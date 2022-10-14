Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Held A Newborn Photoshoot On A Family Farm With The Farm Animals, And Here Are The Results (6 Pics)
Animals, Photography

I Held A Newborn Photoshoot On A Family Farm With The Farm Animals, And Here Are The Results (6 Pics)

Sophie Crew Photography
Community member

I am a professional newborn photographer in San Diego, and although I love photographing babies in my photography studio, I also love adventuring and getting outdoors with my newborn clients whenever possible.

So when a mom-to-be messaged me asking to book a newborn session on her farm, I was intrigued. When she described her family farm and the animals they love so much, I immediately had a vision of what I wanted to do. I said YES to her request – to hold her newborn daughter’s photoshoot on her family farm, surrounded by their farm animals.

More info: sophiecrewphotography.com

I photographed a newborn in a family farm

I Held A Newborn Photoshoot On A Family Farm With The Farm Animals, And Here Are The Results (6 Pics)

I showed up with a few props and accessories I had carefully selected from my studio to bring along. The photoshoot was held in the winter, so I made sure to bring weather-appropriate outfits for this sweet newborn so that she stayed warm and comfortable for our session.

We made sure the baby girl was fully fed, burped, changed, and content before I began posing her. Intricate posing, should only be achieved with a sleepy and comfortable baby – never force a pose or try poses without proper safety measures (extra set of hands, composites, etc.)

Rooster photobombing the picture

I Held A Newborn Photoshoot On A Family Farm With The Farm Animals, And Here Are The Results (6 Pics)

We started with the bigger farm animals and had the baby girl carefully posed (with the parent within arm’s reach) with her farm pig and sheep. The rooster felt left out, so he decided to photobomb that image. It was perfect!

Newborn baby surrounded by chickens

I Held A Newborn Photoshoot On A Family Farm With The Farm Animals, And Here Are The Results (6 Pics)

Newborn with the farm dog

I Held A Newborn Photoshoot On A Family Farm With The Farm Animals, And Here Are The Results (6 Pics)

Next, we moved on to a shot with their family dog, who was such a good boy, sitting next to the baby as she was safely posed in a bucket.

Newborn girl surrounded by chickens

I Held A Newborn Photoshoot On A Family Farm With The Farm Animals, And Here Are The Results (6 Pics)

Finally, we just had to get baby girl photographed with all of the chickens, which was a little tricky because the chickens did not care at all that that I wanted them to get in the camera frame for me to photograph them with their human sister, so dad sprinkled a bit of feed on the ground, and they all came around for the shot.

Newborn girl posed in a bucket

I Held A Newborn Photoshoot On A Family Farm With The Farm Animals, And Here Are The Results (6 Pics)

This newborn photography session is one of my favorite ones as it’s unique in its location and what I was able to capture. I highly recommend heading outdoors and onto a farm for your next newborn photography session!

Sophie Crew Photography
Sophie Crew Photography
Author

San Diego Newborn and Baby Photographer

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva (not Leva) is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising and was ready to conquer the advertising business, BUT, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here.Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

