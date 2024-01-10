Redditor YarnSpectre wanted to know if there are popular foods people just don't get the hype about. They asked netizens 'What's one food everyone seems to go crazy for, but you just don't understand the hype?' And the people delivered – from parsley, truffles and pumpkin spice to olives, kombucha and bacon. Wait, there are people who don't like bacon?!

It's natural for people to have different tastes – taste in music, movies, interior design, clothes. The same goes for food. Different people like the taste of different things. Some people have a sweet tooth, others go crazy for all things savory. But can we say there are foods that almost everyone likes? Pizza, maybe?

#1 Raw oysters

#2 Aussie here. Oreos….meh, there’s plenty of way better biscuits around

#3 People like how fondant looks, I refuse to believe a single soul actually wants to eat it

#4 Energy drinks like Red Bull or Monster

#5 Licorice!! Tried it for the first time about 2 years ago. Gulped it down in front of people, all the while fighting the urge to spit it out. Yucckkk

#6 Truffles… WTF?…. Tastes like leaf mold mixed with aged compost and everybody’s like oooooohhh… it’s expensive so I love it…….nobody needs truffle oil on their French fries damn it

#7 Kombucha

#8 Those dry a*s Walmart sugar cookies

#9 Pumpkin spice. It’s fine, but absolutely not anything to make a fuss about

#10 Chick-fil-A. I had a sandwich. Is was... okay, but that's about it.

#11 Caviar

#12 Boba , S**t is overrated asf

#13 Hot Cheetos or takis. Anything with the artificially colored spicy powder

#14 Matcha! It tastes funny!

#15 Mint flavored drinks or candy. I like some mint gum or a peppermint but it’s disgusting in actual food

#16 Macarons. I never cared for them either. I had one yesterday at a potluck, homemade ones. They were seriously something else, with some sort of butter cream and jelly inside. Never had anything quite like it. Now I wish I had grabbed a few to take home. Still won't eat store bought ones though.

#17 Nutella. It’s just ok.

#18 I mean, people go crazy in both directions, but cilantro. There’s the whole “does it taste like soap or not” thing, but it’s usually presented as “people either think it tastes like soap or they find it amazing”. I am neither. It doesn’t taste like soap to me, but I also don’t love it. Meh.

#19 Riced cauliflower

#20 Olives.

#21 Green bean casserole. (I'm an American)

#22 Sweet pickles/relish

#23 Coffee. Not really a food but I can’t stand the smell or taste. Literally everyone I know loves it

#24 anchovies

#25 Kimchi.

#26 Nutritional yeast.



It does NOT taste like cheese. It smells like what I imagine an early to mid severity case of trench foot would.

#27 Kale. I never understood what people saw in it.

#28 Sushi.

#29 What about lobster? I can dig it with drawn butter and I ain’t mad at it. But if I’m gonna pay $29.99 for a lobster. I’d rather eat shrimp.

#30 Can it be a beverage? Cause I kind of hate IPAs but everyone else seems to love them - and I like beer, just not IPAs.

#31 Wings. Lotta work and mess for nibbles of wet meat

#32 Turkey. As a non-American living in the US, it's a f*****g miserable bird. Everyone is like Yeah but if you brine for 37.5 hours in this mixture, dry rub it for 22.7 hours, it tastes so good! Spend that amount of time and effort and any kind of meat is going to taste better than the turkey. Not to mention that people are prepared to destroy their major asset trying to cook it. Lastly, there is no turkey based fast food chain in the US. Y'all claim to love it so much but the market knows the truth.

#33 Every time McRib comes back, I’m SUPER excited for it. I bite into one and then…the spongey texture hits me and makes me remember why I don’t need to buy it ever again.



Then, somehow, McRib season rolls around again 2 years later — and there I am in line…

#34 Red velvet cake. I've had ones that were supposed to be excellent but it's just red cake.

#35 Foie gras. F*****g gross. Texture is rotten, flavor is no better, plus the animal suffers for it?? No thank you.

#36 Goat cheese. I've tried and tried. Tastes absolutely terrible.

#37 Ranch Dressing.

#38 Poutine. Cheese curds are a big nope from me. Especially on soggy fries. I’ve had someone tell me “but they squeak on your teeth!” as if that would somehow change my stance lol

#39 Crumbl Cookies

#40 Spaghetti squash.

Just. No.

#41 I've lived in Texas for the last ten years, and I just don't understand why everyone here goes so crazy for jalapeños. They're alright, but they put them in literally everything except breakfast cereal. It's overkill.

#42 Honey. I don't like honey-flavored things. I can't explain it.

#43 This will probably be an unpopular opinion - but Bacon.

#44 Alcohol. It tastes terrible.

#45 Peanut butter is disgusting. My grandfather used to call me unamerican for hating it and I always thought it was a weird insult. But it turns out it's not as common in other parts of the world? I married a Russian guy and he didn't grow up eating peanut butter and can't stand it either. Our son doesn't eat it either. I love that none of us eat it. I mean, I never think about it, but when I do remember, it makes me feel cozy.

#46 Most red velvet cakes are just sh**ty vanilla cake with red food coloring. Get one (or make one) the correct way with non-Dutch-processed cocoa powder, buttermilk, and vinegar. It's an incredibly smooth, very different type of chocolate cake.

#47 Mayonnaise

#48 Ketchup.. yuck!