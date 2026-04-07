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The world is a lot right now. It is, by most measurable standards, an absolute circus. Everything is moving very fast and none of it is particularly funny. Except for one thing. One beautiful, reliable, scientifically proven source of joy that has never once let humanity down in its entire history.

Pets. Specifically, pets behaving in ways that suggest they have absolutely no idea what is going on and couldn't care less. We have gathered some of the most gloriously chaotic, completely unhinged, deeply serotonin-rich pet pictures the internet has to offer. You're welcome. The news will still be there when you're done.

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