67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)
If there’s one rule on the internet, it’s that you can’t blindly believe what you see on it. And this applies to more than just news headlines—it also includes random people’s profiles on social media.
The subreddit ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ is full of proof that some of us over-edit our pictures to the point where they start losing their connection to the actual world. Here’s a list of examples its members collected to remind us to scroll mindfully and keep a healthy dose of skepticism.
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Catfish Final Boss
Wth Is Going On. How Is She Even Editing Like This
I Present To You The Final Boss
10 Feet Tall Babes X
That's A Completely New Face
Ok, I Can't Stop Laughing
Don't Believe Everything You See
Mua Before And After
This Is Wild
Keep It Subtle
You Know, It Just Gets To A Point…
She’s Writes Daily About How Natural Beauty Is The Best And Shames Other Women
Heavy Photoshopping
A Finnish C.. Maybe D-list "celebrity". Was in the headlines years ago, now simply can not accept her aging (and weight gain).
I Don't Even Understand What The Point Is
Instagram Post Versus Live Stream
What In The World
It Getting Worse
Post vs. Tagged Video
Famous Immigration Lawyer On TikTok
Stumbled Upon This On Instagram…
Posted vs. Friend’s
“Ummm... What Did You Do To My Face..?”
Always Shooketh When I Get A Glimpse Of Her On TV (Compared To Her Insta)
An Embarrassment That Can’t Be Topped
Photo Versus A Screenshot From A Video
Hands Don’t Lie
Build-A-Body Scammers
South Korea Using Slimming & Muscle Filters On "Live" Television. So Cooked
Holy Hips
Anyone Else Feel Like This Is A Form Of Dysphoria
I genuinely can’t tell if the people who post these genuinely believe they look the way they edit themselves to be. I have a family member who SWEARS she doesn’t edit their photos when it’s painfully obvious. The yell until they are purple in the face that they don’t edit their photos and I fear they genuinely don’t know what they look like….
It’s posts like this where you can literally see the outline of their body before the edits in a hazy shadow. It’s genuinely disturbing.
This Is Crazy!
Posted vs. Posted… I Guess She Didn’t Think It Was Noticeable
When The Filter Slips
🤔
The Audacity
Was This Person Posted Here Before? I Can't Stop Laughing 😭
Lady Galadriel Jumpscare At The End
Profile vs. Tagged
She Claims She Does Not Use Filters…. Really????
Today On Left. A Few Months Ago On Right. She Identifies As A Woman So This Is No Hate Relating To Gender Identity
Found This Gem, While Scrolling, Today
This Repeat Offender!!!
I Expect To See A Bit Of Filtering On Dating Apps But This Is Insane
This Influencer Really Grinds My Gears As A Fellow Biker Girl 🤨🤔
The Irony Of Her Posting This Comment
This “Body Positive” Influencer Doesn’t Look Like Her Photos On TV
Unrecognizable
People Were Actually Convinced This Was Real
Saw This On A Facebook Page Today
What She Posted vs. The Video
Found This On TikTok, Definitely Normal Human Proportions
Hourglass Core
Ultimate Hand To Torso Ratio
Saw This On Facebook
55 Year Old Singer From My Country
Bro Is Back Again
Please Stop
Would You Say This Is Subtle Editing?
Everyone In The Comments Is Saying They Wish They Looked Like Her And Wish They Could Afford Surgery
This looks like scary lordosis, the face has the classic filter effect, it's not often surgeries are THIS advanced (and successful), and idk I'm just disappointed people actually think this is real.