While the words “3D printing” may still conjure up ideas right out of science fiction, some users of the 3D printing subreddit are already creating things from the comfort of their homes. Below we’ve put together photos of some of the most creative projects on r/3Dprinting.

The actual technology isn’t that complicated. Basically, 3D printing involves laying down material, layer by layer, until it forms the desired 3D object. This “layer“ can be anything from plastic to metal or even clay! If there is a digital 3D model and enough printing material, the sky's the limit. And it’s not just passion projects and art, some creators are solving real world problems. Make sure to upvote the creations that you just realized you need in your house and check out part 1 for more.

#1

Printed A 4-Foot T-Rex And Buried It In My Yard For My Nieces To Discover And Excavate

blatherskite01 Report

To find out more, we reached out to Joel Telling, self-described 3D printing nerd and educator. He was kind enough to share his own thoughts on the hobby. “I believe the biggest barrier to entry for new people who want to get started with 3D printing is the cost of the machines and materials. 3D printers can be expensive, or at least not within the budget ranges of many. Plus, the cost of filaments and other materials can add up over time,” he shared when discussing common concerns would-be 3D printing enthusiasts might have. 

Fortunately, there is a plethora of good, educational content out there. “What initially drew me to explore 3d printing was reading about it and watching videos on it around 2013 and 2014. I read articles on Slashdot and watched videos by Barnacles Nerdgasm and Thomas Sanladerer. Reading about it was really cool because it showed me what was coming up, and watching the videos by those two really inspired me to want to get into it myself,” Joel added, regarding his own experience.  
#2

I Designed A 3D Printed Mirror Array To Propose! The Mirrors Are Angled So That Just Before Sunset, They Reflect The Sunlight To Spell “Marry Me?”

bencbartlett Report

#3

This Eagle Was Shot In The Face And Got 3D Printed Beak Which Made Him More Badass

thunde-r Report

“I'd like to add that while 3d printing can be a scary unknown to some, I and others are working not just to enable more people to learn about this amazing field, but also demystify the professional and industrial side. It's crazy to think that we are in a spot where many of the jobs that kids in school will have when they are older just don't exist yet."

#4

Last Weekend We Began Delivering 3D Printed Bionic Hands To Ukraine! First Up, A 24 Year Old Soldier

EatPrayNub Report

#5

Kirby Fume Extractor

Borgey_ Report

"Once we can empower more young people to get started in 3d printing, that experience in their schools or at home in the garages will get them ready for the professional and industrial Additive Manufacturing jobs many will take. It's a VERY exciting time!”
#6

Wife And I (Mostly Her) Added Hearing Aids To Our Niece's Gift. They Match Hers

UselessCourage Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
This is not useless (as the title says)! This is so beautiful and great :)

#7

This Kid Answered A Request From Local Hospitals To Create Ear Guards, To Help Take The Pressure Off Healthcare Worker’s Ears From Wearing Masks All Day. He Also Made The 3D Printing Patterns Available To Everyone

Greenthund3r Report

Sexual Harassment Panda
Sexual Harassment Panda
Not all heros wear capes, some wear neckerchiefs.

#8

I Designed This Charger For My Apple Watch

SPACE-DRAGON772 Report

Like many inventions, 3D printing does actually have its roots in science fiction. US fiction writer William Fitzgerald Jenkins, operating under the pen name Murray Leinster, depicted a device that functions very similarly to modern 3D printers. In his 1945 short story “Things Pass By,” a character describes a machine that takes raw plastic, then molds and shapes it based on scanned drawings. The first real world attempts to design a 3D printer were met with general disinterest. In 1981 Dr. Hideo Kodama designed and prototyped a machine that would apply a resin, layer by layer. Unfortunately for him and the world in general, his superiors showed little interest in the idea. Without adequate funding, Dr. Kodama abandoned the project. 
#9

Began Making Bootleg Collectibles With My Mars 3

psybermonkey15 Report

#10

A Walk Around Of The 1:1 T-Rex Print. Started Printing The Ribs Today

topgunsi Report

#11

Ugh... Another Bird Feeder... But This One Is For The Common Good!

Tic-Tor Report

Other industries experimented with the idea of “printing” parts and pieces to use in manufacturing or tests, but the first publicly available printer was created in 2005. Called RepRap, the printer was designed to be affordable and self replicating. That’s right, a RepRap owner could use RepRap to make another 3D printer. And another. And another… 
#12

I Made A Reusable Grocery Shopping List

Mupoc Report

#13

Finished My Iron Man Lamp

Top-Barracuda-8271 Report

#14

Someone Kept Drinking My Milk From The Office Fridge, So I've Made A Lock For The Milk Bottle

wilika Report

eame
eame
Just label it breast milk.

By 2009, many of the licenses and copyrights for older 3D printing technologies had entered the public domain. As the costs dropped, more hobbyists could afford to buy 3D printers for personal use. Internet resources, from forums to freely available designs lowered the barrier for entry, which was often the biggest hurdle. Enthusiasts were now free to share designs, tips and tricks. Now a person who wanted to get into 3D printing could find helpful guides online instead of being forced to rely on technical manuals. Plus, hobbyists at home have quite different ideas from a manufacturing business regarding what they should print. 
#15

A Moon Staff That I Made For My Renaissance Faire Costume This Year. Turns On By Hitting The Base Of The Staff On The Ground

Joshhawk Report

#16

I 3D Printed Matching Helmets For Myself And My Nub. "Don't Talk To Me Or My Son Ever Again."

EatPrayNub Report

#17

I Think My Dad Dislikes My Latest Print

Pegs_on_GhostiesNips Report

Look around you. Coat hangers, coasters. The case for your glasses or a pen holder. Imagine being able to just make them at home, with almost infinite customization options. Plus, as the technology improves, the range of materials could grow. And it’s not just decorations of knick-knacks. Some creative hobbyists have already worked out how to make 3D printers that use chocolate or sugar. Envision the look of awe on your dinner guests faces when you unveil a 1-to-1 chocolate replica of the Taj Mahal or whatever else strikes your fancy.
#18

I Designed Drawer/Cabinet Knobs In The Shape Of Rock Wall Climbing Holds

thenightmuffin Report

#19

Pet Bottle To 3D Print!

psycot Report

#20

A Friend Of Mine Recently Lost A Lot Of Weight. So I Made This Figure To Celebrate That!

and0re1 Report

It can be inspiring to see what creative individuals do when given the opportunity to express themselves. 3D printing, despite advances over the last decade, still remains a daunting hobby to start with. Imagine paying four figures just for the equipment alone! But on a wider scale, hopefully these creations inspire you to find that creative niche in your own life. Besides having a hobby, there are actual medical benefits to being creative. In an analysis of the effects of creative activities on wellbeing, researchers Scott and James Kaufman found that creative writing could even improve a person's immune system.
#21

Now With Random Eye Movement. Powered By A Arduino. Any Suggestions?

OneIdMonSTR Report

#22

My Wife Got A New Job As A School Bus Driver. Her First Day Of Training She Only Hit One Cone. I Was So Proud Of Her I Had To Make Her Something To Remember The Day

tehkitryan Report

#23

4 Days Later

Thoroughly_Designed Report

Creativity can also help with mental health. Ruth Richards, author of “Everyday Creativity: Coping and Thriving in the 21st Century,” believes that creativity is strongly connected with self-actualization. The feeling of being engaged and in control is directly related to a person’s mental wellbeing. Without an outlet, people can feel trapped, depressed or burnt out. Humans who feel like they have some impact on their environment, like redesigning a room or painting a fence, are more resilient to some mental disorders. If you are not sure where to begin, some psychologists recommend finding a problem. A simple mental challenge, like finding ten ways to improve your workspace this month can help positively stimulate the brain. And if you do it right, maybe you’ll generate some useful ideas in the meantime. 
#24

My Wife Keeps Asking For Help In The Kitchen, Apparently This Doesn't Count

sleeky91 Report

#25

Checkout My Carina Nebula Version Of My Jwst Night Light!

whopperlover17 Report

#26

I Had To 3D Print This Just In Case!!

YouOtterKnow1 Report

#27

Ok… Who Was It? #genius

Skin10 Report

#28

I Have Designed And Made Fully Mechanical (No Electronics) Shell Ejecting Foam Dart Blaster

Leblasto Report

#29

I Made A 2D Printer With My 3D Printer

DaveMakesStuffBC Report

#30

Over 3500 Print Hours, To Hold 100 Raspberry Pi Cameras. For A Custom 3D Scanning Rig

Echalon88 Report

#31

I Designed And Printed A Scale Model Of The Titanics Engine, And Today Was The First Time She Ran By Itself On Air. Still Work In Progress

Oli_Vier_0x3b29 Report

#32

Honestly, I Don't Think It's A Problem That Needs That Kind Of Solution, It Just Came Across My Head While I Was... Well You Know

Kito_3D Report

#33

I'm Happy With How My Chess Board Came Out

hartwog Report

#34

Bender Futurama

Bigovereasy Report

Scooter
Scooter
Where is his shiny metal a*s?

#35

Ran Out Of Filament Overnight But The Print Was Too Pretty To Waste So I Found A Hat On Thingiverse And Made A Spooky Squirtle Instead!

Archlinder Report

#36

Ultimate Tic Tac Toe

Skinny128 Report

Sexual Harassment Panda
Sexual Harassment Panda
So you play each small square to determine who places the big tic tac toe, impressive.

#37

Printing Out A Trophy For A Terrible Ui Hackathon I'm Hosting

Tylernator Report

#38

Yes! Finally Dialed In Wood Filament On My Printer!

WTFisjuice1 Report

#39

I Printed Eyes For My VR Headset

itsnotnotjake Report

#40

I Love 3D Printing!

theJester63 Report

#41

I Pranked My Family By Secretly Upgrading My Submarine Into A U-Boat!

ZackGear Report

#42

After 8 Years Of 3D Printing, I Finally Found Out My Thing

lucas_16 Report

#43

I 3D Printed A Completely Pointless New Lid For My Sharpie, Based On A Medieval Mace In The Royal Armouries Collection

Antique_Steel Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
I love modifying my pen caps, makes it easy for them to distinguish. I think I’ll try my hand at 3d printing

#44

You Can Print On A Transparency Film With A Laser Printer And Print Your Model Onto The Film To Transfer It

Kaidan-Alenko Report

#45

Business Card Enbosser. I Know That I Am Not The First With This Idea But I Managed To Design It From Scratch With Only Two Prototypes And Am Quite Happy With The Result

Magnethusiast Report

#46

I 3D Printed And Built A Robot That Makes You Stand On LEGO (Sort Of)

adam_beedle Report

#47

Fridge Magnet That Tells You If The Fridge Is Open. No Soldering. Only 3 Components

gamberoillecito Report

#48

I Made A Water Powered Rice Cleaner

fire-marshmallow Report

#49

Dragon Finally Done! She’s Not Perfect, But After Some Surgery, She’s Beautiful. Almost 5 Feet Long!

Dazzling-Shoe-2282 Report

#50

My Latest Dual-Pattern Mechanical Dice Box

ARRpolitics Report

#51

I Designed This Seat Belt Buckle Fidget Toy That You Can Customize And It Requires No Hardware

electrosync Report

#52

One Of My Prints Failed Just Shy Of Finishing. So I Decided To Print A Little Hat To “Fix” The Problem

avj2592 Report

#53

A Bearded Christmas Gnome I Designed

thompa89 Report

#54

Of Everything I've Designed And 3D Printed, This Simple Toy Still Wins

psalm723 Report

#55

Tired Of Having Your Charging Cable Stolen? Try Security By Obfuscation

A_Very_Brave_Taco Report

#56

I Designed And Printed A Working Desktop-Sized Model Of An Escalator

FuseBox3 Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
so pointless and i love it

#57

I Couldn't Find A Product That Could Open My Curtains So I Made My Own

Prelzel Report

#58

Why Did I Make This? I Did It For Me. I Liked It. I Was Good At It

skatermario3 Report

#59

I Had A Stupid Idea That I Think Is Hilarious. Meet Licking Lickitung

twolf201 Report

#60

My Biggest 3D Printed Mold Yet!

HammerlyCeramics Report

#61

Made The Rocketeer Helmet And Pack Myself

CaptainAwwsum Report

#62

"Engineer" In Me Said Scooping Twice Isn't Efficient, So I Made A Scoop That Is Twice The Size

GoldNova12_1130 Report

#63

My Bluetooth Arrowhead

Germy_Ballswell Report

#64

In My Previous Post Many People Complained That My Design Is Dumb Since I Could Simply Use A Wrench To Unscrew The Faucet Aerator. You're Right, But It Takes 3x More Time To Print…

3DFixIt Report

#65

Admist The Bonchies, Here's A Mechanical Airplane

Dannysltang Report

#66

Designed A Micro, Penny-Powered Trebuchet!

clugger07 Report

#67

My Trimmed 3D Printed Bonsai. You Can Cut Through The Infill Canopy And Discover The Tree Beneath

Redbaron1701 Report

#68

Translucent Orange Benchy Right Out Of The Oven

Schadenfreudedroida Report

#69

100:1 3D Printed Mems Gyroscope

dona97m Report

#70

Making Bank Off Selling These At School

GilohYT Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Hey @Zara the squiddy squid, you know these guys?

1
#71

Co2 Propelled Torpedoes

