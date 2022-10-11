I think all animal owners will agree that you can never have enough photos of your beloved pets. Besides, "hey, gimme some love", everything about them just screams "take that picture already". And, of course, we take THAT picture and a bunch of other ones.

If you've been thinking of capturing your pet in a more unique way, we want to introduce you to Alessia Ciullo. She is an artist from Italy who creates cute portraits of all kinds of adorable creatures in Disney style. From a dog to a lizard, she can turn every real-life animal into a Disney character. Scroll down for some cuteness overload!

More info: Instagram | fiverr.com