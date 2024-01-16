No matter how much of a revolutionary you believe you are, convincing others that you have a great idea isn’t the easiest thing to do. Because sometimes, ideas sound a lot worse on paper than in practice. Redditors have recently been discussing businesses and ideas that must have sounded terrible yet managed to succeed against all odds. So enjoy scrolling through their thoughts, and be sure to upvote the ideas you would have been skeptical of too!

Imagine a slice of soft, freshly baked bread heated up until it’s dry. Now spread something on it until it tastes edible again. Voila! Toast!

#1 Let's drive a car with a GPS and a camera down EVERY STREET ON EARTH!

#2 As someone who spent a lot of time around 2005 trying to describe it to some very skeptical people, I would definitely say Wikipedia.

#3 Selling bottled water in places where tap water is both free and better regulated used to be a joke.

#4 "What, Sir? Would you make a ship sail against the wind and currents by lighting a bonfire under her deck? I pray you excuse me, I have no time to listen to such nonsense.”



- Napoleon Bonaparte, regarding the steam engine

#5 Have you ever heard of the "Pet Rock" phenomenon? It sounded absurd to sell rocks as pets. On paper it was a headache, but in reality in the 70s people went crazy about it. Sometimes the craziest ideas spark the most!”

#6 Toast.



"Hey let's take something we already finished baking and heat it up again." The person who first came up with it must have sounded crazy.

#7 "Nobody's going to play your silly little java game with outdated graphics about digging up blocks"

#8 The way they extracted those kids from the cave in Thailand. The diver and anesthesiologist (first off, how f*****g lucky to find somebody with that overlap in skills) who was consulted and joined the effort said it was a terrible idea. It was only when presented with the other options that he realized this terrible idea was truly their best option.



They rescued all the kids and their coach successfully.

#9 The Sims computer game. It sounds like the stupidest idea ever - who would want to control a Sim character doing all the mundane s**t we do every day. How boring. But I played the s**t out of the Sims, then the subsequent versions.

#10 CATS, the Broadway musical. A nonsense fever dream about horny catpeople competing to die and be reborn (yes, that is the plot, insofar as CATS has one), based on a book of silly short poems by T.S. Eliot that are not really related to each other except all being about cats. Just catpeople introducing themselves and rubbing on each other for several hours, then one of them "ascends" aka dies.



To date, CATS has made over a billion dollars worldwide.

#11 Dropping a whole bunch of cats by parachute over Borneo to stop the spread of plague.

#12 The fake inflatable tanks in WW2.

#13 Ok ok ok ok...! hear me out!



It's a video game, about two Italian plumbers, that stomp on turtles! They travel through giant sewer pipes, break bricks to release mushroom, which they eat to become bigger!!

#14 When they were working on the movie idiocracy, they asked the costume designer to find goofy yet futuristic looking shoes to have people wear. They found a small company and decided that their shoes looked so stupid that Nobody in their right mind would ever wear them.

After some time they were asked what would happen if the shoe brand suddently took off, and they answered that theres no way people would seriously buy these.



The brand was crocs

#15 In the 1700s, this guy named Timothy Dexter had a few of these.

* [Bed warmers] are useful in cold climates, but he took a shipload of them to the Caribbean for sale. They were sold to the molasses industry as ladles and turned a handsome profit.

* He took a load of mittens to the same place. Some Asians bought them to sell onward to Siberia.

* Newcastle was a major coal-mining area. He took a shipload of coal there for sale, arrived during a major miner's strike, and turned a big profit.

* He did the mittens thing again, this time to the South Seas, and arrived just in time to sell them to some Portuguese traders on their way to China.

#16 Putting out oil well fires by blowing them up.

#17 Personal Computers. In the 1970s, the idea of having a personal computer at home was met with skepticism. Many believed that computers were massive machines meant for businesses and institutions.

#18 A plane has crashed in the jungles of New Guinea. Three survivors have found a village and managed to get communication. There's no way to get an airplane room to land and take off and helicopters can't make it into the valley. I know! We'll airdrop medical personnel, supplies for a glider, assemble it, and slingshot it into the air! Then, we'll catch it with a tow-plane. It worked.

#19 Some guys thought people would be interested in renting out their bedrooms to strangers.



Airbnb was this born.

#20 Rumor has it that the founder of FedEx received a C in college on a paper describing his proposed business. According to the rumor, the professor thought no one would use the service when the Post Office already provided that service at lower cost.

#21 Once upon a time I had a headache. My then-boyfriend said to take a shower by candlelight.



My first thought was, "Showering in near darkness is a stupid idea" followed immediately by "I want to try it."



Damn if it didn't work. I went ahead and married him to retain access to his good ideas and his pancakes.

#22 A movie rental company that mails you DVDs. I thought it was the [worst] idea when it first came out when I could drive 5 minutes to Blockbuster and get whatever I wanted then.

#23 During the Battle of Leyte Gulf in WW2, the American Navy was escorting the invasion force to the Philippines when they spotted what appeared to be the main Japanese fleet. The larger ships changed course to pursue, leaving the invasion force guarded by destroyers and escort carriers.



Turns out that was a trick. The real Japanese fleet then turned up to attack. On paper, the Americans were f****d.



Instead of running, the American destroyers charged the Japanese and fought so ferociously that the Japanese, thinking that the American force was larger than appeared, withdrew despite the fact that they were winning.



Source: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_off_Samar

#24 Ok, guys - here's my business plan:



- People will give me perfectly good stuff for free,



- I'll turn around and sell it for money,



- Profit.



aka Value Village, or any thrift store in general.

#25 Twitter



Let's restrict users to very short messages for no particular reason. Looks dumb on paper but really took off (and then eventually devolved into an alt-right dumpster fire, but that's another story)

#26 The guy who bought sections of the berlin wall. People were tearing it down and he wanted to buy some of it. The government was like, lol sure you pay us for something we are tearing down anyways. He has been selling pieces of the wall as souvenirs and is fairly wealthy from it.

#27 Hula Hoop

#28 Louis Brennan, inventor of the gyro monorail. His monorail was a single track train which used a gyroscope-based balancing system to remain upright. The designs look insane on paper but it was crazy innovative, safe for passengers, and was apparently even faster than the regular trains (of those days).

#29 Arguably, ride share. What?! Strangers drive you and they don't even have a medallion!

#30 I don't agree with this personally cause I love Bob, but many said that casting Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man was a terrible idea at the time

#31 Escape rooms.

It sounds silly writing it down on paper that you have to lock yourself in a room and solve puzzles but irl it’s actually super fun

#32 In 2006 I thought of having a delivery service for all restaurants, but figured that to pay the driver for their time + gas + wear and tear, you'd have to charge the customer so much it would never work. Didn't realize drivers are willing to work for pennies and customers are willing to spend $30 for $7 worth of food. My bad.

#33 Trimming trees with 10 circular saws attached to a metal bar, dangling from a helicopter.

#34 I feel iPads and tablets in general. Who knew there was a market in-between cells and laptops. Its like a new spoon that’s bigger than a small spoon, and smaller than the big spoon.

#35 Lotteries. You mean a group of people will come and pay you to give 50% of that money to you and 50% to a random person in that group? Ha!

#36 A phone that uses a touchscreen instead of physical buttons to type of message.

#37 So I'm going make a movie about the 2008 financial crash.





-Um, OK...





I'm going explain all the jargon and why it happened





Um, OK, but won't people be bored?





not if I have Margot Robbie explaining, naked, in a bubble bath





OK you have my attention





It will be great and it will have Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carrell, Selena Gomez and Brad f*****g Pitt





(Some movie executives, probably)





The Big Short is excellent; I have seen it three times now.

#38 When I was a teenager, I thought *The Lion King* sounded stupid. Disney had just stormed back into massive relevance with several fairy tales in a row that made bank--why were they doing some animal story I'd never heard of? (I hadn't seen it yet to realize it was kind of lion-Hamlet lol.)



*The Lion King*, of course, made money paw over fist.

#39 A film, based on a true story, about a guy who got his arm stuck under a rock in a cave for 127 hours. Surprisingly watchable. Danny Boyle is a hell of a director/producer.

#40 Okay, how about...



You take a popular children's toy and make a movie out of it?



Sounds ridiculously dumb and yet you have The Lego Movie, Barbie, the entire Trolls media franchise... oh, and holy s**t, the American Girl dolls have *so. many. movies*. I'm not saying everything is an amazing watch, but if you're talking about successes then you can't deny there have been a lot of them.



Plenty of failures too though, for sure.

#41 Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart colab.