We invite you into the imaginative world of this artist from Turkey, where he inserts illustrated characters into street photos taken with a smartphone.

Hakan Keleş is an architect, academic, and illustrator, therefore, exploring urban life comes naturally to him. Hakan's characters that he depicts can vary from monsters to humorous representations. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared his creative process in deciding the personalities and traits of these characters.

"It depends, actually. Sometimes a photo I take gives me the inspiration to put a character in it, or sometimes I imagine a composition such as a giant sitting on a low-storey building, so I look around to take the proper photo. Some of my characters represent the real people from my city's everyday life, but some of them might become a fantastic figure to visualize the city differently than its real image. Also creating sarcastic mise-en-scenes is the best version of my illustrations. For example, a giant tailor stitching the thin void between two buildings is one of my favorites," shared Hakan.

