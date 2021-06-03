1k+views
I Challenged Myself To Draw One Cute Robot A Day (31 Pics)
1k+views
I love taking up monthly art challenges from time to time. I wanted to take up something completely out of my comfort zone in 2020. I am not great with drawing machines and this seemed like a fun way to start. My approach for the series was to make the robots cute and friendly.
The most exciting part is that the series was named one of the winners of 2020 by the founder himself, Dacosta Bayley.
(Made on Procreate)
Check out my other posts on Bored Panda here and here.
More info: Instagram | behance.net | patreon.com | teepublic.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
I like this one. It's like its forgotten about and has become apart of nature
This one reminds me of Leonardo da Vinci's "Vetruvian Man" piece! ❤️
Pretty terrifying if you imagine the tiny head on top is a false head and the real mouth is the slits beneath.
These are all great!!
Thank you so much !! 😄
These are all so adorable! You're very talented :)
Awww thank you !!!😄
They are all very cute! It would be interesting to see them in a comic
Haha that's a nice idea 🙌😄👍
Try making robotic dogs
These are all great!!
Thank you so much !! 😄
These are all so adorable! You're very talented :)
Awww thank you !!!😄
They are all very cute! It would be interesting to see them in a comic
Haha that's a nice idea 🙌😄👍
Try making robotic dogs