GF Kept Notes On His Favorite Foods, He Couldn’t Name Her Cat – A Saga Of Romantic Indifference

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How well do you know your partner? Are you still at the “I know his favorite color” level, or can you already guess their passwords because you know their first pet and their mom’s maiden name? There’s a level of intimate knowledge you expect to accumulate after a few months of dating, sort of like a mental scrapbook of their life’s little details.

But what happens when you realize that scrapbook is completely one-sided? What if you’ve been meticulously cataloging their every quirk, while they can’t even remember your middle name? For one woman, a drunken, spontaneous “pop quiz” with her partner revealed a horrifying and relationship-ending void.

More info: Reddit

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A drunken, late-night chat session can sometimes reveal a sober and devastating truth that you don’t want to hear

Image credits: Edu Bastidas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After five months of dating, a woman asked her boyfriend her middle name, and he answered with a blank stare

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Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He also didn’t know her parents’ names, where she was born, or what she majored in

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Image credits: tyler small / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the horrifying realization made her sob on the sidewalk, he didn’t even comfort her, and instead, he fell asleep

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After a ‘calm conversation,’ he broke up with her via text, saying he couldn’t be the partner she needed

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Her ‘crazy ask’ it was simply for him to be curious about her life and make this a 2-way partnership

A woman, five months into a seemingly “serious” relationship, started to get a nagging feeling that her boyfriend might not actually know anything about her. This suspicion came to a head on a drunken night out when he couldn’t even remember her address for the Uber. Seized by a moment of alcohol-fueled curiosity, she decided to administer a pop quiz, asking a simple question: “Do you know my middle name?”

The silence that followed was the first of many. She then rapid-fired a series of basic, get-to-know-you questions: her parents’ names, where she was born, what she majored in. The answer to every single one was a blank, clueless stare. This was especially galling because she, a diligent note-taker, knew everything about him, from his childhood stories to his go-to restaurant orders.

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The horrifying realization that she was a complete stranger to the man she was dating sent her into a fit of sobbing on the sidewalk. But her boyfriend’s reaction was detachment. He didn’t hug her, he didn’t reassure her, and when they got home, he simply fell asleep while she was still crying, a callous act of indifference.

After a sober conversation a few days later, where she explained that she needed a partner who was “curious” about her life, he delivered another cowardly blow. He broke up with her via text message, telling her he couldn’t be the partner she needed. The “problem,” as he saw it, wasn’t his complete lack of interest in her as a person; it was her “crazy” expectation that he should be.

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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The OP’s drunken “pop quiz” was the catalyst that exposed a fatal flaw in their relationship: a massive lack of curiosity. Relationship experts say that genuine curiosity about a partner’s inner world like their past, their family, their dreams, is one pillar of a healthy, intimate connection. The boyfriend’s complete inability to answer even the most basic questions shows us that this pillar was entirely missing for this couple.

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You might argue he just had a bad memory, but he isn’t getting off that easily! This was a symptom of a deeply one-sided emotional investment. Psychologists remind us that a healthy relationship requires a balance of “give and take,” where both partners are actively engaged in getting to know each other.

The OP was a diligent student of her boyfriend, keeping notes on his life, while he had apparently not bothered to even read the back cover of hers. This imbalance created a dynamic where she was an active participant and he was a passive observer. And this reaction to all of this distress was the red cherry on top.

A key part of a supportive partnership is the ability to show up for your partner in their moments of pain, even if you don’t fully understand it. His detachment was a small misstep but it was also a clear signal that he was unwilling or unable to provide the emotional support that is essential for a lasting relationship. Go get your upgrade, sister!

Do you think she was overreacting, or is this “good riddance to bad rubbish”? Let us know in the comments!

The internet declared he was a ‘human golden retriever’ and that she had dodged a massive, emotionally vacant bullet

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