Most of us have a general idea of how we learn best. Some might retain information better by listening or taking notes, while others may prefer being hands-on with the topic or looking at tables and diagrams. When it comes down to it, there’s no one size fits all.

Today, visual learners are in luck because we’re looking at a subreddit called “Infographics,” a collection of data visualizations in various forms, like bar charts and heat maps. Full of colors and creative imagery, they’re both educational and fun. Scroll down to find the best ones that strike a perfect balance between informative and entertaining.

The Average Cost Of Insulin By Country

The Average Cost Of Insulin By Country

59 minutes ago

The bottom few are the only acceptable ones on the list. Makes me embarrassed for Canada.

Evolution Of The Alphabet

Evolution Of The Alphabet

Best Kind Of Street Lamps

Best Kind Of Street Lamps

37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if OP has ever walked alone in a dark street under one of the "best" street lamps and hoped for her life that the next lamp would be working and then the next and then the next...

Infographics are a creative way to display data that breaks up complex information into bite-sized pieces. For this reason, it can be a great learning tool in education.

For one, such visualization can hold a person’s attention for longer. As people are exposed to more and more information every day, it’s hard to keep them focused and prevent them from quickly moving on to the next shiny piece of statistics.

Just for us to imagine how distracting it can get, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data were created daily in 2021, according to The Next Tech. Therefore, infographics can help by taking an overwhelming amount of facts and presenting them with engaging images and colors.

Besides, most people process visual material much faster and tend to recall it better.
Measure System In The United States And In The Rest Of The World

Measure System In The United States And In The Rest Of The World

40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The date format is worse in Canada because it is supposed to be day/month/year but because of how much we trade with the US, you'll see a combination of the 2 formats being used. So fun trying to guess the date for the 1st-12th of the month

The Most Popular Car Colors In The Us

The Most Popular Car Colors In The Us

4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss the look of cars in the fifties- seventies. Not the pollution though. All those white, grey, black cars are so boring. Ours is bright blue and I never have problems to find it at the parking lot 😀

Highest Ocean Plastic Waste Polluters

Highest Ocean Plastic Waste Polluters

45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most large economies export their trash to these "highest polluters". The USA sold millions of tons of trash to the Philippines in 2020, most of which ends up in the ocean and the US doesn't have to take any responsibility for their own waste.

Neuroscientists from MIT found that the brain analyzes an image in 13 milliseconds, making these visuals a great learning aid. Our mind also tends to attach emotion to pictures, which explains why the average person remembers 65% of visual information ten days later, while they can recall only 10% of something they heard ten days ago.

Furthermore, they often prove effective in education because they use images to highlight, explain, or enhance text-based information, which also encourages data retention for many learners.
Life From Single Cell To Naked Ape

Life From Single Cell To Naked Ape

15 Famous Cats In The History Of Mankind

15 Famous Cats In The History Of Mankind

34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor Oscar "Unsinkable Sam" must have wondered why they kept bringing him back onto boats!

Something To Consider Before Enrolling

Something To Consider Before Enrolling

In addition, these visuals can be applied for a variety of uses. They are ideal for foregrounding important events in a historical period. They help us understand how certain occurrences interconnect and influence each other and how they have affected the world.

By using infographics, number-heavy statistics can be made more interesting, and adding diagrams and short text makes them easier to process and remember.
The Deadliest Hunters On Land (Based On Successful Kill Percentage)

The Deadliest Hunters On Land (Based On Successful Kill Percentage)

11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, we thank god the dragon flies are not tiger sized, dont we?!

Guide To Different Types Of Forks

Guide To Different Types Of Forks

1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like Rose told Jack in Titanic, "Just start from the outside and work your way in".

Spotify Still Can't Make Money

Spotify Still Can't Make Money

24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet their founder is a billionaire and now they won’t pay anything if you get less than 1000 streams even though they pay next to nothing per stream.

Teachers can also use them as assignments for homework. Giving them a long text and letting them transform it into something more appealing provides them with the opportunity to be more creative and shakes up the ordinary routine.

While doing it, they also conduct research and try different applications of information. As a result, learners demonstrate critical thinking by filtering data, identifying patterns, and presenting carefully curated projects.
Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi Revenue [oc]

Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi Revenue [oc]

55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is across all brands though and Pepsi has a ton of brands that aren't Pepsi. Not just beverages like Mtn. Dew and Gatorade, but they own DORITOS and Frito Lay. They own Rice-A-Roni and Quaker Oats. They are a massive food conglomerate.

Popular Names That Died Off On The Us

Popular Names That Died Off On The Us

38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think not many European named their newborn child Adolf after the 40s...

We Live In A World Of

We Live In A World Of

37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ireland does not have many railroads. Fact. Worst public transport infrastructure ever

If children are only taught through lectures or text, teachers are neglecting 65% of visual learners, and they miss the opportunity to increase retention rates, which are essential in the assessment strategies of schools.
The World’s 15 Most Popular Cocktails

The World’s 15 Most Popular Cocktails

12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jynnan tonnyx. Other versions of the name include gee'N'N-T'N-ix, chinanto/mnigs, tzjin-anthony-ks, jinond-o-nicks and gin-and-tonics.

Batmobile, From 1966 To 2016

Batmobile, From 1966 To 2016

20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me '89 version. Others are very nice too but that one for the win.

The Best-Selling Mobile Phones Of All Time

The Best-Selling Mobile Phones Of All Time

Even though infographics might seem intimidating, there are plenty of tools online that can be helpful, such as Infogram, Canva, Easelly, and Edraw. Their designers advise having an outline before starting the creative process. Try to decide which points are essential. Then, you can move on to ensuring that the readers are guided through the visuals and that the story you’re telling is coherent and has a gradual ending.
The World’s Top 10 Electronics Exporters

The World’s Top 10 Electronics Exporters

The Current Us Healthcare System vs. A Single Payer System

The Current Us Healthcare System vs. A Single Payer System

33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah we have a terrible system and its not likely to change anytime soon.

Top 20 Major Companies In The Us With Worst Employee Retention

Top 20 Major Companies In The Us With Worst Employee Retention

9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No surprise that the top 3 were or are run by sociopaths

As for the aesthetic part, a step in the right direction would be choosing the right fonts. Two are more than enough – one for the title and one for the body text. A more fun and decorative one can be used for the header, while the remaining information can be formatted with a simpler one so it’s easily readable. The typeface should also reflect the topic. Storytelling that’s more youthful and entertaining deserves a font that portrays this.

The Safest And Deadliest Energy Sources

The Safest And Deadliest Energy Sources

1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We should have abandoned coal decades ago. It's so dirty and pointless. Almost as bad and burning straight garbage for power.

The Busiest Airports In 2023

The Busiest Airports In 2023

54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember when O'Hare was busiest in the world. Doesn't seem that long ago.

The Best Company Name Changes

The Best Company Name Changes

World Economy

World Economy

33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The USA's national debt is $34 trillion, China's is $370.7 billion. So technically the USA is losing money and their main competitor is making a profit.

The same goes for colors – try to keep them visually appealing and stick with three or four that work well together. Finally, the goal with these visual aids is to portray data in a simple way, so don’t overcrowd it. Leave plenty of space between images and statistics, and use as little text as possible.
Global/Per Capita Beer Consumption In 2021

Global/Per Capita Beer Consumption In 2021

All The World's Carbon Emissions In 2021

All The World's Carbon Emissions In 2021

25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://ourworldindata.org/co2-emissions. "More populous countries with some of the highest per capita emissions – and therefore high total emissions – are the United States, Australia, and Canada which on average have emissions that are around 3 times higher than the global average."

The 25 Biggest Automakers In The World

The 25 Biggest Automakers In The World

Major Earthquakes In 21st Century

Major Earthquakes In 21st Century

American Christmas Essenntials

American Christmas Essenntials

People With Higher Education In 2022 (Europe)

People With Higher Education In 2022 (Europe)

New York's 5 Families

New York's 5 Families

Visualizing How Big Tech Companies Make Their Billions

Visualizing How Big Tech Companies Make Their Billions

The 10 Best-Selling Vehicles In America In 2023

The 10 Best-Selling Vehicles In America In 2023

The Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities Of 2023

The Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities Of 2023

39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey! Elvis isn't dead! He's retired and living the quiet life in Erie, Indiana.

Cities With The Most Millionaires In The World

Cities With The Most Millionaires In The World

Evolution Of Helmet Design

Evolution Of Helmet Design

The 20 Best Franchises To Open In The U.S

The 20 Best Franchises To Open In The U.S

150 Years Of Exports For Top Economic Superpowers 🚢

150 Years Of Exports For Top Economic Superpowers 🚢

Everything Owned By Nestle

Everything Owned By Nestle

Showering Habits From Around The World

Showering Habits From Around The World

All The Metals We Mined In 2022

All The Metals We Mined In 2022

Which Of The World's Richest People Inherited Their Wealth?

Which Of The World's Richest People Inherited Their Wealth?

Thirty Years Of Music Revenue, Categorized By Type Of Media

Thirty Years Of Music Revenue, Categorized By Type Of Media

Best & Worst Ceos

Best & Worst Ceos

The Industry Of War: The World’s Top 25 Defense Companies By Revenue

The Industry Of War: The World’s Top 25 Defense Companies By Revenue

The Highest-Grossing Biopics Of All Time

The Highest-Grossing Biopics Of All Time

Top 10 Restaurant Stocks Ranked By Market Cap

Top 10 Restaurant Stocks Ranked By Market Cap

History Of Rising Temperature

History Of Rising Temperature

Gun Ownership In The U.S

Gun Ownership In The U.S

Where Are Americans Moving To?

Where Are Americans Moving To?

How Google Makes Money

How Google Makes Money

The Richest Politicians In The U.s

The Richest Politicians In The U.s

The Most Popular Spotify Artists

The Most Popular Spotify Artists

The Top Global Risks For 2024

The Top Global Risks For 2024

