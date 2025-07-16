Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Throws 7YO Son Off Cliff To Teach Him To Face His Fears, Sparks Parenting Debate
Man in red shorts throwing 7-year-old boy off cliff to teach him to face his fears near rocky terrain.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Dad Throws 7YO Son Off Cliff To Teach Him To Face His Fears, Sparks Parenting Debate

A father named Garrett Gee decided to teach his son a lesson about self-confidence by throwing him off a cliff.

Garrett, an influencer and founder of The Bucket List Family, posted the moment on Sunday (July 13), garnering over 3.5 million views.

The clip shows the father speaking with his 7-year-old, Calihan, atop a rock formation at Lake Powell.

  • Garrett Gee threw his 7-year-old son off a cliff at Lake Powell to help him overcome fear and build his self-confidence.
  • The father said his son chose to be thrown because he was too scared to jump.
  • The video sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the lesson and others calling it traumatizing.

At one point, Garrett picks Calihan up and tosses him off the cliff into the water below. He then jumps in to join his son for a swim.

    An influencer dad threw his 7-year-old son off a cliff to help him face his fears

    Family with three children at the airport, unrelated to dad throws 7YO son off cliff to teach him to face fears story.

    Image credits: garrettgee

    Though Calihan could be heard screaming on the way down, he appeared calm once he resurfaced. Onlookers cheered, celebrating the young boy’s bucket list moment.

    In the caption of the video, the father clarified that he wasn’t trying to give “parental advice” and noted that he hadn’t pushed his other two children.

    Man and young boy on rocky cliff edge during an outdoor moment related to dad teaching son to face fears controversy.

    Image credits: thebucketlistfamily

    “Each kid is quite different so the way we parent, discipline, and teach HOW TO CLIFF JUMP is quite different :),” he began. “For sure 1st priority is safety. 2nd is learning that YOU CAN DO HARD THINGS. 3rd is HAVE FUN :)”

    Garett said he knew his youngest child would be safe, adding that the jump would have been far more dangerous if he had “hesitated, didn’t jump far out, and fell down the cliff side.”   

    Garrett Gee founded the vlogging channel Bucket List Family with his wife, Jessica

    Smiling dad wearing a floral lei holding his young son against a blue background, highlighting father and son relationship fears.

    Image credits: thebucketlistfamily

    “So to be extra safe, because he wanted to jump but was not feeling confident.. I threw him. Eventually a baby eagle needs to leave the nest.. or be tossed out of the nest ;) and learn HE CAN FLY!”

    The father concluded the post with a warning: “Teaching your kids to be brave starts to backfire when they become older and begin jumping from heights that you don’t even dare!! /// BE SAFE OUT THERE! YOU CAN DO HARD THINGS! HAVE FUN!”

    Comment exchange about dad throwing son off cliff to face fears, discussing safety and choice in daring parenting moment.
    People had mixed reactions to the video, with some applauding the family vlogger for his approach and others arguing that his methods were too traumatizing for the 7-year-old boy.

    “He didn’t look happy. He looked traumatized,” one person wrote.

    “Negligent and irresponsible just for views?!!” another commented.

    “The scream says it all. He’s not ready. I hate this for him,” added a third.

    Garrett said his son wanted to jump off the cliff at Lake Powell but was too scared

    Dad throwing 7-year-old son off cliff to teach him to face his fears, captured on rocky terrain during daylight.

    Image credits: thebucketlistfamily

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing risks and brain injury related to a dad throwing 7-year-old son off cliff.
    “As a kid I wish I was allowed to face my fears more, now I’m so timid and anxious when doing new things because I don’t believe I can due not just to my parents but the influence of others around me,” shared a fourth.

    “Hell yeah!! That’s such an important memory. It’s ok to be scared; sometimes all we need is a little push (or throw) to achieve the goal!!” a separate user commented.

    Man in red shorts throwing 7-year-old son off cliff to teach him to face his fears, sparking public outrage.

    Image credits: thebucketlistfamily

    Comments discussing dangers of cliff jumping and parenting criticism related to dad throwing son off cliff to face fears.
    One user asked Garrett if his young boy knew he would be thrown, to which he replied, “YES. He had the choice to climb down, jump himself, or have me throw him. He chose to be thrown. But regardless it was still scary for him.

    “Scary for me too because I need to make sure he doesn’t cling onto me and hit the cliffs and also make sure he hits the water feet first. Kinda tricky but I feel like it’s part of the dad job description ;).”

    The Bucket List family consists of Garrett, Jessica, and their three children: Dorothy Seven, Manillam and Calihan

    Family hiking near cliff, with dad and kids smiling outdoors, highlighting dad teaching son to face his fears.

    Image credits: thebucketlistfamily

    Instagram comment from theresilientroamer supporting parenting choices about teaching kids to face fears safely with emojis.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Garrett Gee (@garrettgee)


    The content creator and his wife, Jessica, sold everything they owned in Utah to travel the world in 2015 after Snapchat acquired his mobile scanning app for $54 million.

    That same year, they launched The Bucket List Family, which now boasts nearly 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

    Garrett said 7-year-old Calihan chose to be be thrown, even if it was “scary”

    Dad and young son smiling outdoors, highlighting family bond amid controversy over teaching fears by risky actions.

    Image credits: thebucketlistfamily


    The couple and their three children—Dorothy Seven, Manilla, and Calihan “Cali” Gee—have visited 65 different countries over the course of three years.

    Garrett and Jessica have also introduced their children to other thrilling adventures, such as surfing with sharks and swimming with an octopus.

    The family boasts nearly 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, where they document their adventures around the world
    Dad throws 7-year-old son into the air by a cliff to teach him to face his fears in an outdoor setting with greenery.

    Image credits: thebucketlistfamily


    After leaving Utah, the family lived on the road full-time for three years before settling in Hawaii in 2018.

    National Geographic has published a book about The Bucket List Family, which features family anecdotes and tips for picking a destination, packing, budgeting, and surviving a 12-hour plane ride with young children.

    The father’s approach remained a topic of heated debate onlineFacebook comment by Shannon Young expressing concern over dad throwing son off cliff to face fears, sparking online fury.

    Social media comment expressing outrage over a dad throwing his 7-year-old son off a cliff to face fears.

    Commenter shares personal trauma from a dad throwing son off cliff story, describing PTSD and flashbacks at waterfalls.

    Comment expressing concern over dad throwing 7YO son off cliff to face fears and the impact on their relationship.

    Comment from Top Fan Apryl Lawless Watson stating some people did not grow up in the 80s, sparking reactions online about facing fears debate.

    Comment by Steve Brunet joking about giving his son a can of Red Bull before throwing him off a cliff to face his fears sparking fury.

    Text post with bold title Forgiveness Over Revenge and caption about one man’s adventure causing a mom’s panic attack, expressing fear and controversy.

    Comment by Iona Johnstone advising to use a controlled pool instead of the ocean for a fear-facing lesson with a child.

    Comment on social media post discussing dad throwing 7-year-old son off cliff to teach him to face fears, sparking public fury.

    Comment by Christine Kohut Schilling warning about risks of jumping from height, mentioning brain injuries and paralysis risks.

    Facebook comment by Tori Kozlowski explaining that the son chose to be thrown off a cliff, relating to dad teaching son to face fears.

    Comment criticizing dad who throws 7-year-old son off cliff to teach him to face fears sparking online fury.

    Comment about dad teaching son to face fears by throwing him off cliff, sparking public outrage and calls for jail.

    Comment about dad throwing 7-year-old son off cliff to teach him to face his fears sparking public outrage.

    Text message conversation showing a father discussing teaching his child to swim by throwing him to face fears.

    Comment by Leslie Kyle Armstrong criticizing the dad who throws 7-year-old son off cliff to face fears.

    Family
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    selkiemoon7 avatar
    Jayne Turner
    Jayne Turner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stupid father. No concern for his kid being paralysed or injured, just doing it for attention and hard cash. Disgusting.

    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course he a fücking influencer. Stupid fücking moron.

