74 Cute And Funny Animal Images That Are Too Important To Ignore
What would you say is important in this life? Family, loved ones, protecting your peace, delicious food? I, personally, would add animals to the mix. There's nothing like seeing a critter acting silly or cute that can boost your serotonin in no time.
The folks at the "Important Animal Images" group on Facebook would probably agree. It's a community of 233k members that shares pics of all kinds of animals that deserve your attention. Cows, chickens, fish, hamsters – if you can name it, they for sure have got a silly pic of it.
Even animals are no strangers to popularity contests. Pet owners like to argue whether cats or dogs are the best human companions, but many people have preferences when it comes to creatures in the wilderness, too. We know we can't keep many of them as pets, but we can still like them more than others, right?
One recent study explored the most popular animals by country. Analyzing Google data from 180 countries, they found out what the most popular animals are in certain countries. Tigers took the crown worldwide, as search results in over 44 countries showed that people would like to see a tiger in the wild the most.
Hippos came in as the second most sought-after animal worldwide. Although we can only see them in conservation areas in Sub-Saharan Africa, people from countries such as Switzerland, Guinea, and Haiti would want to see a hippo in real life the most.
Some attribute the sudden rise of interest in hippos to the baby pygmy hippo and internet sensation Moo Deng. The Khao Kheow Zoo in Bang Phra, Thailand, even has a 24/7 livestream of the cutie hippo.
The study also analyzed which countries are the most popular wildlife content destinations on social media. They found that Canada has the biggest percentage of wildlife content consumers on Instagram and TikTok. People also consume lots of wildlife content that comes from Australia, the U.K., Brazil, and South Africa.
Aside from the rarer and more exotic animals like lions, penguins, monkeys, dolphins, or pandas, other countries had some interesting answers. In some places, animals like the pangolin, the stork, the python, and even the cat were the most popular.
Michael Edwards, the managing director of the adventure tour operator Explore Worldwide that carried out the study, says the research could inspire people to explore more destinations and animals. "We hope our research inspires travelers to see that a wildlife adventure isn't just restricted to seeing elephants and tigers."
Okay, we know which animals are the most popular, but which ones are the most populous? The answer is probably not surprising: it's insects. There are probably around 10 quintillion (that's a number with 18 zeros) individual insects of all kinds of species around the whole world.
Second place goes to fish. Experts estimate that the global population of fish is about 3.5 trillion. There are around 50 billion birds around the world, as they're in the third place of the most populous species on Earth. After insects, fish, and birds, the most common animals in the world are mammals—humans included.
It's probably not surprising that domesticated animals we raise for food, such as cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, and horses, are among the most populous. More so, pets like dogs and cats, which are in ninth and twelfth place, respectively. But it might surprise you that bats are in the top 10 of the most populous species on Earth.
It's estimated that there are about 10 billion to 100 billion bats all around the world. Apparently, they represent about 20% of all mammalian species.
Scientists say there are so many of them because they're good at adapting to various ecological environments and play a pivotal role in maintaining environmental balance.
Fruit bats and long-tongued bats, for example, have a key role in pollination and seed dispersal.
