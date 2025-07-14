Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Report Her”: Momfluencer Makes 9YO Autistic Daughter Sleep On Balcony To Use Room As Her Office
Two workers setting up equipment on a balcony while a living room sofa and tools are visible inside the apartment.
Lifestyle, Parenting

“Report Her”: Momfluencer Makes 9YO Autistic Daughter Sleep On Balcony To Use Room As Her Office

A woman has sparked outrage after moving her 9-year-old daughter’s bedroom onto the balcony to repurpose the larger indoor space as her office.

Gabriela Lins, who runs a lunchbox business (Diário da Lancheira) with her husband from their home in Brazil, explained that the move was the most practical decision for her, as the stock and other items such as bubble wrap didn’t fit on the balcony.

Highlights
  • Gabriela Lins, a mother and businesswoman from Brazil, revealed that she’s turned her daughter’s bedroom into an office.
  • She repurposed the balcony as a bedroom for her 9-year-old daughter and now stores her lunchbox stock in the larger room.
  • The decision, which she documented online, drew harsh criticism from thousands of users.

On TikTok, she gave viewers a “room tour” of her daughter Esther’s balcony-bedroom, saying she didn’t want to be “canceled” and that she wanted Esther to feel “comfortable” in her new space.

“Many people don’t know that she has more luxuries than most people,” Gabriela said in a video that has amassed over 2.4 million views and drawn fierce criticism from viewers.

    “Momfluencer” Gabriela Lins was slammed after moving her daughter’s bedroom to the balcony to turn the larger room into an office
    Young woman with shoulder-length brown hair, wearing a black shirt, indoors related to momfluencer and autistic daughter story.

    Image credits: gabrielahosch

    Gabriela painted the walls, enclosed the balcony with glass, installed blackout curtains, and equipped the room with an air conditioner and a TV.

    She decorated Esther’s cramped bedroom with plants, her favorite books, and a small lamp.

    The entrepreneur estimated that the balcony-to-bedroom makeover cost approximately $1,800 (R$10,000).

    Young girl carries large TV box outdoors, illustrating momfluencer controversy involving autistic daughter and balcony sleeping arrangement.

    Image credits: gabrielahosch

    “The view from here is so much nicer,” the mom concluded in her viral video. “What about you? Would you use a bedroom like this in your house?”

    Viewers quickly took to the comments to question Gabriela’s decision and her parenting choices.

    “Who came up with the idea? 🤨JK Rowling?” one person asked, while another described Esther as a “modern Harry Potter.”

    “Not even my dog stays on the balcony 🤣” a third shared.

    A separate user chimed in: “Who could sleep there with the noise from the street and the air conditioning?”

    She equipped 9-year-old Esther’s balcony room with an air conditioner, a TV, and enclosed the space with glass

    Two people working on balcony renovation in a living room, illustrating momfluencer using room as office with child on balcony.

    Image credits: gabrielahosch

    Others raised concerns about the child’s lack of privacy on the balcony and the potential discomfort from getting too cold at night, since the air conditioner could freeze the small room within minutes.

    Meanwhile, others defended the momfluencer, writing, “I didn’t see anything wrong with it, she just adapted the place… but it would have been easier to make the living room a bedroom.”

    Small bedroom setup with TV, pink desk, stuffed toys, and pink checkered bedding showing autistic daughter’s balcony sleeping space.

    Image credits: gabrielahosch

    In a follow-up video, Gabriela explained that she didn’t move her office to the living room because it has an open kitchen, and working with lingering food smells would be “unpleasant.”

    She also emphasized the importance of separating work and living spaces, calling the decision “essential” for her family’s mental health.

    “Having our office there means we can work during the day, shut the door when we’re done, and the rest of the rooms become our home.”

    Many people joked that the situation reminded them of how Harry Potter lived at his aunt and uncle’s house

    Child's bedroom with stuffed unicorn pillow on bed and shelves holding colorful books in sunlight.

    Image credits: gabrielahosch

    @gabrielahoschQuarto ou cativeiro ? 🤭♬ original sound – &lt3


    Comment by Ana Paula Souza saying or modern Harry Potter with 4,974 likes on a social media post about momfluencer and autistic daughter.

    Comment criticizing momfluencer making autistic daughter sleep on balcony to use room as office, highlighting parenting priorities.
    She shared that she and her husband previously slept in the living room—as did Esther—but it didn’t work for any of them.

    The family had trouble sharing the space, such as when one wanted to watch TV while the other wanted to go to sleep early.

    Gabriela and her husband run a lunchbox business in Brazil

    Image credits: gabrielahosch

    Image credits: gabrielahosch

    “People are getting confused,” Gabriela added. “They think she has to change, play, and study in her bedroom, but that’s not the case. She’s not confined to her room.

    “The bedroom is only for sleeping. She doesn’t have to go straight to her room when she gets home. She also lives here with us.

    “If I’m cooking or watching TV, she’s here with me. Imagine trying to do all that among our office stuff. It wouldn’t make sense.”

    Gabriela said the decision was “essential” for saving money and improving the family’s mental health

    Child wearing headphones using a computer in an office setup while a hand shows thumbs up in the foreground.

    Image credits: gabrielahosch

    Family wearing rain ponchos smiling outdoors, highlighting the momfluencer making 9YO autistic daughter sleep on balcony.

    Image credits: diariodalancheira

    In a separate video, Gabriela explained that Esther is on the autism spectrum, and the money she earns from her lunchbox business goes toward paying for her daughter’s mental health treatments.

    “All of that depends on me—both financially and in terms of time. Thanks to my business, I’ve gained financial freedom, I can pay for my daughter’s healthcare, and I can have enough time to support her.”

    The mom defended herself, stressing that the 9-year-old is not “confined” to her balcony-bedroom

    Momfluencer smiling and hugging her young autistic daughter sitting together in a cozy indoor setting.

    Image credits: diariodalancheira

    @gabrielahosch Lar é abraço, não metros quadrados 🤗 #quartonavaranda♬ Nostalgic Memories13192 – oligarwil


    She also explained that she saves money by having her office and storage room at home, since she doesn’t have to commute or pay for gas and electricity for another space, in addition to saving time.

    Addressing her critics, the mom said, “I know you try to draw conclusions from a one-minute video and think this is absurd.

    “You might believe your ideas would work better, but this is our reality. We know what we need, and we’ve thought it all through. It wasn’t an overnight decision.”

    Some users strongly criticized Gabriela’s decision, while others were more understanding

    Tweet criticizing momfluencer for making 9-year-old autistic daughter sleep on balcony to use room as office.

    Image credits: Frani_ine

    Tweet by user expressing intent to report momfluencer for making 9-year-old autistic daughter sleep on balcony.

    Image credits: lonestartrekk

    Tweet criticizing momfluencer for making autistic daughter sleep on balcony, questioning cruelty and lack of remorse.

    Image credits: Mikkixyx

    Tweet from Filipe S. expressing disbelief about the use and enclosure of portable air conditioners and heat exchange issues.

    Image credits: FilipeSsi

    Alt text: Social media post criticizing momfluencer for making 9-year-old autistic daughter sleep on balcony to use room as office

    Image credits: gatinhoj7

    Tweet criticizing a momfluencer for making her autistic daughter sleep on the balcony to use the room as her office.

    Image credits: celsodossi

    Tweet discussing controversy over momfluencer making 9YO autistic daughter sleep on balcony to use room as office.

    Image credits: bialactea_

    Tweet criticizing momfluencer for making 9-year-old autistic daughter sleep on balcony, calling it an abomination and shameful.

    Image credits: AgoraRuim

    Tweet from user Kai saying the daughter is like a pet, referencing momfluencer and autistic daughter sleeping on balcony controversy.

    Image credits: Bl0odStark

    Tweet discussing concerns about legal violations regarding a momfluencer making her autistic daughter sleep on the balcony.

    Image credits: w33dcatfrompkmn

    Tweet explaining the structural engineer's warning about the danger of making an autistic child sleep on the balcony.

    Image credits: lucafernands

    Tweet discussing a momfluencer making her 9-year-old autistic daughter sleep on balcony to use room as office.

    Image credits: IPurpleYouBwi

    Alt text: Tweet criticizing momfluencer making autistic daughter sleep on balcony to use room as office, highlighting lack of space.

    Image credits: etabruxinha

    Tweet criticizing momfluencer who made 9YO autistic daughter sleep on balcony to use room as office.

    Image credits: barbiesquizo

    Commenter critiques momfluencer making autistic daughter sleep on balcony, highlighting safety and privacy concerns in parenting choices.

    Image credits: joninhaslero

    Tweet discussing a momfluencer making her 9-year-old autistic daughter sleep on the balcony to use room as office.

    Image credits: SRafito

    Tweet discussing momfluencer making 9YO autistic daughter sleep on balcony to use room as office amid family needs.

    Image credits: carolin08735998

    Tweet discussing a momfluencer making her 9-year-old autistic daughter sleep on the balcony to use the room as an office.

    Image credits: vitpine

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a momfluencer making her 9-year-old autistic daughter sleep on the balcony to use her room as an office.

    Image credits: GlauRaf4

    Tweet by Bruno explaining a 9-year-old autistic girl sleeping on balcony as sacrifice for family's future in momfluencer controversy.

    Image credits: brunocfrio

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    seellison avatar
    Sarah Ellison
    Sarah Ellison
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If the space is sooooooo good, mom and dad should be sleeping out there.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    "We needed the space for our business...well (daughter) it looks like you're the lucky winner, YOU get to sleep on the porch!" You folks know I'm not often at a loss for words (😂😂) but d@mn. When I was coming up in the 60s things were VASTLY different than today. Pretty much nothing was off the table when it came to the way kids were treated in the household, up to and including corporal punishments (just don't leave visible marks, you understand), but even this would have warranted a phone call. That girl needs to be taken from that "home" without question.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amcgregor7419 avatar
    Tams21
    Tams21
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's not a room, it's a closet. If the mother doesn't have space to WFH, she should just work in an office.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
