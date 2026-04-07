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The world is a lot right now. It is, by most measurable standards, an absolute circus. Everything is moving very fast and none of it is particularly funny. Except for one thing. One beautiful, reliable, scientifically proven source of joy that has never once let humanity down in its entire history.

Pets. Specifically, pets behaving in ways that suggest they have absolutely no idea what is going on and couldn't care less. We have gathered some of the most gloriously chaotic, completely unhinged, deeply serotonin-rich pet pictures the internet has to offer. You're welcome. The news will still be there when you're done.

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#1

Not My Dogs, But They Were Part Of A Service Dog Program I Was A Part Of. I Think About This Pic A Lot. It’s From Before AI Existed

Two unhinged pets playfully wrestling on the ground with tongues out, showing adorable chaotic energy outdoors.

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    #2

    She Was Just Sneezing… But Live Photo Unlocked The Inner Demon 👿😰😰

    German shepherd dog with snarling expression lying on a bed, showing unhinged pet chaos energy.

    kapselusia Report

    14points
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    #3

    This Is My Arto That I Lost A Year Ago. I Made It An iPhone Sticker That My Friends And I Send Eachother Time To Time… I Don’t Even Know Whats Happening 🤷🏻‍♀️

    Unhinged pet pug sitting on carpet under wooden furniture with a mischievous, chaotic expression in sunlight.

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    Having a pet is scientifically and measurably good for you. Studies have found that pets reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, lower blood pressure, and improve heart health. Caring for an animal helps children develop empathy, gives older adults a reason to engage with the world, and provides the kind of unconditional love that no human relationship has ever quite managed to consistently deliver.

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    What's particularly fascinating is how attuned pets have become to human emotion over thousands of years of domestication. Dogs can read tone of voice, body language, and facial expressions with a sophistication that puts most people to shame. They look directly into your eyes to gauge your emotional state and figure out exactly what you need.
    #4

    Nap Time

    Light brown dog sleeping on an outdoor grill, showing unhinged pet behavior in a chaotic and adorable moment.

    itsmecara69 Report

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    #5

    My Friend’s Dog. 😅 5 Pounds Of Evil. 😂

    Unhinged pet dog with wild messy fur and tongue out, showcasing absolute chaos and playful energy indoors.

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    #6

    Cully And Lewis Look Unhinged When They Play. They Really Are The Sweetest, Though

    Two unhinged pets, black dogs outdoors showing chaotic and wild expressions during playful or aggressive moment.

    laurenlmurphy Report

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    If you were asked to name the world's smartest dog breeds, you'd probably land on the usual suspects like the German shepherd, the Doberman, the Border collie. And you wouldn't be wrong about any of them. What you probably wouldn't say, unprompted, is the poodle. And yet, according to the American Kennel Club, the poodle ranks as the second smartest dog breed on the planet.

    The elaborate, sculpted, frankly theatrical haircut has done enormous damage to this dog's reputation. It absolutely should not have. The poodle's intelligence comes from its original purpose as a working water retriever, requiring fast thinking and independent decision-making in the field. That working brain never went anywhere.

    Poodles learn commands in as few as five repetitions and obey them 95% of the time, which is a compliance rate most managers can only dream of from their human employees. Their other fancy floof cousin on the list is the papillon, keeping the good name of toy breeds intact.
    #7

    This Earned Him The Nickname Little Shark

    Small unhinged dog with wide eyes biting aggressively into a slice of juicy red watermelon in chaotic pet moment.

    carlyisvegan Report

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    #8

    This Is My Go To For A Serotonin Boost. Zooming In On It Always Makes My Day

    Dog with a distorted face pressed against a car window, showcasing one of the unhinged pets causing chaos.

    sammylamby6 Report

    9points
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    #9

    He’s Really A Gorgeous Boy But Those Eyes Make For A Lot Of Unhinged Pictures 🤣

    Close-up of an unhinged pet dog with wide eyes resting on a soft, fuzzy blanket showcasing chaotic energy.

    pbuttermomma Report

    9points
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    On the other end of the spectrum, the breeds that consistently rank lowest on canine intelligence lists read like the guest list for a very exclusive, slightly aloof dinner party. The Afghan hound, the chow chow, and the borzoi are all repeat offenders on the "hardest to train" lists, and honestly, it makes complete sense. These are breeds that were developed for royal courts and aristocratic households.

    Looking impossibly elegant is their entire job description. They were never meant to fetch things or follow instructions. They were meant to be admired. They have not forgotten this. Then there are the breeds that are dumb in a completely different and somehow more endearing way.

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    The bloodhound and the beagle aren't unintelligent exactly; they're just operating on a completely different priority system. Both breeds are governed almost entirely by their nose, which means the moment an interesting smell enters the equation, whatever you were trying to teach them is simply gone and overwritten. It's not that they can't learn. It's that a squirrel just went past, and nothing else exists anymore.
    #10

    She Poses So Well For Photos. Ears Are There Somewhere. I Promise

    Black dog lying on a fluffy gray rug with an unhinged, chaotic expression, showcasing adorable pet chaos energy.

    naturallyknotty_mn Report

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    #11

    Mitzy Does Not Like To Be Woken Up Suddenly

    Brindle dog lounging unhinged on a green couch in a cozy living room with books and flowers in the background.

    elspethsylvester Report

    9points
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    #12

    I Mean I Still Think He Is A Cute Baby 😅

    Energetic unhinged dog running joyfully on a grassy field, capturing the essence of adorable pets choosing chaos.

    mary_amhh Report

    8points
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    The dogs vs. cats intelligence debate has been settled, at least scientifically, and cat owners are not going to love this. A team of researchers counted the neurons in dog and cat brains and found that dogs have approximately 530 million neurons in their cerebral cortex compared to a cat's 250 million. That's roughly twice as many.

    Neurons, according to neurologist Suzana Herculano-Houzel, are "the basic information processing units," meaning the more you have, the more cognitively capable you are. The science has spoken, and it has done so firmly. To put it in context, dogs have comparable intelligence to raccoons and lions, while cats sit closer to bears on the scale.

    For what it's worth, humans clock in at 16 billion neurons, so everyone in this debate is getting absolutely lapped. Cat owners will, of course, point out that their animals are simply choosing not to perform, which is fair, and also completely unprovable, and also exactly what someone would say about a bear.
    #13

    Do Wet Mops Count?

    White dog shaking off water in a lake, captured in an adorable unhinged pet moment full of chaotic energy.

    coconutricebear Report

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    #14

    Cricket After Dentist

    Small dog lying on a red blanket with eyes half-closed and tongue sticking out, showing unhinged pet chaos.

    itslauradoodles Report

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    #15

    I’ve Been Waiting My Whole Life For This Moment…

    Black dog playfully biting a stick in a tug-of-war, showing chaotic energy and unhinged pet behavior outdoors.

    djmfw143 Report

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    The world is a lot right now, and nobody is pretending otherwise. The news cycle is relentless, the group chat is overwhelming, and somewhere out there, a person is sending a very long email that could have been a text. In the middle of all of that, the internet's most reliable public service remains a photo of a cat doing something that makes absolutely no sense. It has never failed. It will never fail.

    There is no punchline here, no deeper meaning, no call to action. Just thirty pets being their most chaotic, most unhinged, most completely unbothered selves. They are completely unaware that they are performing a genuine service to human mental health. You will always find us here, sending each other pictures of a golden retriever who sat in a salad bowl, feeling measurably better about everything.

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    Which one of these unhinged pets made you snort-laugh first? Tell us in the comments!

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    #16

    🙈😂

    Close-up of an unhinged pet dog showing teeth with glowing red eyes, capturing absolute chaos energy.

    yodabacca Report

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    #17

    One Of My Photos Of My Guy Bear. So Deep In Sleep He Temporarily Melted On The Bed

    Sleepy dog making a funny face on a white bed, showing adorable unhinged pet chaos vibes.

    nicole_burron Report

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    #18

    Sitting On My Christmas Cactus

    Tabby cat sitting inside a decorative plant pot by the window, one of the unhinged pets causing adorable chaos.

    daveewoldsen Report

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    #19

    This One Never Fails To Make Me Laugh. She Really Was A Normal Cat, But This Photo Of Kiki Just Isn’t Mathing…

    Tortoiseshell cat stretching long paws on black office chair, showing unhinged pet chaos energy and attitude.

    mugwortandmeadow Report

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    #20

    I Had To Check That He Was Breathing

    Black cat twisted into an unusual sleeping position on a red chair, showcasing unhinged pet chaos and quirky behavior.

    vmell87 Report

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    #21

    Close-up of an unhinged black cat with wide eyes, embodying the chaotic spirit of adorable pets choosing absolute chaos.

    calicoastcat Report

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    #22

    Nori Rebelling During Her Christmas Card Photoshoot In 2021

    Unhinged pet dog caught mid-motion with a green toy around its neck, showcasing chaotic and wild energy outdoors.

    vcalemine Report

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    #23

    My Dog Has Been Turned Into A Meme Because Of Her Very Judgmental Face

    Black dog with a quirky expression sitting on a couch, one of the unhinged pets showing absolute chaos that day.

    beckyeff Report

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    #24

    I Was Trying To Get A Cute Picture Of Her Looking Down 😂😂😂😂

    Close-up of an unhinged black dog with wide eyes, captured in a chaotic and adorable moment indoors.

    sssidneysb Report

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    #25

    This One Of Cali Being Bottle Fed Always Gets A Laugh 🤭

    Unhinged pet kitten with fur messy and mouth open, showing chaotic energy and wild expression in a close-up shot.

    thatbookishwitch Report

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    #26

    I Love Him, But His Poor Brain Is Awfully Smooth. Thoughts Just Slide Right Off

    Close-up of an unhinged pet dog on a couch with another dog lounging in the background, showing chaotic pet behavior.

    gardengremlinsarah Report

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    #27

    Greta (In The Background) Was A Sweet Girl But This Was Apparently A Good Play Face

    Three unhinged pets play and chase each other energetically on grass, showing chaotic and playful behavior in a fenced area.

    anahilator Report

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    #28

    Christmas Card Pics, We Sent Them Anyway 😂

    Curly-haired dog with wide eyes held by person in red and black checkered pants showing unhinged pet chaos expression.

    kimber.rae25 Report

    4points
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    #29

    Some Days I Wake Up To This….np Idea How Long He’ll Have Been There….just Watching…

    Cat peeking out from inside a modern bathroom bathtub surrounded by plants, showcasing adorable unhinged pets chaos.

    sophie.jonas.hill Report

    4points
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    #30

    My Jack Russell "Dahl" Asleep In A Gum Boot

    Small dog stuck inside a black boot, showcasing unhinged pets causing chaos in a playful moment outdoors.

    solmedia_ Report

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    #31

    This Is Duncan. Duncan Is Not Particularly Photogenic. Duncan Is Also Not Terribly Bright. But He Is My Very Sweetest Boy. 💜

    Woman smiling with an unhinged pet dog looking wide-eyed and anxious, capturing adorable unhinged pet chaos moments.

    whitneygentilecollier Report

    4points
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    #32

    Chickie’s Weird Faces Through The Years

    Beagle dog wrapped in a blue blanket lying on a leather couch showing an unhinged pet expression.

    cjrosengrant Report

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    #33

    This Is From My Son’s Service Dog Reba’s Graduation Photo Shoot. She Really Likes That Ball

    Yellow Labrador retriever in chaotic motion trying to catch a tennis ball mid-air with an excited expression.

    katepete722 Report

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    #34

    Too Close For Comfort. 🫣

    Unhinged pet dog peeking nervously through person's legs on couch, showcasing chaotic and adorable behavior.

    nikhoops Report

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    #35

    We Were On An Outing And She Insisted We Stop At This Asian Cafe So I Figured Why Not And Bought This Egg Tart To Share (I Was Going To Give Her A Little Piece). I Wanted To Take A Picture First But She Was Pretty Impatient 😂

    Person holding unhinged fluffy dog curiously sniffing a yellow tart, capturing adorable pets in chaotic moments.

    taigaandpuppy Report

    4points
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    #36

    Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

    Black and white cat yawning loudly inside a car seat, capturing the chaos vibe of unhinged pets waking up wild.

    jimmychristensen3 Report

    4points
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    #37

    Madiduvernay

    Gray cat with tongue sticking out lying in a pet bed, one of the adorable unhinged pets causing absolute chaos.

    piglet be blepping and plotting (w/ his sister and our now angel duchess) Report

    4points
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    #38

    He’s Obsessed With The Water Hose 🤣

    Energetic unhinged pet jumping and splashing water outside on green grass in playful chaos moment.

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    4points
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    #39

    This One Makes Me Laugh Every Time

    Two unhinged pets, a black cat watching a playful tabby creating chaos on a couch in a cozy home setting.

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    #40

    Close-up of an unhinged pet cow playfully sticking out its tongue near a barn, embodying adorable chaos and mischief.

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    #41

    Black cat peeking out from a kitchen drawer, capturing an unhinged pet moment full of playful chaos.

    whimswaystation Report

    3points
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    #42

    He Was Pretty Angry At The Long Leaf I Was Holding 😂

    Playful unhinged pet cat stretching and pawing in a chaotic pose on a concrete floor near bicycle wheels

    tishiebotishie Report

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    #43

    Man wearing glasses and a cap with an unhinged black kitten perched on top causing adorable pet chaos.

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    #44

    I Have Something For This One! Hello Threads, Meet Lucy 🤝🧵

    Woman in blue shirt with an unhinged black kitten on her shoulder sticking out tongue, showing adorable chaotic pet behavior.

    ally.says.hi Report

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