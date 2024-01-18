ADVERTISEMENT

I am Ričardas Strazdauskas, and many will remember me from the "Undiscovered Tribes" series of graphic art exhibitions about cats, where we all discovered the mysterious "Miiauji" tribe with the most beautiful feathered characters, the "Murr-guji" tribe with accessories made of bones, horns, fangs and claws, and also the prehistoric deities of these tribes, "Origin: Great Ancestors".

Continuing with my original idea of undiscovered cat tribes, I present my latest series of graphic works, in which you will once again see the characters of a new parallel world cat tribe - the "Muri-cati", dressed in ornate printed fabrics and outfits that perfectly match the furry heroes' fur textures. This cat tribe is also special for its bright line and contouring technique and the characters' eye-catching looks. I already very much like these characters with a unique mashup of cats and dresses and I hope you like them too.

Check out my previous articles to read the full history!

