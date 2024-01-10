“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers)
It's natural for people to have different tastes – taste in music, movies, interior design, clothes. The same goes for food. Different people like the taste of different things. Some people have a sweet tooth, others go crazy for all things savory. But can we say there are foods that almost everyone likes? Pizza, maybe?
Redditor YarnSpectre wanted to know if there are popular foods people just don't get the hype about. They asked netizens 'What's one food everyone seems to go crazy for, but you just don't understand the hype?' And the people delivered – from parsley, truffles and pumpkin spice to olives, kombucha and bacon. Wait, there are people who don't like bacon?!
Raw oysters
Aussie here. Oreos….meh, there’s plenty of way better biscuits around
People like how fondant looks, I refuse to believe a single soul actually wants to eat it
Energy drinks like Red Bull or Monster
Licorice!! Tried it for the first time about 2 years ago. Gulped it down in front of people, all the while fighting the urge to spit it out. Yucckkk
Black licorice: You either love it or hate it. I've never yet met a person who could go either way. Myself, I'm on the 'Love it' side.
Truffles… WTF?…. Tastes like leaf mold mixed with aged compost and everybody’s like oooooohhh… it’s expensive so I love it…….nobody needs truffle oil on their French fries damn it
Love them. But they aren’t something you could just eat a bunch like other mushrooms, which I also love. Even if you don’t necessarily like it it’s hard to not agree that the taste is unique, and powerful. I worked for a high end catering company in NYC and we would get cases of them in and I would shave this slices for various dishes. If it’s an acquired taste I certainly acquired it then. Mushrooms varieties other than portobello/cremini/button are not commonly found in restaurants in the US. Chanterelle, morel, woodsear, enoki, lion mane, lobster, porcini, oh so many delicious and unique flavors. But, truffles outshine them all in its unique firm texture, aroma and flavor.
Kombucha
Those dry a*s Walmart sugar cookies
These were my childhood. Every birthday party, class event.....
Pumpkin spice. It’s fine, but absolutely not anything to make a fuss about
Haven't had anything pumpkin spice ever, save for pumpkin chowder with a bit of cumin and pepper in it. Is it any good?
Chick-fil-A. I had a sandwich. Is was... okay, but that's about it.
Caviar
Another instance where there are many different kinds, and the taste varies significantly. Also depends what it is paired with as most of us don't just dig into a bowl of caviar like it was cereal.
Boba , S**t is overrated asf
Hot Cheetos or takis. Anything with the artificially colored spicy powder
Matcha! It tastes funny!
Mint flavored drinks or candy. I like some mint gum or a peppermint but it’s disgusting in actual food
I just loathe mint, period. I tolerated spearmint as a kid. As an adult, I flat out refuse to put it in my mouth. I'll take cinnamon flavored stuff over mint, any day. And chocolate covered mints taste like someone dipped a Hershey's Kiss in some toothpaste and ate it. YUCK.
Macarons. I never cared for them either. I had one yesterday at a potluck, homemade ones. They were seriously something else, with some sort of butter cream and jelly inside. Never had anything quite like it. Now I wish I had grabbed a few to take home. Still won't eat store bought ones though.
Depending on where you are buying them, most "store bought" macarons shouldn't be legally permitted to call themselves macarons!
Nutella. It’s just ok.
I mean, people go crazy in both directions, but cilantro. There’s the whole “does it taste like soap or not” thing, but it’s usually presented as “people either think it tastes like soap or they find it amazing”. I am neither. It doesn’t taste like soap to me, but I also don’t love it. Meh.
Coriander does taste like soap to me, but then so does rocket. Yuk.
Riced cauliflower
Olives.
Green bean casserole. (I'm an American)
Sweet pickles/relish
Omg!! Thank you!!! I HATE sweet relish. Mom used to make bread and butter pickles and I liked those but never loved them. I'm a dill pickle girl all the way!
Coffee. Not really a food but I can’t stand the smell or taste. Literally everyone I know loves it
I like my coffee very creamy and a bit sweet. Apparently this is blasphemy.
anchovies
Oh, I love these little savoury bombs. It has to be diced though.
Kimchi.
Nutritional yeast.
It does NOT taste like cheese. It smells like what I imagine an early to mid severity case of trench foot would.
Kale. I never understood what people saw in it.
Sushi.
What about lobster? I can dig it with drawn butter and I ain’t mad at it. But if I’m gonna pay $29.99 for a lobster. I’d rather eat shrimp.
Can it be a beverage? Cause I kind of hate IPAs but everyone else seems to love them - and I like beer, just not IPAs.
Wings. Lotta work and mess for nibbles of wet meat
Turkey. As a non-American living in the US, it's a f*****g miserable bird. Everyone is like Yeah but if you brine for 37.5 hours in this mixture, dry rub it for 22.7 hours, it tastes so good! Spend that amount of time and effort and any kind of meat is going to taste better than the turkey. Not to mention that people are prepared to destroy their major asset trying to cook it. Lastly, there is no turkey based fast food chain in the US. Y'all claim to love it so much but the market knows the truth.
Every time McRib comes back, I’m SUPER excited for it. I bite into one and then…the spongey texture hits me and makes me remember why I don’t need to buy it ever again.
Then, somehow, McRib season rolls around again 2 years later — and there I am in line…
It's just a frozen patty of mechanically shredded pork pressed into a riblike shape. The frozen food companies have been making them for fifty years. The only thing missing is the sauce. Just buy some Swansons and use your own BBQ sauce and bread.
Red velvet cake. I've had ones that were supposed to be excellent but it's just red cake.
It's a chocolate cake with red food coloring. I don't like it, either.
Foie gras. F*****g gross. Texture is rotten, flavor is no better, plus the animal suffers for it?? No thank you.
Zoidberg: "What is this? Goose liver? Fish Eggs? I ask for rich guy stuff and you give me this garbage?"
Goat cheese. I've tried and tried. Tastes absolutely terrible.
Ranch Dressing.
OMG same and I'm an American! WTF is it with the ranch and ranch flavored everything? I thought I hated salad until I was in my 20s and discovered vinaigrette. I didn't hate salad. I hated ranch dressing!
Poutine. Cheese curds are a big nope from me. Especially on soggy fries. I’ve had someone tell me “but they squeak on your teeth!” as if that would somehow change my stance lol
Crumbl Cookies
Spaghetti squash.
Just. No.
I've lived in Texas for the last ten years, and I just don't understand why everyone here goes so crazy for jalapeños. They're alright, but they put them in literally everything except breakfast cereal. It's overkill.
That would be some breakfast cereal. Introducing Sugared Jalapeño-O's! From the makers of Churro-O's.
Honey. I don't like honey-flavored things. I can't explain it.
This will probably be an unpopular opinion - but Bacon.
“Bacon” is very different depending on which country you’re from though
Alcohol. It tastes terrible.
This is actually ridiculous. You wouldn’t just say ‘soft drinks’ or ‘cake.’ It’s such a wide spectrum.
Peanut butter is disgusting. My grandfather used to call me unamerican for hating it and I always thought it was a weird insult. But it turns out it's not as common in other parts of the world? I married a Russian guy and he didn't grow up eating peanut butter and can't stand it either. Our son doesn't eat it either. I love that none of us eat it. I mean, I never think about it, but when I do remember, it makes me feel cozy.
It's okay with syrup (here kids grew up eating peanut butter and syrup) or some nice jam. But that's it.
Most red velvet cakes are just sh**ty vanilla cake with red food coloring. Get one (or make one) the correct way with non-Dutch-processed cocoa powder, buttermilk, and vinegar. It's an incredibly smooth, very different type of chocolate cake.
Mayonnaise
I don't get it either. It's like flavorless mush. So many better things on a sandwich. It's like someone during a famine desperately needed a substitute for butter and all he had was rotten eggs and vinegar.
Ketchup.. yuck!
Avocados and Guac.