One of the main causes of all this suffering is that actual employees are not involved in planning company policy nor sharing in its profits. Many of these posts highlight the cases where a company will make record income and then turn around and fire its workers, cut sick days, or limit pay. In a tight labor market, bosses rely on the fact that people may struggle to find a new job so they won’t quit even as conditions worsen.

One proposal suggested primarily by workers is more ownership in the company they work at. Unsinspiringly named employee ownership, the idea is that each employee would own a stake in the company they work at. If the company does well, the employee would also benefit directly, not at the discretion of managers. Even further, certain decisions could be voted on, limiting upper management's ability to use abusive policies. So how does it work in practice? Quite well.