I grew up in Los Angeles, but winter meant Utah. My dad loved skiing so much that all of us learned — not casually, but confidently. If we were going to the mountains, we were skiing in Park City.

When the 2002 Winter Olympics came to Utah, I watched the world discover what we already knew. I tried the bobsled at Utah Olympic Park as part of my “50 Challenges Before 50” project. I skied with Fuzz Feddersen, the Olympic aerialist at Deer Valley, with the “Ski with a Champion” program and wrote about it for Travel + Leisure. Now, as Utah prepares for the 2034 Winter Olympics, Deer Valley isn’t just preparing — it’s transforming.

This is the largest ski resort expansion in industry history.

