I love taking up monthly art challenges from time to time. I wanted to take up something completely out of my comfort zone in 2020. I am not great with drawing machines and this seemed like a fun way to start. My approach for the series was to make the robots cute and friendly.

The most exciting part is that the series was named one of the winners of 2020 by the founder himself, Dacosta Bayley.

(Made on Procreate)

#1

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
Gay_Forg
Gay_Forg
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Predicting the future I see

#2

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#3

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#4

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#5

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#6

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
BingeFest1
BingeFest1
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this one. It's like its forgotten about and has become apart of nature

#7

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#8

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#9

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#10

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#11

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#12

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#13

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#14

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#15

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#16

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#17

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#18

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#19

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#20

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
Erika White
Erika White
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one reminds me of Leonardo da Vinci's "Vetruvian Man" piece! ❤️

#21

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#22

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#23

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
Casey Burns
Casey Burns
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty terrifying if you imagine the tiny head on top is a false head and the real mouth is the slits beneath.

#24

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#25

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#26

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
Toodles ️
Toodles ️
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is that I like all the ones that no one has commented on lmao

#27

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#28

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#29

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
#30

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
Laurie
Laurie
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gramps, it's time for dinner

#31

March Of Robots Art Challenge 2020

Annada Menon
