I think all animal owners will agree that you can never have enough photos of your beloved pets. Besides, "hey, gimme some love", everything about them just screams "take that picture already". And, of course, we take THAT picture and a bunch of other ones.
If you've been thinking of capturing your pet in a more unique way, we want to introduce you to Alessia Ciullo. She is an artist from Italy who creates cute portraits of all kinds of adorable creatures in Disney style. From a dog to a lizard, she can turn every real-life animal into a Disney character. Scroll down for some cuteness overload!
Baloo And Pan
We got in touch with Alessia to ask her more about this project of hers. The artist revealed that she couldn't draw animals when she started her career as an artist at first. Then, after she adopted a dog, Sherlock, she tried to draw him. People liked that drawing so much that it brought Alessia to where she is now.
Scooty
Sunny
The artist shared that she has been an artist ever since she was a child, but she started taking this seriously - as a job - back in 2019.
Creating one illustration for Alessia usually takes from one to two days but it can go up to a week if it's very detailed and includes lots of subjects.
Phoenix
Simba
According to the artist, people are super happy when they receive a commission. "They either cry of joy when it's a pet who crossed the rainbow bridge, or they're just happy and amazed to see their fur babies turned into cartoon style."
"I'm glad that throughout these years I've met wonderful people, it's not really common, if I have to be honest. But I'm also glad I get to see lots of pets every day whenever I get commissioned! I love animals, and seeing their cute faces just brightens my days. Drawing them is always an honor to me."
Ghost
Benji
What makes these illustrations even more wonderful is the fact that Alessia didn't have any formal training to draw them. All she did was practice, practice and practice. "You have to go through a lot, but practice always pays you back!"
The artist also shared that she can draw in other styles as well. "When I started my job as an artist, I mainly focused on manga and anime commissions. I still do that when I get the requests."
Riley
Holly
As a dog lover and owner, the artist revealed that dogs are her favorite subjects to draw. However, when she gets a picture of a cat, or a horse, or a bunny, her reaction is always the same: "'they're so cute!' I just can't help myself, at the end of the day I like all of them."
"This is the work of my dreams, not everyone gets the chance to work with what they love. I feel really lucky to have had my family who always supported me, but I'm also lucky for all the love I get from everyone who commissions me or just follows and supports me. Thank you so much!"
Hosico
Colby
Khaleesi And Gibson
Midas
Rolex
Mabel Mae And Rocko
Lynx And Spyro
