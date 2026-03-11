11 Reasons This Utah Ski Resort Has Been Part Of My Life Since Childhood
I grew up in Los Angeles, but winter meant Utah. My dad loved skiing so much that all of us learned — not casually, but confidently. If we were going to the mountains, we were skiing in Park City.
When the 2002 Winter Olympics came to Utah, I watched the world discover what we already knew. I tried the bobsled at Utah Olympic Park as part of my “50 Challenges Before 50” project. I skied with Fuzz Feddersen, the Olympic aerialist at Deer Valley, with the “Ski with a Champion” program and wrote about it for Travel + Leisure. Now, as Utah prepares for the 2034 Winter Olympics, Deer Valley isn’t just preparing — it’s transforming.
This is the largest ski resort expansion in industry history.
Building Toward 2034
Utah returns to the global stage for the 2034 Winter Olympics — and Deer Valley is building accordingly. If you watched the 2002 Winter Olympics unfold here, you know what that energy feels like. Now it’s coming back. So come ski it this season. Or start making your plans — book the lesson, plan the trip, circle 2034 on your calendar.
For me, Deer Valley has always been more than just a ski resort — it’s part of my personal history with winter in Utah. But what’s happening now is something entirely new. As the resort prepares for the 2034 Winter Olympics, the mountains I grew up skiing are evolving into something even bigger, with an expansion that will redefine what a modern ski destination can be.
The 4.8-Mile Run That Keeps Going
The Green Monster now delivers a 7,725-meter (4.8-mile) descent — a true endurance cruiser.
Fresh Corduroy — Without The First Alarm
Through its Expanded Excellence approach, select runs are groomed overnight — then intentionally held and opened at noon from mid-mountain gondola access. The result? Perfect corduroy that skis like first chair, even if you didn’t set a 7 a.m. alarm. You can chase sunrise turns if you want. Or you can sleep in, enjoy a long breakfast, and still drop into pristine ribbed snow later in the day. It’s not just more terrain. It’s more choice in how you ski it. Yes, now there’s fresh corduroy at lunch. When I was little, lifts were just transportation. Now they’re engineering statements — faster, warmer, smarter. Now new peaks are accessible and the mountain feels more connected.
A Brand-New East Village Base
At the base of the gondola, the East Village will anchor the next era of Deer Valley. The Four Seasons Resort Deer Valley and the Waldorf Astoria Deer Valley are scheduled to open in 2027, as well as the Deer Valley East Village Lodge and Park Peak Lodge. This isn’t just terrain expansion. It’s a reimagining of the entire arrival experience.
A Lift That Makes 4,300 Acres Feel Seamless
The Pinyon Express high-speed six-pack with bubble covers and heated seats links existing Flagstaff Mountain terrain to new beginner-friendly alpine trails near Park Peak. The flow across the mountain feels intentional — not stitched together.
The 15-Minute Gondola That Redefines Arrival
The Deer Valley East Village Gondola spans nearly three miles and rises 2,570 vertical feet. It travels at 1,400 feet per minute — about 40% faster than a conventional express lift — carrying guests from the new East Village base to Park Peak in just 15 minutes. Heated seats. Floor-to-ceiling glass. Cabins arrive every 12 seconds. It’s one of the most advanced gondola systems in the United States.
A Year-Round Mountain Community Is Taking Shape
What’s happening here isn’t just a ski resort expansion — it’s the creation of an entirely new mountain destination. Deer Valley’s East Village includes numerous development projects led by REEF Capital Partners, such as Cormont at Deer Valley, Marcella Landing, and the private Marcella Club — which will feature a championship golf course designed by Tiger Woods. Together, these developments add homes, lodging, dining, and year-round recreation to support the next era of Deer Valley Resort as the mountain prepares for the 2034 Winter Olympics. And it’s not just about winter. Locals already know Deer Valley shines in summer too — with hiking trails through the Wasatch, outdoor concerts under the stars, wildflowers across alpine meadows, and cool mountain air when the desert heat kicks in. The East Village is also just minutes from Jordanelle State Park, where boating, paddleboarding, and other water recreation add another layer to the mountain escape.
It Has More Than Doubled In Size
Deer Valley now spans 4,300 skiable acres with 202 runs, marking the most ambitious expansion ever undertaken in North American skiing. This isn’t incremental growth. It’s a reinvention.
10 New Lifts Already Changed The Mountain
Since December 2024, Deer Valley has added 10 new lifts, dramatically reshaping how skiers move across the mountain. The resort now operates 31 total lifts. One new lift will arrive next season — the Hail Peak Express. This lift out of the Deer Valley East Village will add 7 more runs and 135 more acres, bringing the resort to 209 runs and 4,435 skiable acres.
Snowmaking On An Olympic Scale
Four automated pumphouses support the snowmaking infrastructure, along with 1,044 automated HKD low-energy snow guns and 155 automated TechnoAlpin fan guns. The system is connected through 80 miles of combined steel and HDPE piping. With an average annual snowfall of 300 inches, the resort ensures reliable conditions — because consistency is carefully engineered, not left to chance. Utah snow has always been extraordinary. What’s different now is the infrastructure behind it.
2,600 Vertical Feet In One Shot
From the top of Revelator Express to the base of Vulcan Express, Redemption offers the longest sustained fall-line vertical on the mountain.