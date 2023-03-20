I Had Picture Day With All My Dogs, And These Are The Best Ones (19 Pics)
If there was ever a good example for “you don’t need a better phone to take better pictures,” I feel like it’s the photos I take on my ancient iphone 8+. Sure, some features are absent, and I had to charge my phone between takes, but they still turned out amazing.
I recently got into photography just as a recreational thing, and I sometimes take pictures of my neighbors’ dogs or our boarders’ horses and give them the pictures as a gift. But at the end of the day, I do it because I love it. And I hope you all enjoy the pictures of my dogs Bumble, Murphy, Bailey, and Annie.
The Essence Of Exhaustion
Bumble is our oldest. He is a golden doodle, and about 10 years old.
Tuesday Blues
Bumble is seemingly always tired. But it makes him a good house dog and he has the patience of a virtue.
A Noble Beast
With his pompous face and his old man beard, Bumble has the capacity to look very noble when he wants to.
Smiley Face
The over-the-shoulder smile is my favorite pose for any photoshoot, human or animal. This one actually looks a lot like one of the pictures of me from winter formal.
Sleeping In Silvertone
The tiles of our pool and stairs really gave a nice effect and complimented Bumble’s color. Of course, sometimes they really do look better in black…and white.
High Five!
It only took a few minutes to train Bumble to hold his foot up for a few seconds.
Window To The Soul
My family always jokes that Bumble is one step away from being able to speak, since his eyes hold so much personality.
What A Handsome Man
Bumble always loves to look at his own reflection.
Little Dog
Annie is the most recent addition to our dog pack. We don’t know exactly how old she is, but she’s probably about 2-3 years old.
I Smell Bacon!
Despite her rough start, Annie has definitely hit the jackpot. She now lives with her three brothers and is plump as a pig, sleeping on $1000 couches and my parents’ bed.
The Puppy Eyes
Annie gives the definition of puppy eyes. And though we’ve learned to resist her begging, we have to warn guests not to feed her, no matter how sad she looks.
Puppy At Heart
Bailey is our third dog. Though he’s from the same breeder as Bumble, the two could not be more different if they tried.
Soul Of Gold
Though he’s a bit…insane, and quite a liability in places with lots of fragile items or important paperwork, Bailey is a sweet dog who wants nothing more than to protect his family and make his dad happy.
Not The Sharpest Tool In The Shed
Bailey has had quite a few instances that required or nearly required an emergency vet visit. From biting a rock and losing one of his canine teeth to eating a stress toy and requiring emergency surgery, Bailey is quite a blockhead and conducts himself as such.
The Auction Dog
And then there’s Murphy. He was bought at a school auction after what my parents admit was more than a little bit of…liquid courage.
Tarnished Reputation
Unfortunately, escaping was one of a few bad habits. Murphy began biting and having “accidents” ( they weren’t accidents) a bit too often for us to leg him run around the house.
Circus Dog
Murphy is pretty calm most of the time, but when he gets it in him, he goes buck wild.
Bad Teeth
Since he’s part Shi Tzu, Murphy was predisposed to tooth problems. The day before these pictures were taken, Murphy got 14 teeth taken out. This took away his…shall we say, charming underbite and probably made him loads more comfortable.
Not So Crusty Anymore
With the removal of his teeth, Murphy is not only more comfortable, but also a bit more photogenic.