Autism Breakthrough Helps 3YO Nonverbal Boy Speak For The First Time After Inexpensive Treatment
In what might be a potential autism breakthrough, a family shared that their nonverbal autistic son’s symptoms were reversed using a cheap drug.
Three-year-old Mason Connor spoke his very first words just three days after he started taking the drug called Leucovorin, all thanks to the efforts of his parents.
“We just started researching on our own. And that’s when my husband Joe came across Dr. Frye in a research study he was doing,” said his mother, Caroline Connor.
Once nonverbal, Mason is to attend kindergarten now, thanks to Leucovorin
Image credits: www.youtube.com
Caroline first noticed Mason’s condition by the time of his first birthday through his speech delay. When Mason was two and a half, he was officially diagnosed with autism.
Mason’s parents started researching, looking for a cure that could help their son. And even though things were looking grim, they crossed paths with Dr. Richard Frye, a pediatric neurologist.
Mason, now five, is still on Leucovorin. His parents say that he will start kindergarten this fall.
Dr. Frye says the drug “could really have a substantial impact on a very good percentage of children with autism”
Image credits: CBS Evening News
Dr. Richard Frye, a pediatric neurologist, is on a mission to help kids with autism using various treatment methods. Currently, he’s studying leucovorin, a generic drug which is low-cost and made from folic acid, also known as vitamin B9. Folic acid is also commonly used in prenatal vitamins taken by pregnant women, as it is known to help prevent brain and spinal cord abnormalities in children’s developmental stages.
Usually, Leucovorin is prescribed to cancer patients to help their red blood cells and ease the side effects of chemotherapy. For the time being, doctors can currently prescribe the drug for autism only off-label, meaning that using a drug approved for one condition to treat another.
Speaking to CBS News, Frye said,”[Leucovorin] could really have a substantial impact on a very good percentage of children with autism.”
The drug needs larger trials to get autism-specific FDA approval
Image credits: CBS Evening News
Image credits: CBS Evening News
But there are some problems that could halt Leucovorin in the fight against Autism. So far, all the studies on leucovorin to treat CFD and autism have been smaller in scale. Since the drug is already FDA-approved for other conditions, for it to gain recognition and get specific FDA approval as a drug against Autism, larger and randomized clinical trials are still needed.
“Leucovorin’s an old drug, and you can get it for a very low price. So nobody is going to make a lot of money on it. So there’s no reason for them to invest,” Frye warned.
Leucovorin could help clear chemical blockages in autistic children’s brains
Image credits: Ingenus Pharmaceuticals
Image credits: CBS Evening News
According to the National Institutes of Health, about seven in 10 autistic children have folate receptor autoantibodies targeting healthy areas of the body. One study found that over 75% of children with autism had autoantibodies against folate receptors that prevent folate (vitamin B9) from getting to their brains, leading to a deficiency that hinders neurological problems, including speech delays. Leucovorin, a reduced folate, can fight those antibodies and reach the brain.
According to Dr Frye’s research, the drug could help clear chemical blockages in autistic children’s brains. In one of Dr Frye’s studies, 44 autistic children with these autoantibodies were given 50 mg of Leucovorin daily for four months. All of the patients had improvements in their language, behavior, hyperactivity, mood, attention, and aggression.
Autistic children experienced significant improvements after using the drug
Image credits: CBS Evening News
Another 2018 study from Dr Frye’s team found that children with autism and language delays treated with Leucovorin all experienced ‘significant’ improvements in language, as well as irritability, hyperactivity, and lethargy.
Dr Frye added, “We’ve done the science, and the next step is that we want to get more funding so we can actually get it FDA-approved.”
Communication issues are a key feature of autism
Image credits: CBS Evening News
Image credits: CBS Evening News
Per the latest CDC data, one in 36 children in the United States have autism, or just under 2 million children. Most kids with the disorder are usually diagnosed by the time they’re five years old, while some patients can be tested by the time they’re two.
Interestingly, communication issues are more than common with the kids diagnosed with the disorder. Abnormal speech patterns are a key feature of autism, often presenting itself in communication.
Children with autism may exhibit a range from minimal functional communication to adequate linguistic skills with difficulties in usage. Their speech can be non-verbal, deviant, and of limited communicative value, described as machine-like or monotonous.
The breakthrough received various reactions from online users
My son tests on the spectrum because of his speech delay, mostly. But he hasn't been officially diagnosed. My son has other behaviour and skill learning he struggles with because he can't talk very well. As a parent I want my son to have the best life he can. Helping him find his voice is a huge piece of that puzzle. I would be willing to try it with mounds of research to back it up. No, there is nothing "wrong" with neurodivergency, not at all. Yes there are other ways to communicate, for sure. Spoken and written language are our primary form of communication, as it stands today. When my son makes leaps in his speech I can see how much of a good impact that has on his confidence and ability to advocate for himself.
It's so hard to figure this out, as a parent. My oldest (now 25) had a pretty miserable time of things through her teens, largely due to ASD. I would have done anything to spare her that. But she's also an absolute joy of a person and is forging a positive, independent life. My youngest (now 20) also has suffered in a way I wouldn't wish on anyone. And, for now, her prospects for an independent and fulfilling life are less certain. It's called a spectrum for a reason - if you've ever hung out with artists, musicians, professors, writers... you see where "erasing" autistic tendencies would be wrong - and would deprive society of so much. All of that said, my two autistic kids' journeys have been more painful than I would have wanted.Load More Replies...
I'm on the spectrum and considered high functioning, with a career, etc. When I'm hungry (because of my abusive mother, I've learnt to ignore hunger and don't always eat), my energy levels go down and I sometimes find it hard to speak. I've learnt a bit of sign language just for kicks, and surprisingly I find it easier to sign when I'm finding it hard to speak. Just in case it maybe helps your boys. Good luck.
Everyone needs to stop treating disabilities and developmental disorders as some kind "culture". They also need to stop demonizing those who choose to seek TREATMENT. I'm literally half deaf, 60/40 hearing loss....been like this since i was a kid. It hasn't placed me into some kind of beautiful subculture...(i'm not deaf enough to get into that special little club) it just sucks. Every single day. My dad was paralyzed from the chest down at 20 during the Vietnam war....he spent 35 years confined to a wheel chair, and the last 15 confined to bed due to the many complications that go along with being an older paralyzed person. Not a single second of his life went by where he didn't dream of being able to walk again. If YOU are content with your "different" more difficult lot in life, you do you...but don't any of you dare try to shame anyone else for not wanting to accept limitations, especially if they don't need to.
A bit of good news as Trump guts medical research. If you voted for Trump do not celebrate this. It goes against what you voted for.
This is worth celebrating! Great news, policies they are manifesting are the very thing that empowers us. The changes move innovations and developments back in to OUR hands. Fun fact, we don't need their permission. They think if we don't have the money to do this then it gets squashed. Well, we shall see about that! Looking back at Covid I had a realization connected to the governments decisions happening today. An event that could have condensed our ability to survive to just those with the most, rip apart our ways of life and means of moving through the world with equity and access had the opposite effect. Yes, it was awful, a lot ofgreat people lost their life, their way of life, suffered and suffer still. ook at how many people reconnected with that which sparks them, learned new skills, built networks and community to ease the suffering for others. Those policies fuel me to do my part. Perhaps some of us do some free work so we can actually be free.
My son tests on the spectrum because of his speech delay, mostly. But he hasn't been officially diagnosed. My son has other behaviour and skill learning he struggles with because he can't talk very well. As a parent I want my son to have the best life he can. Helping him find his voice is a huge piece of that puzzle. I would be willing to try it with mounds of research to back it up. No, there is nothing "wrong" with neurodivergency, not at all. Yes there are other ways to communicate, for sure. Spoken and written language are our primary form of communication, as it stands today. When my son makes leaps in his speech I can see how much of a good impact that has on his confidence and ability to advocate for himself.
It's so hard to figure this out, as a parent. My oldest (now 25) had a pretty miserable time of things through her teens, largely due to ASD. I would have done anything to spare her that. But she's also an absolute joy of a person and is forging a positive, independent life. My youngest (now 20) also has suffered in a way I wouldn't wish on anyone. And, for now, her prospects for an independent and fulfilling life are less certain. It's called a spectrum for a reason - if you've ever hung out with artists, musicians, professors, writers... you see where "erasing" autistic tendencies would be wrong - and would deprive society of so much. All of that said, my two autistic kids' journeys have been more painful than I would have wanted.Load More Replies...
I'm on the spectrum and considered high functioning, with a career, etc. When I'm hungry (because of my abusive mother, I've learnt to ignore hunger and don't always eat), my energy levels go down and I sometimes find it hard to speak. I've learnt a bit of sign language just for kicks, and surprisingly I find it easier to sign when I'm finding it hard to speak. Just in case it maybe helps your boys. Good luck.
Everyone needs to stop treating disabilities and developmental disorders as some kind "culture". They also need to stop demonizing those who choose to seek TREATMENT. I'm literally half deaf, 60/40 hearing loss....been like this since i was a kid. It hasn't placed me into some kind of beautiful subculture...(i'm not deaf enough to get into that special little club) it just sucks. Every single day. My dad was paralyzed from the chest down at 20 during the Vietnam war....he spent 35 years confined to a wheel chair, and the last 15 confined to bed due to the many complications that go along with being an older paralyzed person. Not a single second of his life went by where he didn't dream of being able to walk again. If YOU are content with your "different" more difficult lot in life, you do you...but don't any of you dare try to shame anyone else for not wanting to accept limitations, especially if they don't need to.
A bit of good news as Trump guts medical research. If you voted for Trump do not celebrate this. It goes against what you voted for.
This is worth celebrating! Great news, policies they are manifesting are the very thing that empowers us. The changes move innovations and developments back in to OUR hands. Fun fact, we don't need their permission. They think if we don't have the money to do this then it gets squashed. Well, we shall see about that! Looking back at Covid I had a realization connected to the governments decisions happening today. An event that could have condensed our ability to survive to just those with the most, rip apart our ways of life and means of moving through the world with equity and access had the opposite effect. Yes, it was awful, a lot ofgreat people lost their life, their way of life, suffered and suffer still. ook at how many people reconnected with that which sparks them, learned new skills, built networks and community to ease the suffering for others. Those policies fuel me to do my part. Perhaps some of us do some free work so we can actually be free.
28
8