I Am A Professional Aerial Photographer And Here Are My Tips On Getting Started (6 Pics)
As a commercial drone pilot at Byron Aerials, aerial photography has been my passion for over 15 years. Over this time I have clocked up years of experience working with drones and have honed my skills through countless hours of flying and training. Most importantly, I love it.
If you're getting started and are looking for some inspiration to refine your aerial photography skills, here are a few things to keep in mind.
An Aerial Photograph Of Byron Bay's Iconic Lighthouse
This aerial photograph of Byron Bay's iconic lighthouse on the edge of Cape Byron, was captured using a drone.
Unique Perspective
Aerial photography offers a captivating and often unseen view of the world. It allows you to capture landscapes, cityscapes and natural wonders from a bird's-eye perspective, revealing patterns, symmetry, and beauty that are not easily visible from the ground. This is where you'll find your 'voice' and point of difference.
As a commercial aerial photographer and videographer based in Byron Bay, Australia, I have always been spoilt for choice and inspiration - my family and I quite literally live in paradise - however, I regularly travel to work in challenging locations, from tight city spaces to hostile Arctic environments. I'm here to tell you, there's always a way to safely and respectfully show a scene in a new light. Don't be afraid to try.
An Aerial Photograph Of Surfers In Byron Bay
An aerial photograph of a group of surfers paddling out in the warm waters off Byron Bay.
Shown from this perspective an everyday scene encapsulates the joy, freedom, and exhilaration of the surfing lifestyle.
An Aerial Photograph Of A Typical Summer Day In Byron Bay
A typical summer scene in Byron Bay. Following high tide each morning, the ocean flows back to the depths of the sea, leaving the perfect infinity pool for all to enjoy.
Shown as an aerial photograph, this popular Byron Bay natural ocean pool is depicted from a unique perspective which truly captures the paradise of the location.
Visual Impact
Aerial photography has the power to create a stunning visual impact. The vastness of landscapes, the intricate details of architecture, and the interplay of light and shadows can all come together to produce breathtaking images that leave a lasting impression on viewers. Be sure to take time before each shoot to explore a scene and plan out what you want to achieve when you take to the sky. Of course, always make sure you have the necessary permits and permissions before you start filming.
An Aerial Photograph Of The Shoreline
Shown as an aerial photograph, an everyday scene becomes an abstract ocean photograph.
The half sand and half enticing aqua water, brings a sense of balance and tranquility as the aerial perspective embodies the serene harmony of land and sea, creating a soothing and visually pleasing composition.
An Aerial Photograph Of Surfers In Byron Bay
This aerial photograph of surfers in Byron Bay was photographed from a drone.
The unique perspective of an everyday scene creates a visually captivating and invigorating ambiance.
Embrace your artistic expression
Aerial photography is a form of artistic expression that enables you to showcase your creativity and vision. You can experiment with composition, colors, and textures, pushing the boundaries of traditional photography and creating visually striking and thought-provoking images.
Below I share a small selection of my Byron Bay aerial photographs in which I show everyday scenes from a new perspective. The aim is always to foster a newfound appreciation of the wonderful world we live in.
An Aerial Photograph Of A Summer Day In Byron Bay
The Byron Bay beach lifestyle is a quintessential Australian scene. Here, shown from above as an aerial photograph, we see crowds of visitors gather along the shoreline of one of Byron Bay‘s many pristine beaches to enjoy a day in the warm summer sun.
The high altitude angle displays the brightly coloured umbrellas of holidaymakers and the shallow shimmer of water and rocks create a vivid and engaging portrait of summer life.
It shows the Byron Bay beach lifestyle in true form – sun, sand, crystal clear water and holidaymakers sheltering from the midday sun under the shade of an umbrella.
Storytelling
Aerial photography can convey powerful narratives. It can capture the essence of a place, highlight environmental changes, or tell stories of human activities from a larger context. Through aerial imagery, you can communicate a message and evoke emotions in viewers. Consider what story you are wanting to convey to your audience.
Overall, aerial photography offers a blend of adventure, artistic expression, and unique perspectives that can ignite a passion for capturing the world from above.