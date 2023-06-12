It all started as a family road trip in 2004 in and Around Calgary Alberta, we would drive till we drop, get something to eat, and have a motel room. We would start all over again the next morning, on a different route to home.

The photo collection has grown so large that it has developed several different types of artworks pertaining to photography and art. now taking orders to sell.

Red Barn And Red Horse

White Barn With Horse Walk

Cow Field

Window Lamp

Cattle Run

Light Flight

Wagon Rides

Red Barn

Blue Cow

Deer Run

Fox Run

Birds

Flicker Moon

Flicker Together

Ma With Her Fawn Run

Landscape

Tree Branch Sperrows

Garden Chair

Red Barn Grass Cuting

a Red Barn getting the field cut off of HI way

Red Barn With Feeding Calf

Flicker Over Looking Field

Bubble Bee Feeding Flight

A Shady Robbin

Riding The Golden Feilds

