I think all animal owners will agree that you can never have enough photos of your beloved pets. Besides, "hey, gimme some love", everything about them just screams "take that picture already".  And, of course, we take THAT picture and a bunch of other ones.

If you've been thinking of capturing your pet in a more unique way, we want to introduce you to Alessia Ciullo. She is an artist from Italy who creates cute portraits of all kinds of adorable creatures in Disney style. From a dog to a lizard, she can turn every real-life animal into a Disney character. Scroll down for some cuteness overload!

More info: Instagram | fiverr.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Baloo And Pan

Baloo And Pan

mycartoonpets Report

9points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cuteness overload!

0
0points
reply

We got in touch with Alessia to ask her more about this project of hers. The artist revealed that she couldn't draw animals when she started her career as an artist at first. Then, after she adopted a dog, Sherlock, she tried to draw him. People liked that drawing so much that it brought Alessia to where she is now.
#2

Scooty

Scooty

mycartoonpets Report

9points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Awww Scooty

0
0points
reply
#3

Sunny

Sunny

mycartoonpets Report

8points
POST

The artist shared that she has been an artist ever since she was a child, but she started taking this seriously - as a job - back in 2019.

Creating one illustration for Alessia usually takes from one to two days but it can go up to a week if it's very detailed and includes lots of subjects.
#4

Phoenix

Phoenix

mycartoonpets Report

8points
POST
#5

Simba

Simba

mycartoonpets Report

8points
POST
Kristina Allnutt
Kristina Allnutt
Community Member
57 minutes ago

cute cat

0
0points
reply
View more comments

According to the artist, people are super happy when they receive a commission. "They either cry of joy when it's a pet who crossed the rainbow bridge, or they're just happy and amazed to see their fur babies turned into cartoon style."

"I'm glad that throughout these years I've met wonderful people, it's not really common, if I have to be honest. But I'm also glad I get to see lots of pets every day whenever I get commissioned! I love animals, and seeing their cute faces just brightens my days. Drawing them is always an honor to me."
#6

Ghost

Ghost

mycartoonpets Report

8points
POST
Kristina Allnutt
Kristina Allnutt
Community Member
56 minutes ago

has a toy Grogu

0
0points
reply
#7

Benji

Benji

mycartoonpets Report

8points
POST
Parker Hammlett
Parker Hammlett
Community Member
1 hour ago

They missed his Heterochromia

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

What makes these illustrations even more wonderful is the fact that Alessia didn't have any formal training to draw them. All she did was practice, practice and practice. "You have to go through a lot, but practice always pays you back!"

The artist also shared that she can draw in other styles as well. "When I started my job as an artist, I mainly focused on manga and anime commissions. I still do that when I get the requests."
#8

Riley

Riley

mycartoonpets Report

8points
POST
LeoTheLion
LeoTheLion
Community Member
1 hour ago

floofy boi

0
0points
reply
#9

Holly

Holly

mycartoonpets Report

8points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Holly is lovely!

0
0points
reply

As a dog lover and owner, the artist revealed that dogs are her favorite subjects to draw. However, when she gets a picture of a cat, or a horse, or a bunny, her reaction is always the same: "'they're so cute!' I just can't help myself, at the end of the day I like all of them."

"This is the work of my dreams, not everyone gets the chance to work with what they love. I feel really lucky to have had my family who always supported me, but I'm also lucky for all the love I get from everyone who commissions me or just follows and supports me. Thank you so much!"
#10

Hosico

Hosico

mycartoonpets Report

8points
POST
#11

Colby

Colby

mycartoonpets Report

7points
POST
#12

Khaleesi And Gibson

Khaleesi And Gibson

mycartoonpets Report

7points
POST
#13

Midas

Midas

mycartoonpets Report

7points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
24 minutes ago

4 ears that’s so cute

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Rolex

Rolex

mycartoonpets Report

6points
POST
#15

Mabel Mae And Rocko

Mabel Mae And Rocko

mycartoonpets Report

6points
POST
#16

Lynx And Spyro

Lynx And Spyro

mycartoonpets Report

6points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago

They look so happy in the drawing...not so much in the photo lol

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Cosmo And Freddy

Cosmo And Freddy

mycartoonpets Report

6points
POST
#18

Belle

Belle

mycartoonpets Report

5points
POST
#19

Booboo

Booboo

mycartoonpets Report

5points
POST
#20

Maize

Maize

mycartoonpets Report

5points
POST
#21

Chlea And Chloe

Chlea And Chloe

mycartoonpets Report

5points
POST
BINI
BINI
Community Member
1 hour ago

😍

0
0points
reply
#22

Riley And Lucas

Riley And Lucas

mycartoonpets Report

5points
POST
#23

mycartoonpets Report

5points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cat version of Wishbone.

0
0points
reply
#24

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

mycartoonpets Report

5points
POST
#25

Henry And Baloo

Henry And Baloo

mycartoonpets Report

5points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Beautiful friends

0
0points
reply
#26

Maggie

Maggie

mycartoonpets Report

4points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Sweet Maggie

0
0points
reply
#27

Caper

Caper

mycartoonpets Report

4points
POST
#28

Marutaro

Marutaro

mycartoonpets Report

4points
POST
#29

Sassy

Sassy

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#30

Winnie

Winnie

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#31

Bruno And Gracie

Bruno And Gracie

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#32

Lucy

Lucy

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#33

Berlioz And Zebulon

Berlioz And Zebulon

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#34

Shellie May

Shellie May

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#35

Duke

Duke

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#36

Ollie

Ollie

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Ollie is gorgeous

0
0points
reply
#37

Gobber

Gobber

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#38

Holly

Holly

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#39

Apollo

Apollo

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#40

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#41

Artie

Artie

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Barney

Barney

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#43

King

King

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#44

Albie

Albie

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#45

Grogu

Grogu

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#46

Meon Ji

Meon Ji

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
Louwolfy
Louwolfy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Daww

0
0points
reply
#47

Journey

Journey

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#48

Max

Max

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#49

Mr. Kitty

Mr. Kitty

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#50

Stewie

Stewie

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#51

Sasquatch

Sasquatch

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Luna

Luna

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#53

Grizz

Grizz

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#54

Purrsia

Purrsia

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#55

Rocko

Rocko

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#56

Lilly

Lilly

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#57

Willie

Willie

mycartoonpets Report

3points
POST
#58

Mackenzie

Mackenzie

Report

3points
Hidrėlėy
POST
#59

Eddie

Eddie

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#60

Roger

Roger

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#61

Moe

Moe

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Archie

Archie

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#63

Luna

Luna

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#64

Charlie

Charlie

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#65

Polly

Polly

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#66

Lilly And Anne

Lilly And Anne

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#67

Leo

Leo

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#68

Bent Lee

Bent Lee

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#69

Grogu

Grogu

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#70

Pepper Potts And Bucky Barnes

Pepper Potts And Bucky Barnes

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#71

Nikki And Rocky

Nikki And Rocky

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Sherlock

Sherlock

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#73

Lucky

Lucky

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#74

Gigi And Gus

Gigi And Gus

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#75

Kitkat

Kitkat

mycartoonpets Report

2points
POST
#76

Sebastian

Sebastian

mycartoonpets Report

1point
POST
#77

Molly

Molly

mycartoonpets Report

1point
POST
#78

Willow

Willow

mycartoonpets Report

1point
POST
#79

mycartoonpets Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!