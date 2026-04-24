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When you see something placed the wrong way up, you get a feeling. It is not pain exactly, and it is not anger, but it is not nothing either. It sits somewhere in the chest, quiet and insistent, like a song stuck in your head that you cannot quite place. A label facing the wrong direction. A picture hanging slightly crooked. A plug socket installed sideways by someone who clearly had no business being there.

These things should not bother us as much as they do. And yet. If you are one of the people who have a meltdown from this, we have two things to say to you. First, we see you. Second, we are so deeply sorry for what you are about to experience. We have put together some of the most gloriously wrong, upside-down, and thoroughly unhinged images the internet has to offer. Take a deep breath.