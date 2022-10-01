Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Created 9 Illustrations About Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
I Created 9 Illustrations About Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Ravi Koranga
My name is Ravi Koranga and I’m a 26-year-old artist from India. I decided to create a theme I felt was important to share what’s happening in Ukraine.

The invasion of Ukraine drags the world back to the time of the Cold War. I’m trying to channel my pain and anger through my art. I hope this war will come to an end soon.

The world right now needs to unite for a peaceful world. Stop the war!

Hover – New World Order

Hover – New World Order

Defend – New World Order

Defend – New World Order

Help – New World Order

Help – New World Order

Freedom – New World Order

Freedom – New World Order

Face – New World Order

Face – New World Order

Guerilla War – New World Order

Guerilla War – New World Order

Seeds – New World Order

Seeds – New World Order

Cyber – New World Order

Cyber – New World Order

Evacuate – New World Order

Evacuate – New World Order

Ravi Koranga
Ravi Koranga
Hi, My name is Ravi Koranga. I’m an Illustrator and Graffiti artist from India. Most of my works are related to social issues and inspired by real-life stories. Trying to keep art meaningful and create an impact with my art.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

