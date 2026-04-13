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Honestly, sometimes taking a "normal" photo is overrated. Why stand there awkwardly with your hands by your sides when you could be mid-air, pretending to hold up a building, or somehow folded like a human pretzel?

Somewhere along the way, people collectively decided that posing for pictures should be less about looking good and more about being unforgettable. And quite frankly, we're better for it. From perfectly timed illusions to poses that make absolutely no sense yet somehow, these photos prove that a little creativity, and a willingness to look ridiculous, can turn any snapshot into pure gold.