I love paintings and the human approach to improving in what they do. In making comparisons, I have examined the early works of famous painters alongside some of their latest works. Through this, we can see their evolution in a nutshell. What do you think? Did they change significantly, or did they maintain their style of painting throughout their entire lives?

Pablo Picasso In 1903 And 1953

Francis Bacon In 1933 And 1982

Michelangelo In 1498 And 1550

Henry Matisse In 1899 And 1952

Edvard Munch In 1886 And 1935

Piet Mondrian In 1899 And 1942

Claude Monet In 1865 And 1915

Auguste Renoir In 1867 And 1916

Jacques Louis David In 1768 And 1824

Ludovit Fulla In 1927 And 1972

Francisco Goya In 1771 And 1821

