Right now, Chaz, together with Anne Derian, is preparing for an exhibition titled "Look What Architecture Made Us Do" in Berlin at Weserstraße 168. It will be his first exhibition, which is very exciting! He hopes to see everyone there, so if you're in the area, make sure to stop by!

To learn more about this new endeavor of Chaz, we asked him how transitioning from digital platforms to a physical exhibition has influenced his creative process. "Oh, it’s been really fun! I mean, it's a lot harder to fix your mistakes, and I've absolutely had that awkward moment where I've tried tapping the page with two fingers to 'undo' something as if I'm still on an iPad," the artist shared. "As for the work itself, presenting stuff in a gallery space provides a lot of new opportunities for jokes that wouldn't work online. With any luck, it should be a really fun show to experience, full of little in-jokes and surprises."