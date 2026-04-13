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If there’s one rule on the internet, it’s that you can’t blindly believe what you see on it. And this applies to more than just news headlines—it also includes random people’s profiles on social media.

The subreddit ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ is full of proof that some of us over-edit our pictures to the point where they start losing their connection to the actual world. Here’s a list of examples its members collected to remind us to scroll mindfully and keep a healthy dose of skepticism.