28 Real Questions From Top IQ Exams In The UK That Only A Few Can Solve – Prove You Can

ADVERTISEMENT

The eleven-plus (11+) is more than just a test – it’s the gateway to grammar schools and selective secondary schools in England and Northern Ireland. Taken by some students in their final year of primary school, this exam challenges reasoning, math, and English skills, shaping the next step in a student’s academic journey.

Let’s see if you’ve got what it takes…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Child drawing with colored markers near notebooks and apple, illustrating top IQ exams and brain challenge activities in the UK.

Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya