Hi everyone, I'm Olha Balandiukh and I'm from Ukraine. I'm a singer and an artist.

I don't like taking selfies of myself because they lack an artistic side and I don't consider them as artwork.

I like creating peculiar images, and interesting ideas and the best model for that role has always been me. My face and my hair are like a canvas to me. So instead of selfies, I decided to take self-portraits to entertain myself and express my inner vision.

Hope you enjoy it!

#1

Winter

#2

A Lady With A Guinea Pig

#3

Improvised Sode No Shirayuki

#4

To The Light

#5

Colors Of Ukraine

#6

Sadness Covered In Irises

#7

Renaissance

#8

Cosmos

