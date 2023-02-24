Yep, we added another one of Satoshi's models cause his models are absolutely stunning. The development of Satoshi Kamiya’s Pegasus began in the 2000s when Kamiya was inspired by a picture book depicting Tokyo’s landmarks during the Showa era. From it, he derived his Pegasus design. Those familiar with origami are probably aware that there are a huge number of steps involved in creating the intricate figure. Specifically, there are over 25 separate steps, amounting to over a hundred individual folds, required to complete Satoshi Kamiya’s Pegasus. Professional origami artists usually dedicate a day, or sometimes months and years, to successfully fold a model to Kamiya's exacting standards, making even the creation process an art form in itself.