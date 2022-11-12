He noted that he didn't forge the armor himself, as that would be extremely difficult to do. For one, you'd have to invest in some very specific tools. "The armor is real iron, and in total (including the helmet which is not in the picture) it weighs about 30 kilograms [66 pounds]. That's besides the fabric. In total, it is around 35 kilograms [77 pounds] or more."

Johan added that walking around in the armor isn't as hard as you might think. "Proper weight distribution makes all the difference. Ideally, the only body part to be under more stress should be your legs, since they have to carry the extra weight no matter what. The only downside is your sprint speed is limited, but apart from that, you still maintain all your mobility. That being said, after a few hours, you do get tired. Good exercise though!"

Johan, from Denmark, shared how he got into live action role-playing in the first place. He said that he was first introduced to LARP at an event that was hosted by his local commune. He then got some of his friends who already did LARP and they all went on to do a campaign, a monthly event. "Then I never stopped," he told Bored Panda. "I've visited so many LARPs, and I don't intend to stop."

"My passion comes from the creative side of LARPing, not just making cool outfits," Johan explained that a core part of his hobby is expressing yourself through the characters you play. The only limit is your imagination.

"I can be a noble knight who will do anything to stop the evil of the world. Or I can be a bard who cares only for wine and women. Or I can be a pirate, seeking his own fortune, no matter the cost to others. Sure, it started as an escape from reality, but now it is a way to express and explore the different sides of me, and test my limits as an actor and warrior! Also, the community is a strong and loving one. I have never seen such inclusive people, making sure everyone feels welcome. No matter your gender, religion, or the color of your skin. That keeps me motivated."