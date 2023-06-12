I Make Tapestry And Blanket Wall Decor Hanging Painting
It all started as a family road trip in 2004 in and Around Calgary Alberta, we would drive till we drop, get something to eat, and have a motel room. We would start all over again the next morning, on a different route to home.
The photo collection has grown so large that it has developed several different types of artworks pertaining to photography and art. now taking orders to sell.
Facebook
Red Barn And Red Horse
White Barn With Horse Walk
Cow Field
Window Lamp
Cattle Run
Light Flight
Wagon Rides
Red Barn
Blue Cow
Deer Run
Fox Run
Birds
Flicker Moon
Flicker Together
Ma With Her Fawn Run
Landscape
Tree Branch Sperrows
Garden Chair
Red Barn Grass Cuting
a Red Barn getting the field cut off of HI way