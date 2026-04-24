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When you see something placed the wrong way up, you get a feeling. It is not pain exactly, and it is not anger, but it is not nothing either. It sits somewhere in the chest, quiet and insistent, like a song stuck in your head that you cannot quite place. A label facing the wrong direction. A picture hanging slightly crooked. A plug socket installed sideways by someone who clearly had no business being there.

These things should not bother us as much as they do. And yet. If you are one of the people who have a meltdown from this, we have two things to say to you. First, we see you. Second, we are so deeply sorry for what you are about to experience. We have put together some of the most gloriously wrong, upside-down, and thoroughly unhinged images the internet has to offer. Take a deep breath.

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#1

Upside Down

A black cat draped upside-down over a patterned armchair, its yellow eyes wide. A truly weird upside-down thing.

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    #2

    This Upside Down Billboard

    An upside-down billboard advertises Gordon McKernan's law firm for car wreck cases, showing his face inverted. Weird upside-down advertisement.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
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    #3

    This Upside Down Up Elevator Button For Going Down

    An elevator panel with an upside-down UP button, alongside a correctly oriented UP button. A weird upside-down thing that needs fixing.

    number2-daffodil Report

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    This stomach-turning phenomenon is known as “cognitive dissonance”. It is the deeply uncomfortable feeling your brain gets when reality refuses to match its expectations. Psychologists describe it as the mental stress of holding two conflicting pieces of information at once.

    In academic settings, it is a fascinating area of study. In practice, it is what happens when you see a floor tile laid sideways and have to go for a quiet walk to recover. Your brain is not broken. It is just very, very particular.

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    #4

    Came Across This Upside Down House

    An upside-down yellow house covered in snow, a bizarre sight making viewers want to fix things immediately.

    climberofrock Report

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    #5

    I Always Follow The Rules

    A man does a headstand next to a yellow upside-down pedestrian sign, fixing the weird perspective of the world.

    Flightorfighter Report

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    #6

    Computer Displays Upside Down. It’s Not The Kind That Acts As A Tablet Either

    A Dell laptop displaying an upside-down Google search page. A weird upside-down thing that needs to fix immediately.

    NotYourMutha Report

    11points
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is easily switched with the Ctrl and arrow keys - assuming it's not just someone having a joke with their desktop background.

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    Not every upside-down situation is an accident. In the Tipperary Hill neighborhood of Syracuse, New York, there is a traffic light where the green is on top, and the red is on the bottom—the complete reverse of every other traffic light on earth.

    The story goes that Irish immigrant residents in the early 1900s objected to British red being placed above the Irish green and kept smashing the light until the city finally gave in and flipped it. It has been that way ever since. Sometimes the upside-down thing wins.

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    #7

    My Hotel Room In Venice Has Replaced This Panel Upside Down, Throwing Off The Bold Venician Pattern

    My Hotel Room In Venice Has Replaced This Panel Upside Down, Throwing Off The Bold Venician Pattern

    I can't stop staring at it and it's ruining my holiday.

    captnkeys Report

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    #8

    The 3 Appears Upside Down

    An upside-down End 30 MPH Limit sign. This weird thing needs fixing immediately.

    sunset_sunrise15 Report

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    #9

    This Sprite Can Has The Logo Upside Down

    A hand holding an upside-down Sprite can, illustrating the weird upside-down things concept.

    rxcd Report

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    Dairy Queen has built an entire marketing strategy around doing things the wrong way up. The Blizzard, their signature soft serve dessert, is famously served upside down at the counter as a guarantee of its thickness! If it falls out, you get it free.

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    It is one of the most brilliantly simple pieces of product theatre in fast food history. They introduced the upside-down serve in 1985, and it became an instant iconic moment. A dessert that defies gravity and doubles as a quality check. Honestly, respect.
    #10

    This Exit Sign Has An Upside-Down T

    A dark exit door with a green EXIT sign above it, flanked by red and gold curtains. This might be one of those weird upside-down things.

    Hoemguy Report

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    #11

    No Storms In The Area, But I Found This House Upside Down

    An upside-down house, angled into the ground with debris scattered, appearing as one of those weird things.

    LincageMap Report

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    #12

    So There's An Upside-Down Tree Growing On The Side Of The Road

    A solitary tree with a healthy green base and dry, bare branches on top, standing beside a rural road, presenting an upside-down appearance.

    SphinxLightning Report

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    Professional artists and photographers have a trick of literally flipping their work upside down mid-process, and it is more interesting than it sounds. When you look at something the right way up, your brain immediately starts labeling it: that is a face, that is a tree, that is a building.

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    Those labels override what your eyes are actually seeing. Flip it upside down, and suddenly your brain stops recognizing it as a thing, forcing you to actually look at the shapes, light, and composition in front of you. It is a cheat code for seeing clearly.

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    #13

    An Upside Down Bus On A Bus

    A yellow school bus is designed to look upside-down, complete with tires on its roof, a truly weird upside-down thing.

    TonyNoBologna Report

    11points
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    #14

    Uncle Severed The Pad Off His Index Finger. Doctor Sutured It On Upside Down

    Close-up of a human thumb, showing skin texture and a small indentation. Looks like one of the weird upside-down things.

    krtomasko Report

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    #15

    My Friend's Head Upside Down Looks Like A Right Way Up Head

    An upside-down face with wide eyes and a full beard, creating a humorous, weird visual that might make you want to fix it.

    Fatsausage Report

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    Good Housekeeping has endorsed one of the most satisfying decluttering methods out there, and it involves turning everything upside down. The idea is simple: take a cluttered drawer, a shelf of beauty products, a pantry full of food items, whatever is overwhelming you, and flip everything so it is facing the wrong way.

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    Then go about your normal life. Every time you actually reach for something and use it, turn it the right way up. At the end of a set period of time, everything still upside down gets thrown out. No guilt, no second-guessing, no "but I might need it someday." The upside-down state of an object becomes its own verdict.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Upside Down Billboard In Kings Cross, Sydney, Australia

    A large, upside-down Coca-Cola sign on a building in a city, making you want to fix this weird thing.

    readerbynight Report

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    #17

    Two Of The Capital S's Are Upside Down

    Aldi store sign: Simply Smarter Shopping, with icons for Nutrition, Recycling, Bagging, Sustainable, Environmental, and Employees. No upside-down things here.

    pingufan Report

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    #18

    Brewed My Morning Coffee With My Mug Upside Down

    Coffee machine overflowing, spilling coffee onto the counter, a weird upside-down thing that needs fixing immediately.

    rratner Report

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Normal people just mop it up and do it again. They don't share their stupidity with a photo. One despairs.

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    The art world has a surprisingly long and embarrassing history of hanging famous works completely upside down without anyone noticing. In 1961, Henri Matisse's Le Bateau hung in the Museum of Modern Art in New York for 47 days before a visitor finally pointed out the error. Approximately 116,000 people had walked past it.

    In 2011, a Mark Rothko painting was hung upside down at the Tate Modern in London. Van Gogh, Dali, O'Keeffe, and Jackson Pollock (though, no surprise there) have all been victims of this art crime. The fact that this keeps happening in some of the most prestigious institutions in the world is either deeply comforting or profoundly unsettling, depending on your relationship with art.
    #19

    My Roommate Stuck The Key Hook Thingy On Upside Down

    Keys hang from a key holder above two upside-down light switches and a timer. This is a weird upside-down thing.

    I’m not sure he realised his mistake. The fact that it is still somewhat functional is even more of an annoyance to me for some reason.

    Nekononii Report

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    #20

    The Peas Are Upside Down

    A meal with a golden-crusted pie, a pile of French fries, and green peas on a white plate, showing upside-down things on a menu.

    reddit.com Report

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    #21

    This Maintenance Access Panel Is Was Installed Upside Down And I Have To Stare At It For 5 Hours

    Airplane window view with an entertainment screen and textured wall, highlighting the weird upside-down things aspect.

    pxlcreative Report

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    Here is a little fact you might not have known. An ambigram is a word or image designed to look the same when rotated 180 degrees, meaning it reads identically whether you are looking at it right side up or completely upside down. Unlike a palindrome, which reads the same forwards and backwards, an ambigram plays specifically with rotational symmetry.

    The word "SWIMS" is a naturally occurring example. Graphic designers and typographers spend extraordinary amounts of time crafting them deliberately, and once you know they exist, you will start seeing them absolutely everywhere.
    #22

    This Number Has Been Paint Upside Down

    Upside-down things: a building with an unusually large number 3 painted, and windows below it displaying art.

    It's only subtle and I'm sure isn't noticed by everyone. But I notice it.

    WDYGT Report

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    #23

    This One Door That Is Upside Down

    White built-in wardrobe with textured doors and metal handles, showing a ceiling vent. Might make you want to fix things.

    Vishakhsr Report

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    #24

    The Text Is Upside Down

    An upside-down bus display showing upcoming stops and times, with passengers looking out the window, on a rainy day.

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    If this list has done anything, it has shown us that even these small instabilities won't make for total societal collapse. Let's take a lesson from the OG upside-down champions, bats. They spend most of their lives upside down simply because it is the most energy-efficient way to do things. No cognitive dissonance, no existential crisis, no desperate need to fix it. Just pure, unbothered, inverted living.

    Maybe the real takeaway here is not that upside-down things are wrong, but maybe it is that we are simply not evolved enough to appreciate them yet. The bats figured it out. We will get there eventually.

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    Which of these wrong-way images made you squirm the most? Share your feelings in the comments!
    #25

    This Upside Down House

    An upside-down house with a car mounted on its roof and another parked underneath, showcasing weird upside-down things.

    MeMuzzta Report

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    #26

    One Of My New Shoes Has The Vans Logo Upside Down

    A pair of black Vans shoes from behind, one with the logo upside-down, a weird upside-down thing to fix immediately.

    LukeIsAwkward Report

    10points
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    #27

    Upside Down Crosswalk Person

    An upside-down pedestrian signal glowing white against a tree and building, an example of weird upside-down things.

    Rogleson Report

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    #28

    This Upside Down Sign I Found

    An upside-down European priority road sign, showing the word TOP inverted. A weird thing that needs fixing immediately.

    CZEWerter Report

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    #29

    The Apartment Building Next To Mine Is Reflecting An Upside Down Projection Of Itself, Can Anyone Help Me Understand This?

    Light from an external window reflects on the ceiling, creating an upside-down appearance of the room on the wall.

    The light is coming through a small crack in my drapes.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #30

    We Are Moving Into Our First Home And I Will Never Be Able To Unsee The Upside Down Cabinet Doors

    Four white kitchen cabinets against a blue wall, featuring a decorative inverted curve design that looks upside-down.

    SometimesISewThings Report

    9points
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    #31

    Anyone Notice How The 3 Is Stenciled Upside Down

    An upside-down view of a running track with lane numbers 1-8, next to a soccer field. Things that might make you want to fix them.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #32

    Have You Guys Ever Seen An Upside Down Fig Tree? This One Is Found In One Archaeological Site In Italy

    Two images of an upside-down tree hanging from a cave-like structure, demonstrating weird upside-down things.

    Hazan Dill Report

    9points
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    #33

    A Part Of This Movie Quote On The Ground Will Always Be Upside Down

    Three embedded words on a concrete path: DAY, MY, and an upside-down MAKE, exemplifying weird upside-down things.

    pflaumen Report

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    #34

    Managed To Get A Seat With An Upside Down Shade… That Won’t Stay Up

    An airplane window with the shade pulled down, showing a slight glow from outside. A weird upside-down thing.

    I just want to close my eyes and rest after a 4 hour delay, that’s all.

    wiscokid81 Report

    9points
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    #35

    My Pizza Was Delivered To Me Upside Down

    An upside-down pizza in a box, with the cheese stuck to the lid. A weird upside-down thing to fix immediately!

    How does this even happen? The person had to place the pizza on the lid, cut the pizza on the lid, then close the thing upside down and flip it the other way.

    EnvironmentalElk1872 Report

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    #36

    My Town Has Hung A Huge Tree Upside Down

    An upside-down tree, with brown leaves, suspended over a busy city street, creating a weird thing to fix.

    Beggar-Hero Report

    9points
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    lostsierraforrest avatar
    QuincyForrest
    QuincyForrest
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I used to do that with my Mary Jane trees. Urban myth. I think. I can't remember now.

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    #37

    They Installed The Digital Display Upside Down, But I Like To Think I'm Setting The High Score

    A speed sign displays "YOUR SPEED 91" above a "SPEED LIMIT 15" sign, an upside-down reading that needs fixing.

    -Agent-Smith- Report

    9points
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    #38

    Maybe Funny And Creepy Or Just A Drunk Looking Stuffed Animal

    A gray rabbit plushie with long floppy ears sits on a brown desk, next to a red coffee cup. This upside-down plushie might need fixing!

    One of the eyes on this "Sofia the first" Clover rabbit sewn on upside down.

    atighterfit Report

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    #39

    My Sisters And I Made This Upside Down Snowman

    My Sisters And I Made This Upside Down Snowman

    meshaffer Report

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    #40

    These Would Look Great On You Upside Down

    Two headless mannequins display upside-down leggings in a clothing store, one purple, one red, a weird sight.

    cleverjack Report

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    #41

    My DVD Drive Was Manufactured With The Brand Logo Upside Down. Works Fine Otherwise

    An upside-down Samsung DVD RW COMBO drive, displaying the brand name mirrored. This weird upside-down thing might need fixing.

    mauzy Report

    9points
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    #42

    This McDonald's Flag Is Upside Down

    A McDonald's flag waves upside-down, a weird upside-down thing, in a sunny parking lot near a Starbucks sign, inviting you to fix them immediately.

    sanch3z90 Report

    9points
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    #43

    I Got My New Number Plate. One Of The Letters Were Printed Upside Down

    Close-up of a silver license plate with black carbon fiber letters HH, displaying upside-down elements that might need fixing.

    PossibleCulture2199 Report

    8points
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    #44

    This Whiteboard At My School Is Upside Down

    A whiteboard with various diagrams and equations drawn on it, attached to a white brick wall with a purple stripe. Might make you want to fix them.

    DreamTeamStudiosYT Report

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    #45

    This Book I'm Reading Has Pages Glued In Upside Down

    An open book with text on its pages, resting on a laptop keyboard. The main SEO keyword: Upside-Down Things.

    GM_80 Report

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    #46

    This Guy Cut His Tree So It Looks Like It's Upside-Down

    A peculiar evergreen tree with its bare, root-like top inverted, creating a weird upside-down thing that needs fixing.

    SteelRanger Report

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    #47

    I Managed To Balance My AirPods Upside Down While Bored

    White AirPods case on a wooden desk with a laptop and monitor, one of many upside-down things to fix.

    wasprocker Report

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    #48

    So A Friend Of Mine Just Spent $250 On A Pair Of Ray Bans And They Put The Logo Upside Down

    A hand holding Ray-Ban sunglasses, which appear upside-down, suggesting things to fix immediately.

    TheDessalet Report

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    #49

    My Neighbor "Planted" Their Tree Upside Down

    An unusual tree with many exposed, gnarled roots forming a canopy, resembling an upside-down thing, surrounded by lush greenery.

    Oper_edei_deixai Report

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    #50

    My Converse Came With One Tag Upside Down

    A person wearing black Converse All Star sneakers with white laces, viewed from above. The shoes are deliberately Upside-Down.

    sinnaminsuga Report

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    #51

    The American Flag In This School Gymnasium Has An Almost Upside Down Star

    An American flag hanging behind a tilted basketball hoop in a gym, an upside-down thing needing fixing.

    Michael__Pemulis Report

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    #52

    One Of My Bullets Came Upside Down From The Factory

    Two bullets on a dark textured surface, one upright and one upside-down, showcasing weird things that need fixing.

    BtotheF Report

    7points
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    #53

    My Light Switch Was Installed Upside Down

    An upside-down light switch with ON at the bottom, showcasing a weird everyday thing. Might make you want to fix it.

    sharkspark518 Report

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    #54

    Not Only Is The First Light Different, The Last Lights Fixture Is Upside Down

    An upside-down light fixture on a gray corrugated metal wall, next to other outdoor lights, with brick below.

    lepric Report

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    #55

    All My Son’s Party Balloons Have The Batman Symbol Printed Upside Down

    A hand holding an upside-down Batman balloon, showing the distinctive bat symbol. A weird upside-down thing.

    Ordered balloons from Amazon for my son’s 5th birthday tomorrow. Packaging shows the Batman symbol the right way up, but every single one has it upside down.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #56

    Text On Marker Is Printed Upside Down

    A row of Crayola SuperTips markers, mostly right side up, but some are upside-down things to be fixed.

    Asmi2763 Report

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    #57

    Middle Post On This Staircase Is Upside-Down Compared To The Others

    A carpeted staircase with white balusters and a wooden handrail against a light green wall. Fix weird things.

    Evil_Cake027 Report

    7points
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    #58

    I Bought A Composition Book. All Of The Pages Are Upside Down

    A person holds an upside-down composition notebook, showcasing its wide-ruled pages, a prime example of upside-down things.

    vremains Report

    7points
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or, the cover is upside down.

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    #59

    Almost All Of This Public Transport Company's Busses Have Their WiFi And Camera Stickers Upside-Down

    An upside-down camera icon next to a signal icon on a screen showing empty seats, a weird upside-down thing to fix.

    Dejoowie Report

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    #60

    Open Lemonade Container That Landed Perfectly Upside Down Without Completely Spilling

    A container of liquid is lying upside-down on a wet, red floor with a lid nearby. This messy scene needs to be fixed.

    kayleela324 Report

    6points
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    #61

    Hotel In Dublin Installed The Anti-Fog Mirror Upside Down

    A modern bathroom with a large mirror reflecting marble walls and white towels on a rack, highlighting upside-down things.

    jasoncreation Report

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