to serious in-depth research to describe and illustrate them.”

#4 The Saratan (Also Incorrectly Known As Zaratan), Literally “Crab”, Is A Gigantic Sea-Going Crustacean Described By Al-Damiri. It Pretends To Be An Island, And When Sailors Land On It, It Sinks And Drowns Them

#5 The Yamabiko Lives In The High Mountains Of Japan. When People Call Out, It Responds With A Mocking Echo

Emile believes that there is no end to what our imagination can come up with. “That said, I also want to convey how trends in creatures exist - Europe has so many dangerous water horses, Africa has swallowing monsters... By putting them together I want to make it easier to compare them,” he said.

#6 The Sannaja Is An Enormous And Ridiculous Basilisk-Like Creature From Middle Eastern Folklore. It Is Said To Live In The Himalayas. If You See It, You Die… But If It Sees You, It Dies. Therefore Coming Up To It With Your Eyes Closed Will Kill It Easily

#7 The Vodyanoi Is A Shapeshifting Water Spirit From Slavic Folklore. It Haunts Millponds And Causes All Sorts Of Trouble If Upset. Various Sacrifices Are Made To Appease It

Moreover, the artist explained that his other mission is to make it clear how important research and going back to original sources is. “There's a lot of poor, surface-level scholarship that's been done on mythical creatures, and I want to help untangle that by citing primary references. That, I think, is the most important thing to me, making sure references are available.”

#8 The Abúhukü Is A Hairy, Foul-Smelling Ogre With A Face In The Back Of Its Head. It Hails From The Folklore Of The Cubeo Of Colombia. They Cut A Hole In Their Prey’s Skull Before Sucking Out The Contents Of The Body, Leaving An Empty Skin Draped Over A Branch

#9 The Eintykára Are Stingless Bees From The Folklore Of The Chamacoco Of Paraguay. Not Only Do They Produce Delicious Honey And Build Suggestive Hives, But A Swarm Of The Bees Can Shapeshift Into A Beautiful Man Who Will Provide Honey And Beeswax For The Tribe

#10 The Jaculus Is A Snake That Flings Itself From Trees Like A Dart Or Javelin, Puncturing Clothing And Flesh Alike. It Comes From Superstitions Around Vipers, Believed To “Jump” At Victims

When Emile started ABC, there was relatively little well-researched and illustrated resources on "real" mythical creatures ("’real’ as in they're actually from folklore and myth, as opposed to created for a literary or fantasy project,” he explained). But this has been changing. “I would say that followers would be interested in myths, legends, folklore, fantasy - looking for the origins of a creature mentioned in a book, perhaps? But also an interest in science and the natural world is present, after all, a lot of creatures are misidentified animals that would be familiar to us today,” Emile said. Readers frequently write to him, informing him of creatures he hadn't even heard of. “A huge shout-out to them! I wouldn't be where I am today without my readers, who I greatly appreciate.”

#11 The Colôrobètch Is A Bogey That Personifies The Bise Or Icy Wind. Known From Namur, Belgium, It Nips Unprotected Children With Its Red Beak Until Their Skin Becomes Red, Cracked, And Bleeding

#12 The Yedua Or Adne Hasadeh (Lord Of The Field) Is A Plant-Animal Hybrid From Jewish Folklore. It Is Connected To The Ground By A Stem Attached To Its Navel. It Is Very Fierce, But It Dies If Its Umbilical Stem Is Cut. Its Bones Are Useful For Divination

#13 The Khodumodumo Is A Huge Swallowing Monster From South Africa And Lesotho. Its Name Means “Great Noise”. It Is A Vast, Bloated Creature With Multiple Sharp Tongues. It Once Swallowed Up Everyone Around - Whole Towns And Villages - But Was Slain By A Hero, Who Released Its Victims Unharmed

When asked what is his favorite creature, Emile said that it’s a tough question since there's so many of them. “I already mentioned the Caspilly, the idea of a unicorn fish that stabs whales to death is hilarious to me. There's the Boongurunguru, a Solomon Islands wild boar with ferns growing on its head and a hornets' nest under its chin. It hates being called a pig, so if someone mentions that a pig must be around, snakes appear everywhere.”

#14 The Stray Sod Is A Common Element Of British And French Fairy Folklore. It Is A Plant Or Clump Of Plants That, When Stepped On, Causes The Traveler To Lose Their Way. It Can Be Foiled By Turning Your Coat Inside Out, Or Using Certain Herbs That Counteract The Ill Effect

#15 The Araǵanaqlta’a Is The Father Of Snakes In Argentinian Toba Folklore. It Is A Shapeshifter That Normally Appears As A Rainbow Colored Snake With A Mark On Its Head And A Sawlike Structure On Its Sides That Helps It To Move. It Punishes Those Who Harm Nature And Snakes, And Rewards Those Who Treat It With Respect

#16 The Chonchón Is An Owl Or An Evil Sorcerer Disguised As An Owl, With Oversized Ears That Allow It To Fly. Its Ominous Call Announces Mischief And It Sucks The Blood Of Sleepers, But It Can Be Neutralized By Various Rituals

Moreover, “just about all the Icelandic illhveli ('evil whales') are great, with a shout-out to the raudkembingur which will die of sheer rage and frustration if a boat escapes it. The Swiss Butatsch Cun Ilgs is a giant cow's stomach covered with eyes that spit fire. The Swan Valley Monster of Idaho is just ridiculously outlandish and goofy and I love it,” Emile said. “And did I mention the Owner of Storms, Qasoǵonaǵa, from Argentinian Toba folklore? It's a rainbow-colored anteater that falls from the sky and needs help getting back up! I could go on like this forever.”

#17 Baxbakwalanuxsiwae, The Cannibal At The North End Of The World, Is A Terrifying Ogre Whose Body Is Covered With Hungry Mouths Constantly Demanding To Eat. He Is A Central Figure In The Folklore Of The Pacific Northwest Cultures

#18 The Nurikabe Is A Japanese Yokai That Is Little More Than A Living Wall. It Loves Nothing More Than Obstructing People’s Paths By Night And Being A General Nuisance

#19 The Arragousets Are Guernsey Sea-Fairies That Invaded The Land Long Ago. In Retrospect It’s Implied That They’re Human In Appearance, But At The Time It Was A Good Excuse To Draw A Scowling Sea-Fairy Decked In Shell Armor

Emile said that in the future, he would love to compile everything he has done and plans to make it into a physical Book of Creatures, “although when and how that will happen remains uncertain.” So make sure to support this wonderful project here on Instagram and Facebook!

#20 The Wolpertinger Is A Taxidermist’s Chimera From Bavaria, Germany. Stick Wings And Antlers And Fangs On A Hare, And Done! It Has A Bunch Of Relatives Throughout Germany Too, And All Of Them Are Much Like The American Jackalope

#21 The Mantabungal Is A Mountain Demon From Palawan In The Philippines. Shaped Like A Shaggy Cow With Two Pairs Of Huge Fangs, It Is Known To Dismantle And Destroy Campsites And Tear People To Shreds

#22 The Romŝiwamnari’ Are Demons Of The Serente People Of Brazil. They Are Large Birds With Scissor-Like Beaks And Flabby Bat’s Wings. They Can Even Consume The Souls Of The Dead

#23 The Marool Is The Anglerfish Or Monkfish In Shetland Folklore. It Has Many Eyes And Sings Wildly With Joy When A Ship Capsizes

#24 Isiququmadevu, “Smelly Whiskers”, Is A Swallowing Monster From Zulu And Bantu Folklore. She Is Bearded, Bloated, Hairless, And Squatting, And Can Engulf Entire Villages

#25 The Rukh Or Roc Is A Gigantic Bird Of Prey That Lives On Madagascar. It Has Been Known To Carry Off Sailors And Destroy Ships By Dropping Boulders On Them. Sindbad The Sailor Met Them During His Voyages

#26 Tiddalik Was An Australian Frog Who Once Swallowed Up All The World’s Water, Swelling Up To An Enormous Size In The Process. He Only Released The Water After Laughing At An Eel’s Goofy Gyrations. He’s Had A Chip On His Shoulder Ever Since

#27 The Tabib Al-Bahr Or Doctor Of The Sea Is A Gentle Marine Creature From Middle Eastern Alchemical Texts. It Can Shapeshift Into A Giant Sea Monster, But Its Good Nature Leads It To Healing Others With The Magical Gemstone On Its Forehead

#28 The Skoffín Is One Of Several Icelandic Cat/Fox Hybrids. This Vile Creature Kills Anyone It Sees, But It Can Easily Be Killed With A Mirror To Reflect Its Gaze Back On It

#29 The Katthveli Or Catwhale Is One Of Many Evil Whales That Terrorize Icelandic Waters. Vicious And Aggressive, It Is Nonetheless Smaller And Less Aggressive Than Its Fellow Illhveli, And Has Been Tamed On Occasion. It Has Been Known To Purr And Meow

#30 The “Sarmatian Sea Snail” (No Official Name, But Known By A Number Of Local Names) Is A Giant Snail From The Baltic Sea With Whiskers And Branched Horns. It Was Reported By Thevet, Possibly From A Number Of Unrelated Accounts

#31 The A-Mi’-Kuk (Or More Simply Amikuk) Is A Hideous Creature From Yupik Folklore. It Is Leathery-Skinned, With Four Long Tentacular Arms Which Grab Its Prey. It Swims As Easily Through Land As Through Water

#32 The Danghu Is A Chinese Pheasant-Like Bird That Flies On Its Whiskers And Throat Feathers. Eating It Cures Myopia

#33 The Aíǰe Is A Spirit-Tadpole From The Folklore Of The Bororo Of Brazil And Bolivia. It Produces A Buzzing Song, And Is Itself Fond Of Good Music And Dance. A Chief Who Can Impress It With Music And Dance Will Earn Its Favor

#34 Munuanë Is A Monstrous Ogre From The Folklore Of The Guahibo. He Has No Eyes In His Face, But Rather Has Them In His Knees (And They Are His Weak Spot). He Kills And Eats Human Trespassers, But Protects The Rainforest And Its Inhabitants As Well

#35 The Witkəś Is A Creature From Mansi Folklore Inspired By Mammoth Remains Found On Riverbanks. It Is Said To Live In Water, Shed Its Horns Annually, And Drag Intruders Underwater To Their Doom

#36 The Bosch Is A Maritime Demon Of Bad Luck. It Manifests On Ships In Brittany When A Theft Occurs On Board. To Scare It Off, Simulate A Fire, And The Terrified Bosch Will Dive Into The Safety Of The Sea

#37 The Chimera Is A Firebreathing Monster From Greek Mythology. A Descendant Of Typhon, Part Lion, Part Goat, Part Dragon, It Terrorized Lycia And Was Slain By Bellerophon

#38 Tosetáx Is An Enormous Red And Green Serpent With Three Mouths, One At Each End And One In The Middle. From Nivaklé Folklore, He Ambushes Thunderbirds That Bring Rain With Them

#39 The Carcolh Is A Giant, Shaggy, Serpentine Snail That Lives In The Caves Below The French City Of Hastingues. It Grabs Its Victims With Its Tentacles And Pulls Them Into Its Maw

#40 The Swan Valley Monster Was Seen On August 22, 1868, In Swan Valley, Idaho. This Terrifying Creature Had A Single Mobile Horn, An Elephant’s Trunk, Wing-Like Fins, And A Multicolored Reptilian Body On Twelve Stubby Legs. It Was Highly Toxic And Stank To High Heaven

#41 Boneless Is A Mysterious Creature From The Shetland Islands That Resembles A Blob Of Jellyfish. It Has Been Known To Haunt Houses, Run Despite Having No Legs, Fly Despite Having No Wings, And Speak Despite Having No Mouth

#42 The Sverðhvalur Or Sword-Whale Is One Of The Many Evil Whales That Ply Icelandic Waters. It Uses Its Huge, Bladelike Dorsal Fin To Punch Holes In Boats Or Slice Through Them Like Butter. It Also Uses It To Slice Other Whales To Death, But It Only Eats Their Tongues

#43 The Agrippa Is A Living Grimoire From The Folklore Of Brittany. It Has The Names Of All The Demons, And Has To Be Wrestled With To Read Its Contents. When Not In Use, It Should Be Chained To A Beam. Having An Agrippa In Your Possession Makes It Impossible To Enter Paradise, But Getting Rid Of The Stubborn Book Is Difficult As Well

#44 The Lyngbakur Is The Biggest Of The Illhveli, Or Icelandic Evil Whales. It Lies At The Surface For So Long That Lyng (Heather) Grows On Its Back. When Sailors Land On It, It Sinks Below The Sea

#45 The Cherruve Is The Araucanian Meteorite Spirit. It Usually Resembles A Serpent With A Human Head. It Lives Underground, And Streaks Across The Sky By Night. Its Appearance Is An Ill Omen

#46 The Stella Or Starfish Is A Creature Found On Coastlines And In Shallow Seas Around Europe. It Is So Hot That Shells Melt Inside It, As Can Be Proven By Cutting One Open To Find The Half-Melted Mussels Inside

#47 The Vouivre Is A Female Dragon From The Mountainous Regions Of France. Commonly A Firey Winged Serpent, It Has A Large Jewel That Serves For Its Eyes As It Streaks Across The Sky

#48 The Xuangui Is A Black Turtle With A Bird’s Head And A Viper’s Tail. It Is Found In The Strange River In China. Wearing A Piece Of Xuangui Protects From Deafness And Calluses

#49 The Orabou Or Orobon Was Reported By Thevet From The Waters Around Mount Marzouan. It Is Ten Feet Long And Plated With Armor Like A Brigandine. It Also Tastes Awful - Old Camel Meat And Livonian Mastiff Taste Better

#50 Númhyalikyu Is A Monstrous Halibut From Kwakwaka’wakw Folklore. Its Back Looks Like A Beach, And Its Head Like That Of A Seal. It Has A Highly Valuable Shining Crystalline Object In Its Head, But This Is Hard To Obtain As The Creature Can Cause Storms And Wreck Boats On Its Back

#51 The Zitiron Is A Sea Creature Armored Like A Knight With A Shield. It Has To Be Cracked Open With Hammers To Be Eaten, And It Defends Itself With Swipes Of Two-Fingered Hands

#52 The Pal-Rai-Yuk Or Palraiyuk Is A Yupik River Monster, A Sort Of Alaskan Crocodile With Six Legs That Preys On Umiaks Crossing Its Watery Lair. Malevolent Creations Of Raven, They Can Lie On Grass Without Bending The Stems, Or Become So Heavy They Sink Into The Ground

#53 The Butatsch Cun Ilgs Is A Horrifying Swiss Lake Monster That Looks Like A Giant Cow Stomach Covered With Eyes That Shoot Fire. When It Crawls Out Of Its Watery Lair, It Causes Widespread Destruction And Calamity

#54 Mourioche Is A Shapeshifting Waterhorse From Brittany, France. He Disguises Himself As All Sorts Of Livestock, Often With An Extra Pair Of Muscular Arms, And Plays Cruel Tricks On People He Encounters

#55 The Caladrius Or Charadrius Is A Bird Found In Medieval Bestiaries. It Is Notable For Its Medical Value - If It Looks Towards A Patient, They Will Recover, But If It Looks Away, They Will Die

#56 The Tapire-Iauara Or Tapir Nymph Is A Sort Of Large Jaguar With A Reddish Waterproof Coat And Some Ungulate Features. It Has Long Dangling Ears And A Horrible Stench - In Fact It Stinks So Hard It Can Take Away Someone’s Shadow, Leaving Them Soulless

#57 The Basilisk Or Cockatrice Is A Small Animal With A Fearsome Reputation. Originally A Highly Venomous Libyan Desert Snake, It Gained Rooster Characteristics Over Time. Hatched From A Rooster’s Egg, Its Very Gaze Is Deadly. It Only Fears Weasels And The Sound Of Roosters Crowing

#58 The Bo Is A Sawtoothed Carnivorous Unicorn With Tiger’s Feet. It Lives In China And, Being Of A Noble And Just Nature, Feeds On Other Carnivorous Animals

#59 The Shadawar, Shad-Hawar, Shadhahvar (Or Any Of A Number Of Spellings) Is An Antelope With A Single, Hollow, Branching Horn. When Wind Goes Through That Horn, It Produces Beautiful Music. It May Be Found Around Greece And Byzantium. It Is (Unjustly) Accused Of Eating People

#60 Wherever There Is The Sea, There Is Davy Jones, The Demon Of The Deep, The Keeper Of Drowned Souls. He Takes On Many Forms; This One Was Inspired By The Rotted, Deformed Carcass Of A Sperm Whale

#61 The Sirānis Is A Carnivorous Animal Found Around Kabul And Zabulistan. It Has Twelve Holes In Its Snout, Which It Uses To Make Flute-Like Music. Its Melodies Attract Prey, Which It Pounces On And Eats