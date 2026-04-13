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If there’s one rule on the internet, it’s that you can’t blindly believe what you see on it. And this applies to more than just news headlines—it also includes random people’s profiles on social media.

The subreddit ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ is full of proof that some of us over-edit our pictures to the point where they start losing their connection to the actual world. Here’s a list of examples its members collected to remind us to scroll mindfully and keep a healthy dose of skepticism.

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#1

Catfish Final Boss

Side-by-side images showing wild Instagram edits altering faces and features, highlighting extreme digital distortion.

unthink_ble Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Wth Is Going On. How Is She Even Editing Like This

    Young woman taking a wild Instagram edit gym selfie with an exaggeratedly slim waist and casual workout outfit.

    moltlimit Report

    5points
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    #3

    I Present To You The Final Boss

    Highly edited Instagram portrait featuring exaggerated facial features and vibrant red headscarf and makeup.

    HarryShake Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    10 Feet Tall Babes X

    Woman with extremely edited long legs and slim figure, posing by a pool at night, example of wild Instagram edits.

    undercovergloss Report

    5points
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    #5

    That's A Completely New Face

    Side-by-side comparison of wild Instagram edits showing unrealistic and distorted human faces with heavy digital retouching.

    birdstheword44 Report

    5points
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    #6

    Ok, I Can't Stop Laughing

    Two people smiling and posing indoors, showcasing wild Instagram edits that distort real human faces.

    MentallyInThe2000s Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Don't Believe Everything You See

    Young woman stands beside a yellow machine with a wild Instagram edit showing a distorted human face reflection.

    Helpful-Ad9732 Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Mua Before And After

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman before and after wild Instagram edits showing exaggerated facial features and makeup.

    Helpful-Ad9732 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #9

    This Is Wild

    Side-by-side photos showing wild Instagram edits distorting a human face with red glasses and curly hair.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
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    #10

    Keep It Subtle

    Two women with extreme wild Instagram edits, wearing tight outfits and posing indoors, showing exaggerated features.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    You Know, It Just Gets To A Point…

    Side-by-side wild Instagram edits showing exaggerated facial features and makeup distorting a human face.

    GripBayless Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    She’s Writes Daily About How Natural Beauty Is The Best And Shames Other Women

    Two women with heavily edited faces showcasing wild Instagram edits that distort real human facial features.

    SparklyCookiess Report

    4points
    POST
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    #13

    Heavy Photoshopping

    Side-by-side comparison of wild Instagram edits showing heavy facial retouching versus natural human face features.

    A Finnish C.. Maybe D-list "celebrity". Was in the headlines years ago, now simply can not accept her aging (and weight gain).

    Groundbreaking_Boat8 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #14

    I Don't Even Understand What The Point Is

    Two wild Instagram edits of women with exaggerated features highlighting unusual digital face and body alterations.

    pocketcoochie Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Instagram Post Versus Live Stream

    Side-by-side close-up of two women showing wild Instagram edits that distort natural human facial features.

    prettylilcorpse Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    What In The World

    Two women posing at night wearing form-fitting outfits with exaggerated Instagram edits showing unusual body proportions.

    Slippery__Slope__ Report

    4points
    POST
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    #17

    It Getting Worse

    Side-by-side comparison of extreme Instagram edits highlighting unusual and exaggerated human face features.

    MissKellieUk Report

    4points
    POST
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    #18

    Post vs. Tagged Video

    Side-by-side comparison of two women’s faces with wild Instagram edits showing exaggerated facial features.

    No_Accident_8719 Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Famous Immigration Lawyer On TikTok

    Women wearing bright pink dresses posing indoors, showcasing wild Instagram edits and exaggerated facial features.

    Alex-Alb Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Stumbled Upon This On Instagram…

    Woman with edited face posing beside patient in hospital bed surrounded by medical equipment in Instagram edits.

    LaCartera_ Report

    4points
    POST
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    #21

    Posted vs. Friend’s

    Two women with heavy Instagram edits pose in swimwear, showcasing exaggerated features and wild Instagram edits style.

    Overall_Sandwich_848 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #22

    “Ummm... What Did You Do To My Face..?”

    Two people with heavily edited faces in a wild Instagram edit, highlighting unnatural digital alterations.

    Caitlyn_Grace Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Always Shooketh When I Get A Glimpse Of Her On TV (Compared To Her Insta)

    Side-by-side photos of heavily edited faces showcasing wild Instagram edits with exaggerated makeup and facial features.

    milkshake-please Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    An Embarrassment That Can’t Be Topped

    Woman in Oktoberfest outfit and casual attire, showcasing wild Instagram edits with unique human face effects.

    Sunshine___State Report

    3points
    POST
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    #25

    Photo Versus A Screenshot From A Video

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showcasing dramatic Instagram edits versus a natural appearance highlighting wild Instagram edits.

    AquatardLMD Report

    3points
    POST
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    #26

    Hands Don’t Lie

    Woman posing in a blue dress and white jacket near a window, showcasing wild Instagram edits and human face effects.

    FrostyMcButts Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Build-A-Body Scammers

    Woman in black workout clothes taking a gym mirror selfie with popular wild Instagram edits and filter comments.

    Lopsided-Ad3377 Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    South Korea Using Slimming & Muscle Filters On "Live" Television. So Cooked

    Two performers wearing bold outfits in wild Instagram edits showcasing exaggerated facial and body features.

    Suspicious_Mix7087 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #29

    Holy Hips

    A woman in a tailored black suit with exaggerated hips poses next to a traditional barrister wig and robe, Instagram edits.

    Juby_ Report

    3points
    POST
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    #30

    Anyone Else Feel Like This Is A Form Of Dysphoria

    Young woman taking a wild Instagram selfie with edited proportions, wearing cat-themed clothing and knee-high socks indoors.

    I genuinely can’t tell if the people who post these genuinely believe they look the way they edit themselves to be. I have a family member who SWEARS she doesn’t edit their photos when it’s painfully obvious. The yell until they are purple in the face that they don’t edit their photos and I fear they genuinely don’t know what they look like….

    It’s posts like this where you can literally see the outline of their body before the edits in a hazy shadow. It’s genuinely disturbing.

    astra-death Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    This Is Crazy!

    Slim woman in a black dress posing with a designer purse in urban settings, showcasing wild Instagram edits.

    mermaid-garden Report

    3points
    POST
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    #32

    Posted vs. Posted… I Guess She Didn’t Think It Was Noticeable

    Two women with exaggerated Instagram edits, showcasing wild and heavily edited human faces in photos.

    keroppikeeby Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    When The Filter Slips

    Side-by-side Instagram edits showing a heavily filtered young face and the same face with a wrinkle filter slip.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
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    #34

    🤔

    Side-by-side comparison of wild Instagram edits showing exaggerated facial features and unrealistic beauty edits.

    mushroomlean Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    The Audacity

    Young woman in gym attire wearing headphones, showing lean abs in a fitness setting, wild Instagram edits style.

    wuirkytee Report

    3points
    POST
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    #36

    Was This Person Posted Here Before? I Can't Stop Laughing 😭

    Person taking a mirror selfie wearing a dark crop top and plaid skirt, showcasing wild Instagram edits distorting the body.

    FrameNo7271 Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Lady Galadriel Jumpscare At The End

    Two highly edited Instagram selfies of a woman with exaggerated facial and body features showing wild Instagram edits.

    miyog Report

    3points
    POST
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    #38

    Profile vs. Tagged

    Two Instagram users with edited and contrasted faces showcasing wild Instagram edits and unusual human face filters.

    Lemonjello23 Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    She Claims She Does Not Use Filters…. Really????

    Side-by-side comparison of two heavily edited Instagram portraits showcasing wild Instagram edits and digital face alterations.

    JavaJunkie999 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #40

    Today On Left. A Few Months Ago On Right. She Identifies As A Woman So This Is No Hate Relating To Gender Identity

    Side-by-side images showcasing wild Instagram edits with dramatic lighting and casual indoor portrait styles.

    Hairy-Emu-7517 Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Found This Gem, While Scrolling, Today

    Young woman with edited features posing in a mall setting, showcasing wild Instagram edits altering human faces and bodies.

    pinkSapphireshimmer Report

    2points
    POST
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    #42

    This Repeat Offender!!!

    Side-by-side images of a woman in a black dress with white floral designs showcasing wild Instagram edits.

    Amyfrye5555 Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    I Expect To See A Bit Of Filtering On Dating Apps But This Is Insane

    Woman with heavily edited face and unnatural skin tone, example of wild Instagram edits altering human features.

    thesw88 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #44

    This Influencer Really Grinds My Gears As A Fellow Biker Girl 🤨🤔

    Person wearing a motorcycle helmet and tight clothing outdoors, an example of wild Instagram edits with distorted human faces.

    EnatforLife Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    The Irony Of Her Posting This Comment

    Side-by-side images of a woman with heavily edited facial features and two people posing outside holding a certificate, wild Instagram edits.

    Optimal_Ad_9448 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #46

    This “Body Positive” Influencer Doesn’t Look Like Her Photos On TV

    Side-by-side comparison photos showing wild Instagram edits altering real human face features dramatically.

    BoxMother7273 Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Unrecognizable

    Woman with long dark hair in a red corset posing against a dark background, showcasing wild Instagram edits and face transformations.

    mikspiks Report

    2points
    POST
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    #48

    People Were Actually Convinced This Was Real

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie with wild Instagram edits showing exaggerated facial and body features.

    pinkSapphireshimmer Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Saw This On A Facebook Page Today

    Two people and a dog dressed in UPS uniforms, showcasing wild Instagram edits with altered human faces.

    caffekona Report

    2points
    POST
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    #50

    What She Posted vs. The Video

    Woman with exaggerated Instagram edits showing wild makeup and large lips, highlighting unnatural human face appearance.

    HarryShake Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Found This On TikTok, Definitely Normal Human Proportions

    Young woman taking a wild Instagram edit selfie with exaggerated body proportions in a bedroom mirror.

    Adept_Hospital4022 Report

    2points
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    #52

    Hourglass Core

    Person standing with arms raised near a lake, showcasing one of the wild Instagram edits distorting human features.

    purplepillow_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Ultimate Hand To Torso Ratio

    Fit woman taking a mirror selfie wearing sportswear, showcasing muscular legs and a toned physique in a home setting.

    byebyetum Report

    2points
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    #54

    Saw This On Facebook

    Group of friends posing for a selfie indoors with wild Instagram edits highlighting altered human faces.

    bippity-boppity-b00 Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    55 Year Old Singer From My Country

    Two women with edited faces showcasing wild Instagram edits that distort real human features in new pics.

    ConclusionOk2633 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #56

    Bro Is Back Again

    Muscular man in leopard print shorts taking a mirror selfie, showcasing wild Instagram edits and digital face alterations.

    Ferelden770 Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Please Stop

    Side-by-side comparison of wild Instagram edits showing exaggerated facial features and enhanced appearance.

    Vennaz Report

    2points
    POST
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    #58

    Would You Say This Is Subtle Editing?

    Side-by-side comparison showing wild Instagram edits versus real life of a woman’s face and hairstyle with lighting differences.

    [deleted] Report

    1point
    POST
    #59

    Everyone In The Comments Is Saying They Wish They Looked Like Her And Wish They Could Afford Surgery

    Woman in wild Instagram edits posing indoors with exaggerated waist and hips, showcasing unique fashion and digital manipulation.

    This looks like scary lordosis, the face has the classic filter effect, it's not often surgeries are THIS advanced (and successful), and idk I'm just disappointed people actually think this is real.

    PreviousSpeech5590 Report

    1point
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    #60

    I’m Just Gonna Leave This Here…

    Two women with heavily edited faces wearing military-style clothing in outdoor settings, showcasing wild Instagram edits.

    catducette Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Finally Contributing. Long Time Lurker. Saw This One In The Wild. All Her Followers Believe This Is Real

    Close-up of a toned midsection with visible abs, showcasing wild Instagram edits and unique photo effects.

    alasw0eisme Report

    1point
    POST
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    #62

    What She Posted On Instagram vs. The Youtube Video

    Side-by-side comparison of wild Instagram edits showing a model in shiny purple outfit with altered proportions.

    SheHateMe_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    🤦‍♀️

    Woman with edited facial features posing indoors, showcasing wild Instagram edits of a human face with added makeup effects.

    pinkSapphireshimmer Report

    1point
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    #64

    No One Can Tell

    Two women posing together with smooth flawless skin, showcasing wild Instagram edits and unrealistic human faces.

    emozombies Report

    1point
    POST
    #65

    These Ads

    Person in a vibrant pink bodysuit posing with exaggerated curves in a wild Instagram edit showcasing unusual human face features.

    girlboss93 Report

    1point
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    #66

    Found In The Wild

    Two women posing with pets, showcasing wild Instagram edits that distort natural human face appearances.

    floatygreenthing Report

    1point
    POST
    #67

    What In The

    Woman with edited facial features standing between bookshelves in a library, showcasing wild Instagram edits and digital alterations.

    [deleted] Report

    1point
    POST
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