44 Adorable Pics Of Unhinged Pets Who Woke Up And Chose Absolute Chaos That Day
The world is a lot right now. It is, by most measurable standards, an absolute circus. Everything is moving very fast and none of it is particularly funny. Except for one thing. One beautiful, reliable, scientifically proven source of joy that has never once let humanity down in its entire history.
Pets. Specifically, pets behaving in ways that suggest they have absolutely no idea what is going on and couldn't care less. We have gathered some of the most gloriously chaotic, completely unhinged, deeply serotonin-rich pet pictures the internet has to offer. You're welcome. The news will still be there when you're done.
More info: Threads
The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details.
This post may include affiliate links.
Not My Dogs, But They Were Part Of A Service Dog Program I Was A Part Of. I Think About This Pic A Lot. It’s From Before AI Existed
She Was Just Sneezing… But Live Photo Unlocked The Inner Demon 👿😰😰
This Is My Arto That I Lost A Year Ago. I Made It An iPhone Sticker That My Friends And I Send Eachother Time To Time… I Don’t Even Know Whats Happening 🤷🏻♀️
Having a pet is scientifically and measurably good for you. Studies have found that pets reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, lower blood pressure, and improve heart health. Caring for an animal helps children develop empathy, gives older adults a reason to engage with the world, and provides the kind of unconditional love that no human relationship has ever quite managed to consistently deliver.
What's particularly fascinating is how attuned pets have become to human emotion over thousands of years of domestication. Dogs can read tone of voice, body language, and facial expressions with a sophistication that puts most people to shame. They look directly into your eyes to gauge your emotional state and figure out exactly what you need.
Nap Time
My Friend’s Dog. 😅 5 Pounds Of Evil. 😂
Cully And Lewis Look Unhinged When They Play. They Really Are The Sweetest, Though
If you were asked to name the world's smartest dog breeds, you'd probably land on the usual suspects like the German shepherd, the Doberman, the Border collie. And you wouldn't be wrong about any of them. What you probably wouldn't say, unprompted, is the poodle. And yet, according to the American Kennel Club, the poodle ranks as the second smartest dog breed on the planet.
The elaborate, sculpted, frankly theatrical haircut has done enormous damage to this dog's reputation. It absolutely should not have. The poodle's intelligence comes from its original purpose as a working water retriever, requiring fast thinking and independent decision-making in the field. That working brain never went anywhere.
Poodles learn commands in as few as five repetitions and obey them 95% of the time, which is a compliance rate most managers can only dream of from their human employees. Their other fancy floof cousin on the list is the papillon, keeping the good name of toy breeds intact.
This Earned Him The Nickname Little Shark
This Is My Go To For A Serotonin Boost. Zooming In On It Always Makes My Day
He’s Really A Gorgeous Boy But Those Eyes Make For A Lot Of Unhinged Pictures 🤣
On the other end of the spectrum, the breeds that consistently rank lowest on canine intelligence lists read like the guest list for a very exclusive, slightly aloof dinner party. The Afghan hound, the chow chow, and the borzoi are all repeat offenders on the "hardest to train" lists, and honestly, it makes complete sense. These are breeds that were developed for royal courts and aristocratic households.
Looking impossibly elegant is their entire job description. They were never meant to fetch things or follow instructions. They were meant to be admired. They have not forgotten this. Then there are the breeds that are dumb in a completely different and somehow more endearing way.
The bloodhound and the beagle aren't unintelligent exactly; they're just operating on a completely different priority system. Both breeds are governed almost entirely by their nose, which means the moment an interesting smell enters the equation, whatever you were trying to teach them is simply gone and overwritten. It's not that they can't learn. It's that a squirrel just went past, and nothing else exists anymore.
She Poses So Well For Photos. Ears Are There Somewhere. I Promise
Mitzy Does Not Like To Be Woken Up Suddenly
I Mean I Still Think He Is A Cute Baby 😅
The dogs vs. cats intelligence debate has been settled, at least scientifically, and cat owners are not going to love this. A team of researchers counted the neurons in dog and cat brains and found that dogs have approximately 530 million neurons in their cerebral cortex compared to a cat's 250 million. That's roughly twice as many.
Neurons, according to neurologist Suzana Herculano-Houzel, are "the basic information processing units," meaning the more you have, the more cognitively capable you are. The science has spoken, and it has done so firmly. To put it in context, dogs have comparable intelligence to raccoons and lions, while cats sit closer to bears on the scale.
For what it's worth, humans clock in at 16 billion neurons, so everyone in this debate is getting absolutely lapped. Cat owners will, of course, point out that their animals are simply choosing not to perform, which is fair, and also completely unprovable, and also exactly what someone would say about a bear.
Do Wet Mops Count?
Cricket After Dentist
I’ve Been Waiting My Whole Life For This Moment…
The world is a lot right now, and nobody is pretending otherwise. The news cycle is relentless, the group chat is overwhelming, and somewhere out there, a person is sending a very long email that could have been a text. In the middle of all of that, the internet's most reliable public service remains a photo of a cat doing something that makes absolutely no sense. It has never failed. It will never fail.
There is no punchline here, no deeper meaning, no call to action. Just thirty pets being their most chaotic, most unhinged, most completely unbothered selves. They are completely unaware that they are performing a genuine service to human mental health. You will always find us here, sending each other pictures of a golden retriever who sat in a salad bowl, feeling measurably better about everything.
Which one of these unhinged pets made you snort-laugh first? Tell us in the comments!