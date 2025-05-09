ADVERTISEMENT

What would you say is important in this life? Family, loved ones, protecting your peace, delicious food? I, personally, would add animals to the mix. There's nothing like seeing a critter acting silly or cute that can boost your serotonin in no time.

The folks at the "Important Animal Images" group on Facebook would probably agree. It's a community of 233k members that shares pics of all kinds of animals that deserve your attention. Cows, chickens, fish, hamsters – if you can name it, they for sure have got a silly pic of it.

More info: Facebook