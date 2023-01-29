Hi everyone, I'm Olha Balandiukh and I'm from Ukraine. I'm a singer and an artist.

I don't like taking selfies of myself because they lack an artistic side and I don't consider them as artwork.

I like creating peculiar images, and interesting ideas and the best model for that role has always been me. My face and my hair are like a canvas to me. So instead of selfies, I decided to take self-portraits to entertain myself and express my inner vision.

Hope you enjoy it!

More info: Instagram