I Have Found 7 Most Breathtaking Origami Ever Made
Origami is the art of paper folding, a craft of traditional Japanese culture that is beloved by many around the world. Though it may seem simple to make basic origami shapes, there are many advanced origami pieces that can really push the limits. Here is a list of 7 of the most complex origami ever made.
This post may include affiliate links.
Ryujin 3.5 By Satoshi Kamiya
The Ryujin 3.5 appears to be a giant, golden dragon. It measures an impressive 18 inches long and the fine details put into this origami are truly incredible. The dragon has 183 individual parts separated by 27 different folding techniques, requiring precision and patience to build. Every part of the Ryujin 3.5 is intricately constructed, fully fleshed out with a webbed mane and a tapering tail. Even the finer details including the facial expression were carefully crafted by Satoshi Kamiya to display the creature’s fearsome nature.
Cheerleader/Cheergirl By Mitsugu Ohtani
Mitsugu Ohtani is a well-known origami artist who created one of the most complex origami pieces ever, a Cheerleader or Cheergirl. This origami animal requires many folds, including unusual curved folds, and extremely intricate details. extremely intricate details.
Eagle By 驰 张
Ultimately, Eagle, Designed and Folded by 驰 张, is an incredible work of origami art. The meticulous folding of the paper and the attention to detail give the eagle its lifelike appearance, making the piece a true marvel of artistry and engineering. The impressive craftsmanship behind the artwork speaks volumes about the skill and precision of the artist and stands as a testament to the intricate beauty of origami.
Raijin/God Of Thunder By Hojyo Takashi
Takashi’s origami Raijin is an impressive feat of paper engineering that is both aesthetically pleasing and technically brilliant. His attention to detail and commitment to traditional symbolism has made the figure an icon of origami and a testament to his remarkable skill as a paper artist.
Pegasus By Satoshi Kamaiya
Yep, we added another one of Satoshi's models cause his models are absolutely stunning. The development of Satoshi Kamiya’s Pegasus began in the 2000s when Kamiya was inspired by a picture book depicting Tokyo’s landmarks during the Showa era. From it, he derived his Pegasus design. Those familiar with origami are probably aware that there are a huge number of steps involved in creating the intricate figure. Specifically, there are over 25 separate steps, amounting to over a hundred individual folds, required to complete Satoshi Kamiya’s Pegasus. Professional origami artists usually dedicate a day, or sometimes months and years, to successfully fold a model to Kamiya's exacting standards, making even the creation process an art form in itself.
Samurai By Karol Karfarski
The use of origami to create a traditional Samurai figure is a testament to the power of this art. Karfarski’s Samurai Folded by Karol Karfarski origami is an inspiring example of what can be done with this art form, through the careful use of paper folding techniques. It is a stunning representation of the classic Samurai in a beautiful paper form and a lasting contribution to the immense tradition of origami.
Tyrannosaurus Skeleton By Issei Yoshino
The origami Tyrannosaurus is one of Issei Yoshino’s masterpieces. It takes a great deal of skill and patience to create, and it is a stunning example of how origami can be used to create incredible works of art. However this model isn't origami, it was made with lots of different sizes of a special paper that's called "tissue paper". Issei's model took 3-4 months of work.