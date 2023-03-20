If there was ever a good example for “you don’t need a better phone to take better pictures,” I feel like it’s the photos I take on my ancient iphone 8+. Sure, some features are absent, and I had to charge my phone between takes, but they still turned out amazing.

I recently got into photography just as a recreational thing, and I sometimes take pictures of my neighbors’ dogs or our boarders’ horses and give them the pictures as a gift. But at the end of the day, I do it because I love it. And I hope you all enjoy the pictures of my dogs Bumble, Murphy, Bailey, and Annie.