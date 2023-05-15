117 Times This Instagram Account Tastefully Called Out Corporate Greed (New Pics)
Work stories are a common topic of complaint and discussion, as people need to vent after dealing with all the worst humanity has to offer. Nearly everyone has that one just or manager that just naming causes a pit to form in their stomachs.
This Instagram account shares the challenges and difficulties people face in the modern labor market. From exploitative policies to tyrannical managers, workers often get the short end of the stick and have to suffer the results of corporate greed and economic mismanagement. So upvote the most poignant points as you scroll through and comment your own labor market horror stories below.
One of the main causes of all this suffering is that actual employees are not involved in planning company policy nor sharing in its profits. Many of these posts highlight the cases where a company will make record income and then turn around and fire its workers, cut sick days, or limit pay. In a tight labor market, bosses rely on the fact that people may struggle to find a new job so they won’t quit even as conditions worsen.
One proposal suggested primarily by workers is more ownership in the company they work at. Unsinspiringly named employee ownership, the idea is that each employee would own a stake in the company they work at. If the company does well, the employee would also benefit directly, not at the discretion of managers. Even further, certain decisions could be voted on, limiting upper management's ability to use abusive policies. So how does it work in practice? Quite well.
A study put together by the Harvard Business Review found that most companies that operated an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) reported greater financial success for their workers as well as faster growth, relative to other, similar companies that do not have an ESOP. Surprisingly, given how much rich people run away from taxes, ESOPs are actually given tax benefits in the United States. For example, Businesses can deduct contributions to ESOPs from corporate income taxes.
Yeah they’re being held back from doing their jobs with b******t limitations. What good does hiring a teacher do if you won’t let the teacher teach? What does that do for the students, the people of our future generations who will lead our country one day? That’s a thought, isn’t it? Yeah. Poor kids can’t even get a proper education anymore.
Hang on bro.. just 9.236.429.986 other costumers to go till you have peace and quiet
In general, US companies have a lot of incentives to pursue employee stock ownership plans, but a combination of personal greed and lack of knowledge holds many back from embracing employee ownership. If a manager can make a bit more at the cost of all employees making less, most will simply choose to keep the profit. An ESOP also takes some power away from upper management, which leaders may not like.
While the idea of an ESOP may create the image of some sort of hybrid democracy-corporate entity, the reality is that even the high-functioning companies listed in the study earlier tend to not be majority employee-owned. In most cases, ESOPs hold between 10-40% of control of a company, enough to protect the workers and ensure that profits do trickle downwards, without compromising the control of upper management. But, as older siblings and team leaders around the world know, democracy can be frustrating to deal with, so ESOPs still remain uncommon.
However, this research brings up an interesting conundrum for governments. Studies show that companies that operate an ESOP or similar scheme if it’s outside the US, tend to grow faster than those that don’t. On the whole, setting aside individual workers, this is good for the entire economy. The only thing keeping both the economy as a whole and the welfare of employees back is the greed of a few at the top.
Put birdseed on it so pigeons will c**p all over it.
I suspect that b******t surveys are also a cause of "discontent". 🤔
And to managers that remain unconvinced, companies that use an ESOP also have significantly better worker engagement, retention, and productivity. After all, if your hard work translates directly into more income, you will work harder, this is so common sense that a child can figure it out, even if many managers can’t. Participation plans resulted in three to four times faster growth in companies with an ESOP, compared to those that don’t have one. Those sorts of numbers in a startup would be considered phenomenal.
I've worked a four day week for years (long days so full-time hours), and the way my days off line up mean I get a 5 day weekend every three weeks. The job is ok, but the time off is GLORIOUS!
A suggestion. If you advertised a living wage, that might help.
Send your boss a picture of you eating your Thanksgiving meal and giving them the finger.
Amen i used to run big box retail. Treat people like adults and it all works well
Meanwhile they try everything in their (legal) power to not having to do that or make it as difficult as possible for the employee. My sister was (still is) sick for a long time and went through hell. She got paid, but honestly, she'd better been off just taking her leave. But, then she wouldn't have gotten the help she needed from the government. The law is a good idea, but it needs better execution. One of the biggest problems is that the doctors who decide on your health, are basically paid for by the company you with for, your own practitioner isn't listened to.
In the UK, Lord Alan Sugar has been making a lot of derogatory comments about people who don't want to return to the office. Turns out, one of his major business interests now is renting out office space. I'm sure that's just a coincidence, though.
So holidays is actually sick time? And when you have a communicable virus you are still supposed to come in a kill everyone off with the plague?