Infographics are a creative way to display data that breaks up complex information into bite-sized pieces. For this reason, it can be a great learning tool in education.

For one, such visualization can hold a person’s attention for longer. As people are exposed to more and more information every day, it’s hard to keep them focused and prevent them from quickly moving on to the next shiny piece of statistics.

Just for us to imagine how distracting it can get, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data were created daily in 2021, according to The Next Tech. Therefore, infographics can help by taking an overwhelming amount of facts and presenting them with engaging images and colors.

Besides, most people process visual material much faster and tend to recall it better.