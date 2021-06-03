I love taking up monthly art challenges from time to time. I wanted to take up something completely out of my comfort zone in 2020. I am not great with drawing machines and this seemed like a fun way to start. My approach for the series was to make the robots cute and friendly.

The most exciting part is that the series was named one of the winners of 2020 by the founder himself, Dacosta Bayley.

(Made on Procreate)

