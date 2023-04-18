“What’s An Insult You’ll Never Forget?”: 96 People Share Times They Were Completely Destroyed
Canadian poet William Chapman once said, “Words cut deeper than knives. A knife can be pulled out, words are embedded into our souls”. That rings true with every insult, and most of us can likely attest to that. Whether it’s bullying at school, uncalled-for remarks on the street, or other outbursts of people’s hostility, it’s nearly impossible to avoid it.
Some spiteful comments stick with the receiver for years, even decades after. This has been pointed out by Twitter’s community members, who have answered the user Zaza Man’s question: what’s an insult they’ll never forget. Their heart-wrenching answers show just how much damage a word can do; scroll down to find them and see for yourself.
Image credits: Zazamyodor
See, this is the kind of statement that I say to people all the time. It's funny as f**k and not really offensive, just strange.
It would be funnier if she kept looking back and forth between you and the pic
Who wouldn't want to look like a police sergeant in the Bahamas?? I WANT THAT SHIRT.
Leaving my grandma alone at supermarkets used to mean I would come back and she would have a new best friend who knew absolutely everything about my life
While slavery is not comparable, I'm white so the comments I get from my mum is not at all comparable to your mum's comment, but my god they would get along our mums. Mine is awful for saying s****y things about my clothes, she does it to my sisters as well. Little comments like "oh wow that is such a lovely top, it's a shame you don't have the figure for it. It's been this way forever.
Went to a job interview once, and even before I sat down, one of the interviewers said, 'Thanks for coming - We'll let you know in due course' I was waiting for half an hour until the candidate before me had finished his interview. Real confidence booster.
It should not put you off light skinned girls, just bitches. The love of your life could be light skinned and you wouldn't look twice because of a s****y comment. X
A guy complained that his ex-girlfriend now dates his twin brother, awkward silence all around. Then another dude is like "well you're certainly not ugly, I guess it was just your personality" 🤣
You dodged a bullet by not going out with him. What a nightmare he would've been in the long-term.
I was informed in 7th grade that I looked like joanne whirly (famous at the time but matronly) or Wayne Yulivich (9th grade jock @$$hole at my school). My dad was the most supportive. You're 12, you're smart, you're a little weird, and you're a 6' tall woman. It's going to take a couple years before people your age appreciate that. Thanks Dad. I'm a giant "little old lady" now and it amuses me to no end that people try to dis you for things you cannot control.
Ah yes, I had Mr Twattington as a teacher too. Real nasty guy.
That's more of an insult to the lettuce than it is to you.
Sorry, you own this. You changed your appearance, obviously for people to view, so don't complain if they acknowledge your makeup. I greater insult is if you made this effort and no one commented on it.
If you have a look on twitter she seems super nice and interesting actually. Some sort of LGBTQIA person who is also a gamer, so seems unfair. https://twitter.com/Ellieminimay/status/1529796266183512065
Why would you have to explain it to the FBI? Is there something I'm missing here?
Don't we all, though? I always look like I snuck out of a bush.
That's nothing. A long time ago, a girlfriend took me ( a young man) to meet her parents. Straight away they said to her, 'Darling why didn't you tell us you were a lesbian?'
No matter how small an accomplishment, be proud. You are doing enough. 💝