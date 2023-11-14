ADVERTISEMENT

I have created photographs of flowers that are far from ordinary. While they may appear typical at first glance, I utilized a completely unique technique to capture them. To create these works, I placed the flowers in a dark room and set my camera to a long exposure. I then illuminated them with a phone screen playing p***ographic content. The result is a series of floral arrangements that reflect the carnal colors and erotic scenes of the content, creating a striking contrast between concept and composition.

As someone who is interested in exploring controversial topics, I created this series, titled “Deflowered” to raise awareness around porn addiction and encourage greater sensitivity in a society that has become desensitized to p***ography. Through these photographs, I aim to provoke thought and spark conversation about this taboo subject, using beauty and aesthetics to explore deeper societal issues.

More info: josephsradford.com