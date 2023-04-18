Canadian poet William Chapman once said, “Words cut deeper than knives. A knife can be pulled out, words are embedded into our souls”. That rings true with every insult, and most of us can likely attest to that. Whether it’s bullying at school, uncalled-for remarks on the street, or other outbursts of people’s hostility, it’s nearly impossible to avoid it.

Some spiteful comments stick with the receiver for years, even decades after. This has been pointed out by Twitter’s community members, who have answered the user Zaza Man’s question: what’s an insult they’ll never forget. Their heart-wrenching answers show just how much damage a word can do; scroll down to find them and see for yourself.

Image credits: Zazamyodor

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Insults-People-Never-Forget

LoveAndyC Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#2

Insults-People-Never-Forget

queenjenkins Report

15points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

See, this is the kind of statement that I say to people all the time. It's funny as f**k and not really offensive, just strange.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

Insults-People-Never-Forget

lgtarpley Report

15points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be funnier if she kept looking back and forth between you and the pic

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Insults-People-Never-Forget

VoteLewko Report

14points
POST
Circular0rb
Circular0rb
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well you could install a solar panel on that thing

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Insults-People-Never-Forget

MongoSlade64 Report

14points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🚨INSUFFERABLE B***H ALERT, PROCEED WITH CAUTION🚨

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#6

Insults-People-Never-Forget

Kninemusic Report

14points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who wouldn't want to look like a police sergeant in the Bahamas?? I WANT THAT SHIRT.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

Insults-People-Never-Forget

dkimuk Report

14points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But that could mean HE isn't the best dancer :)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

Insults-People-Never-Forget

MyBleedingInk Report

13points
POST
Todd Campbell
Todd Campbell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heartless - I’m sure he regrets saying that now.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Insults-People-Never-Forget

DSArrows Report

12points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leaving my grandma alone at supermarkets used to mean I would come back and she would have a new best friend who knew absolutely everything about my life

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Insults-People-Never-Forget

johntaylorshow Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#11

Insults-People-Never-Forget

_mama_bear Report

11points
POST
Louisa Johnson
Louisa Johnson
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While slavery is not comparable, I'm white so the comments I get from my mum is not at all comparable to your mum's comment, but my god they would get along our mums. Mine is awful for saying s****y things about my clothes, she does it to my sisters as well. Little comments like "oh wow that is such a lovely top, it's a shame you don't have the figure for it. It's been this way forever.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Insults-People-Never-Forget

AshlayahNeal Report

11points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The axe forgets, but the tree remembers.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#13

Insults-People-Never-Forget

StrayCatAgain Report

11points
POST
Seamus Crumley
Seamus Crumley
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not as bad as what I get - 'Baldy old guy'

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Insults-People-Never-Forget

lindsaygoldwert Report

10points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

overstated, overconfident, smug, but actually s**t?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Insults-People-Never-Forget

TGOT_msp Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#16

Insults-People-Never-Forget

Radiobex Report

10points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you’re 5ft, surely most men to you are “tall”?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Insults-People-Never-Forget

aaronblackshear Report

9points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully they meant it as a compliment

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

Insults-People-Never-Forget

BraccoCallaghan Report

9points
POST
daniel ikelman
daniel ikelman
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That statement is the reason to break up

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

Insults-People-Never-Forget

ThomasNewman Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#20

Insults-People-Never-Forget

SchwaUmlaut Report

9points
POST
#21

Insults-People-Never-Forget

jeradwalker Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Insults-People-Never-Forget

mrbillding Report

8points
POST
Seamus Crumley
Seamus Crumley
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Went to a job interview once, and even before I sat down, one of the interviewers said, 'Thanks for coming - We'll let you know in due course' I was waiting for half an hour until the candidate before me had finished his interview. Real confidence booster.

0
0points
reply
#23

Insults-People-Never-Forget

Barbawire Report

8points
POST
#24

Insults-People-Never-Forget

Lamar031000 Report

8points
POST
Louisa Johnson
Louisa Johnson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It should not put you off light skinned girls, just bitches. The love of your life could be light skinned and you wouldn't look twice because of a s****y comment. X

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Insults-People-Never-Forget

rekal_total Report

8points
POST
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A guy complained that his ex-girlfriend now dates his twin brother, awkward silence all around. Then another dude is like "well you're certainly not ugly, I guess it was just your personality" 🤣

0
0points
reply
#26

Insults-People-Never-Forget

WhoDat8107 Report

8points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You dodged a bullet by not going out with him. What a nightmare he would've been in the long-term.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Insults-People-Never-Forget

unavailablegrl Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Insults-People-Never-Forget

_MeOhMaii Report

8points
POST
A girl
A girl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was informed in 7th grade that I looked like joanne whirly (famous at the time but matronly) or Wayne Yulivich (9th grade jock @$$hole at my school). My dad was the most supportive. You're 12, you're smart, you're a little weird, and you're a 6' tall woman. It's going to take a couple years before people your age appreciate that. Thanks Dad. I'm a giant "little old lady" now and it amuses me to no end that people try to dis you for things you cannot control.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Insults-People-Never-Forget

montsamu Report

8points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, I had Mr Twattington as a teacher too. Real nasty guy.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Insults-People-Never-Forget

mbaram Report

7points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's more of an insult to the lettuce than it is to you.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

Insults-People-Never-Forget

ScooterMagruder Report

7points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmmm... I see an ever-so-slight resemblance...

1
1point
reply
#32

Insults-People-Never-Forget

LianaJacob Report

7points
POST
Paul Macdonell
Paul Macdonell
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, you own this. You changed your appearance, obviously for people to view, so don't complain if they acknowledge your makeup. I greater insult is if you made this effort and no one commented on it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Insults-People-Never-Forget

elehutch Report

7points
POST
#34

Insults-People-Never-Forget

TiltedCrown2 Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#35

Insults-People-Never-Forget

Ellieminimay Report

7points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you have a look on twitter she seems super nice and interesting actually. Some sort of LGBTQIA person who is also a gamer, so seems unfair. https://twitter.com/Ellieminimay/status/1529796266183512065

0
0points
reply
#36

Insults-People-Never-Forget

consentMfg Report

7points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would you have to explain it to the FBI? Is there something I'm missing here?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#37

Insults-People-Never-Forget

theejaysworld Report

7points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't we all, though? I always look like I snuck out of a bush.

1
1point
reply
#38

Insults-People-Never-Forget

losouknoso22 Report

7points
POST
#39

Insults-People-Never-Forget

wfhsahm Report

7points
POST
#40

Insults-People-Never-Forget

_a__n__d__r__a_ Report

7points
POST
#41

Insults-People-Never-Forget

MeltedDollParts Report

7points
POST
#42

Insults-People-Never-Forget

AlainaKarenina Report

7points
POST
#43

Insults-People-Never-Forget

NonagonNonsense Report

7points
POST
#44

Insults-People-Never-Forget

meeofthemow Report

7points
POST
#45

Insults-People-Never-Forget

rcwhlr Report

7points
POST
Seamus Crumley
Seamus Crumley
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's nothing. A long time ago, a girlfriend took me ( a young man) to meet her parents. Straight away they said to her, 'Darling why didn't you tell us you were a lesbian?'

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

Insults-People-Never-Forget

benryanwriter Report

6points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Entirely justified reaction, if you ask me.

1
1point
reply
#47

Insults-People-Never-Forget

CathyReisenwitz Report

6points
POST
#48

Insults-People-Never-Forget

AllanRicharz Report

6points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But that's not an insult, it's a fact!!

1
1point
reply
#49

Insults-People-Never-Forget

MartinChelt Report

6points
POST
Todd Campbell
Todd Campbell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems like a compliment. Life must be hard for MPs.

0
0points
reply
#50

Insults-People-Never-Forget

ezzbeane Report

6points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a show of camaraderie, methinks

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Insults-People-Never-Forget

WooYnf Report

6points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No matter how small an accomplishment, be proud. You are doing enough. 💝

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

Insults-People-Never-Forget

barrrberrr2 Report

6points
POST
#53

Insults-People-Never-Forget

leonclarance Report

6points
POST
#54

Insults-People-Never-Forget

MySupremePortal Report

6points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Horrible person. Drop her and don't look back.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#55

Insults-People-Never-Forget

KateWellham Report

6points
POST
#56

Insults-People-Never-Forget

Ozwxm2 Report

6points
POST
#57

Insults-People-Never-Forget

Semper_Mello Report

6points
POST
#58

Insults-People-Never-Forget

CanofOil Report

6points
POST
#59

Insults-People-Never-Forget

YannieM__ Report

6points
POST
#60

Insults-People-Never-Forget

foulsyke Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Insults-People-Never-Forget

BracingWeather Report

6points
POST
#62

Insults-People-Never-Forget

that_tattoos Report

6points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017