55 Interesting Facts About The World Masterfully Crafted Into Visual Infographics
Most of us have a general idea of how we learn best. Some might retain information better by listening or taking notes, while others may prefer being hands-on with the topic or looking at tables and diagrams. When it comes down to it, there’s no one size fits all.
Today, visual learners are in luck because we’re looking at a subreddit called “Infographics,” a collection of data visualizations in various forms, like bar charts and heat maps. Full of colors and creative imagery, they’re both educational and fun. Scroll down to find the best ones that strike a perfect balance between informative and entertaining.
The Average Cost Of Insulin By Country
Evolution Of The Alphabet
Best Kind Of Street Lamps
Infographics are a creative way to display data that breaks up complex information into bite-sized pieces. For this reason, it can be a great learning tool in education.
For one, such visualization can hold a person’s attention for longer. As people are exposed to more and more information every day, it’s hard to keep them focused and prevent them from quickly moving on to the next shiny piece of statistics.
Just for us to imagine how distracting it can get, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data were created daily in 2021, according to The Next Tech. Therefore, infographics can help by taking an overwhelming amount of facts and presenting them with engaging images and colors.
Besides, most people process visual material much faster and tend to recall it better.
Measure System In The United States And In The Rest Of The World
The date format is worse in Canada because it is supposed to be day/month/year but because of how much we trade with the US, you'll see a combination of the 2 formats being used. So fun trying to guess the date for the 1st-12th of the month
The Most Popular Car Colors In The Us
Highest Ocean Plastic Waste Polluters
Neuroscientists from MIT found that the brain analyzes an image in 13 milliseconds, making these visuals a great learning aid. Our mind also tends to attach emotion to pictures, which explains why the average person remembers 65% of visual information ten days later, while they can recall only 10% of something they heard ten days ago.
Furthermore, they often prove effective in education because they use images to highlight, explain, or enhance text-based information, which also encourages data retention for many learners.
Life From Single Cell To Naked Ape
15 Famous Cats In The History Of Mankind
Poor Oscar "Unsinkable Sam" must have wondered why they kept bringing him back onto boats!
Something To Consider Before Enrolling
Welp, now I know my how sorrowful my degree is right now XP
In addition, these visuals can be applied for a variety of uses. They are ideal for foregrounding important events in a historical period. They help us understand how certain occurrences interconnect and influence each other and how they have affected the world.
By using infographics, number-heavy statistics can be made more interesting, and adding diagrams and short text makes them easier to process and remember.
The Deadliest Hunters On Land (Based On Successful Kill Percentage)
Guide To Different Types Of Forks
Like Rose told Jack in Titanic, "Just start from the outside and work your way in".
Spotify Still Can't Make Money
Teachers can also use them as assignments for homework. Giving them a long text and letting them transform it into something more appealing provides them with the opportunity to be more creative and shakes up the ordinary routine.
While doing it, they also conduct research and try different applications of information. As a result, learners demonstrate critical thinking by filtering data, identifying patterns, and presenting carefully curated projects.
Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi Revenue [oc]
This is across all brands though and Pepsi has a ton of brands that aren't Pepsi. Not just beverages like Mtn. Dew and Gatorade, but they own DORITOS and Frito Lay. They own Rice-A-Roni and Quaker Oats. They are a massive food conglomerate.
Popular Names That Died Off On The Us
We Live In A World Of
Ireland does not have many railroads. Fact. Worst public transport infrastructure ever
If children are only taught through lectures or text, teachers are neglecting 65% of visual learners, and they miss the opportunity to increase retention rates, which are essential in the assessment strategies of schools.
The World’s 15 Most Popular Cocktails
Batmobile, From 1966 To 2016
The Best-Selling Mobile Phones Of All Time
Good to see the old Nokia bricks still at the top of the list.
Even though infographics might seem intimidating, there are plenty of tools online that can be helpful, such as Infogram, Canva, Easelly, and Edraw. Their designers advise having an outline before starting the creative process. Try to decide which points are essential. Then, you can move on to ensuring that the readers are guided through the visuals and that the story you’re telling is coherent and has a gradual ending.
The World’s Top 10 Electronics Exporters
The Current Us Healthcare System vs. A Single Payer System
Yeah we have a terrible system and its not likely to change anytime soon.
Top 20 Major Companies In The Us With Worst Employee Retention
As for the aesthetic part, a step in the right direction would be choosing the right fonts. Two are more than enough – one for the title and one for the body text. A more fun and decorative one can be used for the header, while the remaining information can be formatted with a simpler one so it’s easily readable. The typeface should also reflect the topic. Storytelling that’s more youthful and entertaining deserves a font that portrays this.
The Safest And Deadliest Energy Sources
We should have abandoned coal decades ago. It's so dirty and pointless. Almost as bad and burning straight garbage for power.
The Busiest Airports In 2023
I remember when O'Hare was busiest in the world. Doesn't seem that long ago.
The Best Company Name Changes
AOL still exists? What do they do? E-mail for old people?
World Economy
The same goes for colors – try to keep them visually appealing and stick with three or four that work well together. Finally, the goal with these visual aids is to portray data in a simple way, so don’t overcrowd it. Leave plenty of space between images and statistics, and use as little text as possible.
Global/Per Capita Beer Consumption In 2021
I wonder how friendly the Czechs are to American expats.
All The World's Carbon Emissions In 2021
https://ourworldindata.org/co2-emissions. "More populous countries with some of the highest per capita emissions – and therefore high total emissions – are the United States, Australia, and Canada which on average have emissions that are around 3 times higher than the global average."
The 25 Biggest Automakers In The World
Major Earthquakes In 21st Century
American Christmas Essenntials
People With Higher Education In 2022 (Europe)
I guess Britain isn't part of Europe anymore since Brexit.
New York's 5 Families
Visualizing How Big Tech Companies Make Their Billions
The 10 Best-Selling Vehicles In America In 2023
The Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities Of 2023
Hey! Elvis isn't dead! He's retired and living the quiet life in Erie, Indiana.
Cities With The Most Millionaires In The World
Evolution Of Helmet Design
The 20 Best Franchises To Open In The U.S
150 Years Of Exports For Top Economic Superpowers 🚢
Everything Owned By Nestle
Showering Habits From Around The World
All The Metals We Mined In 2022
Which Of The World's Richest People Inherited Their Wealth?
Thirty Years Of Music Revenue, Categorized By Type Of Media
Best & Worst Ceos
The Industry Of War: The World’s Top 25 Defense Companies By Revenue
The Highest-Grossing Biopics Of All Time
Top 10 Restaurant Stocks Ranked By Market Cap
History Of Rising Temperature
Gun Ownership In The U.S
That's a LOT of guns. Why don't I feel any safer?