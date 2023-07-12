Up close, these paintings make you dizzy but from afar, they look so ethereal and dreamy. Original paintings in mixed media using watercolor, acrylic, pencil, and pastel. All measure 30cm x 40cm. Visit my Instagram and get in touch!

More info: Instagram

#1

Smoke And Mirrors

Smoke And Mirrors

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on canvas panel. For sale.

Maria Titan Artist
#2

Made You Look!

Made You Look!

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.

Maria Titan Artist
#3

Dizzy

Dizzy

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.

Maria Titan Artist
#4

Blue

Blue

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.

Maria Titan Artist
#5

Prom Queen

Prom Queen

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.

Maria Titan Artist
#6

Baby It’s Cold Outside

Baby It’s Cold Outside

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.

Maria Titan Artist
