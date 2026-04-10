The Nature Photography Contest: 112 Stunning, Winning Photos From 2025
Once again, The Nature Photography Contest has brought together photographers from around the world, showcasing breathtaking images that celebrate the beauty of our planet while also reminding us how important it is to protect it. With nearly 500 participants in this year’s edition, the competition continues to grow as a global platform where art meets environmental awareness.
After a careful selection process, the winners of the 2025 contest have now been revealed, offering a powerful visual journey through diverse ecosystems, wildlife, and the fragile balance that sustains life on Earth.
The prestigious Photography of the Year 2025 award, along with a €1000 prize, was awarded to Thomas Vijayan from Oakville, Canada, for his deeply moving photograph Please Spare Our Home. Meanwhile, the title of Photographer of the Year 2025 went to Angela J. Sanchez from Lilburn, Georgia, whose body of work stood out for its versatility, sensitivity, and strong visual coherence.
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Photography Of The Year: Please Spare Our Home By Thomas Vijayan
The prestigious Photography of the Year 2025 award, along with a €1000 prize, has been awarded to Thomas Vijayan from Oakville, Canada, for his deeply moving photograph "Please Spare Our Home".
In this striking image, a mature orangutan sits surrounded by the remnants of its devastated habitat, with uprooted vegetation, broken trunks and exposed earth defining the scene. Captured from a low angle, the animal’s imposing presence contrasts with the vulnerability conveyed through its posture and gaze. With arms extended and eyes lifted, the orangutan seems to confront the viewer directly, embodying both dignity and a silent plea.
The photograph goes beyond wildlife photography to become a powerful visual statement on deforestation and habitat loss. It reflects the consequences of human activity while reminding us of our shared responsibility toward the species that inhabit our planet.
This recognition further strengthens Thomas Vijayan’s presence in the contest, having been awarded Photographer of the Year in 2024, and confirms his ongoing commitment to environmental storytelling through photography.
Funny Nature, Finalist: Seatbelt Check By Graeme Guy
Sharing The Planet, Winner: The Honey Keepers Of Sundarban By Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Funny Nature, Winner: Into The Gape -Dalmatian Pelican At Dawn By Panagiotis Xaxiris
Wildlife, Finalist: The Gateway By Joanna Steidle
Funny Nature, Finalist: The Golden Acorn By Stan Bouman
Funny Nature, Finalist: Bravery Or A Death Wish By Angela J Sanchez
Wildlife, Finalist: Through The Smoke, By Sam Sammia
Wildlife, Winner: Following By Janet Gustin
Wildlife, Finalist: Amplified Intimidation By Tom Hendrickson
Sharing The Planet, Finalist: Last Glance By Théo Guillaume
Night World, Winner: Creation By Peter Hergesheimer
Macrophotography, Finalist: Emojis By Paweł Jasiński
Funny Nature, Finalist: The Performer By Trevor Laclair
Funny Nature, Finalist: The Cheeky Breakfast Thief By Linda Smit
Funny Nature, Finalist: Good Grief By Angela J Sanchez
Environmental Impact, Winner: First Gaze By Wiktoria West
Wildlife, Finalist:she's Mine, Back Off, By Jill Hill
Wildlife, Finalist: Concerto By Joanna Steidle
Underwater, Finalist: The Manta Dance By Daniel Browne
Underwater, Finalist: Playtime Amid The School By Glenn Ostle
Sharing The Planet, Finalist: Heading For Mountains And Rivers By Juanjuan Chen
Sharing The Planet, Finalist: From Captivity To Freedom By Wiktoria West
Night World, Finalist: Golden Drops Beneath The Milky Way By Marcio Cabral
Night World, Finalist: Capturing The Moment By Stefan Lieberman
Natural Landscape, Finalist: The Waterways By Pawel Zygmunt
Natural Landscape, Winner: The Earth's Eye By Pawel Zygmunt
Macrophotography, Winner: Sporing Party By Indranil Basu Mallick
Macrophotography, Finalist: Katydid Portrait By Laurent Hesemans
Macrophotography, Finalist: Between The Polyps By Daniel Sly
Funny Nature, Finalist: Molly's Maw By Tom Hendrickson
Funny Nature, Finalist: A Carefree Life – Bali Edition By Victor Hawk,
Birds, Finalist: After The Rain By Nikita Chicherin
Birds, Finalist: Defiance Of The Small By Panagiotis Xaxiris
Birds, Finalist: Good To The Last Drop By Lee Greengrass
Birds, Finalist: Parenting Goals By Thomas Vijayan
Environmental Impact, Finalist: A Walk Next To The Pool By Théo Guillaume
Environmental Impact, Finalist: Canned Home, By Fabi Fregonesi
Photographer Of The Year: Mobula Rocket By Angela J Sanchez
The title of Photographer of the Year 2025 has been awarded to Angela J Sanchez from Lilburn, Georgia, in the United States, whose body of work stood out for its versatility, sensitivity and strong visual coherence.
Rather than a single image, this recognition highlights a collection that explores different aspects of the natural world, from underwater encounters to intimate wildlife scenes on land. Her work demonstrates a remarkable ability to adapt to different environments while maintaining a consistent visual language.
The featured image "Mobula Rocket" reflects this approach, capturing a fleeting natural moment with clarity and precision. Across her submissions, Sanchez shows a deep connection with her subjects, combining technical skill with a strong sense of timing and composition.
As part of this recognition, she will select the location where approximately 500 trees will be planted, one for each participant, in collaboration with One Tree Planted. This initiative reflects the contest’s commitment not only to showcasing nature, but also to actively contributing to its preservation.