ADVERTISEMENT

If you have ever looked at an animal and thought, “we’re basically best mates now,” this new batch of photos from Important Animal Images is going to hit the sweet spot. This time we’re sharing images that focus on the kind of bonds that make you stop scrolling for a second: humans and animals choosing each other and trusting each other, showing that they’ve always been on the same team.

What makes this theme so addictive is how universal it feels. You do not need a shared language for the connection to be real, and you definitely do not need a “perfect” story for it to matter. Sometimes a routine, patience, and showing up every day are all that’s necessary. Sometimes it is the kind of loyalty that looks almost irrational until you remember that animals take people as they are, not as they perform.

So, if you are in the mood for something wholesome with a bit of internet absurdity still baked in, you are in the right place.

Scroll down and let this collection do what animal images do best: give you a happy boost to start the day.

More info: Facebook