70 Illustrations Depicting The Hidden Life Of Giants Roaming The Streets Of Turkish Cities Drawn By This Architect (New Pics)Interview With Artist
We invite you into the imaginative world of this artist from Turkey, where he inserts illustrated characters into street photos taken with a smartphone.
Hakan Keleş is an architect, academic, and illustrator, therefore, exploring urban life comes naturally to him. Hakan's characters that he depicts can vary from monsters to humorous representations. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared his creative process in deciding the personalities and traits of these characters.
"It depends, actually. Sometimes a photo I take gives me the inspiration to put a character in it, or sometimes I imagine a composition such as a giant sitting on a low-storey building, so I look around to take the proper photo. Some of my characters represent the real people from my city's everyday life, but some of them might become a fantastic figure to visualize the city differently than its real image. Also creating sarcastic mise-en-scenes is the best version of my illustrations. For example, a giant tailor stitching the thin void between two buildings is one of my favorites," shared Hakan.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Hakan also answered our other questions regarding his art.
First of all, we were curious about what inspired the artist to blend street photography with illustrations. Hakan shared: “I have been an academic architect since 2010, so seeing the urban area from different perspectives is my occupational deformation. Also, I have drawn caricatures and illustrations starting from my childhood. Combining these two fields and considering the city as a canvas came to me organically. Also, the solid scale of the physical environment creates boredom. Breaking it through giant characters wandering around seemed a good idea.”
Having a professional background as an architect and academic must have had an influence on Hakan’s approach to illustrating these urban characters. Therefore, we wanted to know whether he draws inspiration from architectural elements or principles in his artwork.
Hakan replied: “It directly affects it. I know that it would not be possible for me to create this concept if I were not on the academic side of architecture. It forces me to think about the urban environment all the time. I have had a passion for drawing ever since I could remember. But thinking about its philosophy and its potential for architecture and the city simultaneously creates a wide area for production. It is not only for the photoillustrations. Creating comics and making animations about the city is also my personal excitement about these two fields.”
Each character seems to have a story embedded in the context of the city they inhabit. We asked Hakan if he could elaborate on how the specific urban areas in Turkey influence the personalities and appearances of these characters.
“It emerges from the different qualities of Turkish cities, I think. We live in really heterogenic space organizations, different from the Western countries. Our cities are kind of chaotic. Every part of it has a different physical appearance and people from different social backgrounds. But the center parts of the cities, especially the urban vistas, are the most dense and equal places for us. Street life is the most influential aspect of Turkish cities, I think. This variety as both architectural and sociological might easily inspire an artist or creative person, in my opinion,” explained Hakan.
Hakan’s series seems to carry an element of social commentary. We asked the artist to discuss any underlying messages or themes that he aims to convey through these whimsical depictions of urban life.
“I can't say that there is an underlying message in my illustrations. Most of them are straightforward. Unfortunately, especially in the last couple of years, the political agenda and tensions in Turkey have been becoming more complex every day. As a regular citizen, I am exposed to them in real life or on social media all the time, and I can't help but care. Especially about urban and environmental problems, issues related to global warming, women's and animal rights, etc. It is also important for me to convey my message in my photo-illustration style because the urban environment and public space are the main backdrop for these visible problems. Using the city as a canvas while pointing out a problem is a clear method for followers to understand my message,” lastly shared the artist.