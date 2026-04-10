ADVERTISEMENT

Once again, The Nature Photography Contest has brought together photographers from around the world, showcasing breathtaking images that celebrate the beauty of our planet while also reminding us how important it is to protect it. With nearly 500 participants in this year’s edition, the competition continues to grow as a global platform where art meets environmental awareness.

After a careful selection process, the winners of the 2025 contest have now been revealed, offering a powerful visual journey through diverse ecosystems, wildlife, and the fragile balance that sustains life on Earth.

The prestigious Photography of the Year 2025 award, along with a €1000 prize, was awarded to Thomas Vijayan from Oakville, Canada, for his deeply moving photograph Please Spare Our Home. Meanwhile, the title of Photographer of the Year 2025 went to Angela J. Sanchez from Lilburn, Georgia, whose body of work stood out for its versatility, sensitivity, and strong visual coherence.

More info: thenaturephotocontest.com | Instagram | Facebook