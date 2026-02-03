Only High IQs Can Ace This 29-Question UK Cognitive Ability Test: Prove Yourself

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to Part 2 of the eleven-plus (11+) quiz!

Our School Exam Preparation quiz will challenge your logic, deduction, and cognitive reasoning across the topics of Verbal Reasoning, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Maths & English. The 11+ isn’t just a test: it’s the key to accessing grammar and selective schools in England and Northern Ireland.

This challenge will assess your ability to think analytically, make deductions, and solve problems.

Let’s see what your ‘primary school brain’ can prove in 29 questions…

In case you missed it, come back to check out Part 1 here.

