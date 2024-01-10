ADVERTISEMENT

It's natural for people to have different tastes – taste in music, movies, interior design, clothes. The same goes for food. Different people like the taste of different things. Some people have a sweet tooth, others go crazy for all things savory. But can we say there are foods that almost everyone likes? Pizza, maybe?

Redditor YarnSpectre wanted to know if there are popular foods people just don't get the hype about. They asked netizens 'What's one food everyone seems to go crazy for, but you just don't understand the hype?' And the people delivered – from parsley, truffles and pumpkin spice to olives, kombucha and bacon. Wait, there are people who don't like bacon?!

#1

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Raw oysters

LivelyLingonberry , Maria Orlova/pexels Report

#2

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Aussie here. Oreos….meh, there’s plenty of way better biscuits around

BingoSpong , Willis Lam/flickr Report

#3

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) People like how fondant looks, I refuse to believe a single soul actually wants to eat it

sorandom21 , Karina Kungla/pexels Report

K Davis
K Davis
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't mind it, especially on Christmas cake with marzipan. Trick is not to have it too thick and eat it evenly with the sponge

#4

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Energy drinks like Red Bull or Monster

DishIntelligent5645 , Mike Mozart/flickr Report

#5

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Licorice!! Tried it for the first time about 2 years ago. Gulped it down in front of people, all the while fighting the urge to spit it out. Yucckkk

Working-Mountain6680 , XPeria2Day/flickr Report

rieschelleroberts avatar
Rieschelle Roberts
Rieschelle Roberts
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Black licorice: You either love it or hate it. I've never yet met a person who could go either way. Myself, I'm on the 'Love it' side.

#6

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Truffles… WTF?…. Tastes like leaf mold mixed with aged compost and everybody’s like oooooohhh… it’s expensive so I love it…….nobody needs truffle oil on their French fries damn it

tweezer606060 , Andrea Piacquadio/pexels Report

kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love them. But they aren’t something you could just eat a bunch like other mushrooms, which I also love. Even if you don’t necessarily like it it’s hard to not agree that the taste is unique, and powerful. I worked for a high end catering company in NYC and we would get cases of them in and I would shave this slices for various dishes. If it’s an acquired taste I certainly acquired it then. Mushrooms varieties other than portobello/cremini/button are not commonly found in restaurants in the US. Chanterelle, morel, woodsear, enoki, lion mane, lobster, porcini, oh so many delicious and unique flavors. But, truffles outshine them all in its unique firm texture, aroma and flavor.

#7

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Kombucha

Tiny_Wasabi2476 , Geraud pfeiffer/pexels Report

#8

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Those dry a*s Walmart sugar cookies

ComiNotub , Josh Rich (boysquadxyz)/flickr Report

#9

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Pumpkin spice. It’s fine, but absolutely not anything to make a fuss about

AdMaterial9419 , Valeriia Miller/pexels Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haven't had anything pumpkin spice ever, save for pumpkin chowder with a bit of cumin and pepper in it. Is it any good?

#10

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Chick-fil-A. I had a sandwich. Is was... okay, but that's about it.

this1tyme , Jerry Huddleston/flickr Report

#11

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Caviar

malYca , Nadin Sh/pexels Report

karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another instance where there are many different kinds, and the taste varies significantly. Also depends what it is paired with as most of us don't just dig into a bowl of caviar like it was cereal.

#12

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Boba , S**t is overrated asf

UltraGigaNiga , Steven Miller/flickr Report

#13

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Hot Cheetos or takis. Anything with the artificially colored spicy powder

jadziasonrie , Calgary Reviews/flickr Report

#14

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Matcha! It tastes funny!

_m01101101 , Eva Bronzini/pexels Report

f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I almost had to throw up when I tried matcha latte. Why people drink this vomit inducing drink is beyond me.

#15

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Mint flavored drinks or candy. I like some mint gum or a peppermint but it’s disgusting in actual food

TeachComprehensive15 , Alpha/flickr Report

jdc avatar
Boots
Boots
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just loathe mint, period. I tolerated spearmint as a kid. As an adult, I flat out refuse to put it in my mouth. I'll take cinnamon flavored stuff over mint, any day. And chocolate covered mints taste like someone dipped a Hershey's Kiss in some toothpaste and ate it. YUCK.

#16

Macarons. I never cared for them either. I had one yesterday at a potluck, homemade ones. They were seriously something else, with some sort of butter cream and jelly inside. Never had anything quite like it. Now I wish I had grabbed a few to take home. Still won't eat store bought ones though.

Totally-A-Banana Report

karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depending on where you are buying them, most "store bought" macarons shouldn't be legally permitted to call themselves macarons!

#17

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Nutella. It’s just ok. 

Former-Finish4653 , Emily Poisel/flickr Report

valerieconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, that's it. I draw the line at nutella. What kind of monster doesn't like nutella??? And I don't even like chocolate!

#18

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) I mean, people go crazy in both directions, but cilantro. There’s the whole “does it taste like soap or not” thing, but it’s usually presented as “people either think it tastes like soap or they find it amazing”. I am neither. It doesn’t taste like soap to me, but I also don’t love it. Meh.

Whiteums , cottonbro studio/pexels Report

tmarofvulcan avatar
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coriander does taste like soap to me, but then so does rocket. Yuk.

#19

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Riced cauliflower

turbo332 , Larry Hoffman/flickr Report

paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What? Must have missed the hype on this one...

#20

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Olives.

FUBARspecimenT-89 , Polina Tankilevitch/pexels Report

#21

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Green bean casserole. (I'm an American)

yo_mr_peepers , Jeffrey Beall/flickr Report

#22

Sweet pickles/relish

brazenrai Report

susan_bosse avatar
Susan Bosse
Susan Bosse
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg!! Thank you!!! I HATE sweet relish. Mom used to make bread and butter pickles and I liked those but never loved them. I'm a dill pickle girl all the way!

#23

Coffee. Not really a food but I can’t stand the smell or taste. Literally everyone I know loves it

Weekly_Promise_1328 Report

tmarofvulcan avatar
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like my coffee very creamy and a bit sweet. Apparently this is blasphemy.

#24

anchovies

MiniMuffins26 Report

#25

Kimchi.

heathersfield Report

#26

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Nutritional yeast.

It does NOT taste like cheese. It smells like what I imagine an early to mid severity case of trench foot would.

entropy33 , watashiwani/flickr Report

#27

Kale. I never understood what people saw in it.

Ok_Lifeguard_6508 Report

#28

Sushi.

DeerTrivia Report

#29

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) What about lobster? I can dig it with drawn butter and I ain’t mad at it. But if I’m gonna pay $29.99 for a lobster. I’d rather eat shrimp.

nosaj23e , ROMAN ODINTSOV/pexels Report

#30

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Can it be a beverage? Cause I kind of hate IPAs but everyone else seems to love them - and I like beer, just not IPAs.

AngelOvTeOdd , Matthew Hurst/flickr Report

vincecross avatar
Egodeist
Egodeist
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pale Ales are the laziest form of brewing (having worked in the industry) and, to me, each and every one of them tastes like carbonated dishwater.

#31

Wings. Lotta work and mess for nibbles of wet meat

Jasher1125 Report

#32

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Turkey. As a non-American living in the US, it's a f*****g miserable bird. Everyone is like Yeah but if you brine for 37.5 hours in this mixture, dry rub it for 22.7 hours, it tastes so good! Spend that amount of time and effort and any kind of meat is going to taste better than the turkey. Not to mention that people are prepared to destroy their major asset trying to cook it. Lastly, there is no turkey based fast food chain in the US. Y'all claim to love it so much but the market knows the truth.

Elandtrical , RDNE Stock project/pexels Report

#33

Every time McRib comes back, I’m SUPER excited for it. I bite into one and then…the spongey texture hits me and makes me remember why I don’t need to buy it ever again.

Then, somehow, McRib season rolls around again 2 years later — and there I am in line…

the_yellow_jello Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's just a frozen patty of mechanically shredded pork pressed into a riblike shape. The frozen food companies have been making them for fifty years. The only thing missing is the sauce. Just buy some Swansons and use your own BBQ sauce and bread.

#34

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Red velvet cake. I've had ones that were supposed to be excellent but it's just red cake.

dedmuse22 , ALINA MATVEYCHEVA/pexels Report

susan_bosse avatar
Susan Bosse
Susan Bosse
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a chocolate cake with red food coloring. I don't like it, either.

#35

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Foie gras. F*****g gross. Texture is rotten, flavor is no better, plus the animal suffers for it?? No thank you.

jillbobaggins737 , stu_spivack/flickr Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Zoidberg: "What is this? Goose liver? Fish Eggs? I ask for rich guy stuff and you give me this garbage?"

#36

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Goat cheese. I've tried and tried. Tastes absolutely terrible.

wryandginger , David Foltz/flickr Report

#37

Ranch Dressing.

Boots_Turtle917 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG same and I'm an American! WTF is it with the ranch and ranch flavored everything? I thought I hated salad until I was in my 20s and discovered vinaigrette. I didn't hate salad. I hated ranch dressing!

#38

Poutine. Cheese curds are a big nope from me. Especially on soggy fries. I’ve had someone tell me “but they squeak on your teeth!” as if that would somehow change my stance lol

mama-ld4 Report

valerieconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh boy. I am from Montreal. Poutine is in my BLOOD. You cannot go wrong with it.

#39

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Crumbl Cookies

OpportunityNorth7714 , Polina Tankilevitch/pexels Report

#40

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) Spaghetti squash.
Just. No.

PiqueyerNose , Lori L. Stalteri/flickr Report

zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s good with butter Parmesan and black pepper and if you make that feta tomato recipe in it is very good

#41

I've lived in Texas for the last ten years, and I just don't understand why everyone here goes so crazy for jalapeños. They're alright, but they put them in literally everything except breakfast cereal. It's overkill.

Altruistic-Target-67 Report

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would be some breakfast cereal. Introducing Sugared Jalapeño-O's! From the makers of Churro-O's.

#42

Honey. I don't like honey-flavored things. I can't explain it.

Guilty-Scale-1079 Report

#43

“It’s The Texture For Me”: People Share What Overhyped Foods They Don’t Like (49 Answers) This will probably be an unpopular opinion - but Bacon.

hiitsmadelyn , Polina Tankilevitch/pexels Report

garethbuffry avatar
MarcyVinyl
MarcyVinyl
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Bacon” is very different depending on which country you’re from though

#44

Alcohol. It tastes terrible.

Tandy_386 Report

garethbuffry avatar
MarcyVinyl
MarcyVinyl
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually ridiculous. You wouldn’t just say ‘soft drinks’ or ‘cake.’ It’s such a wide spectrum.

#45

Peanut butter is disgusting. My grandfather used to call me unamerican for hating it and I always thought it was a weird insult. But it turns out it's not as common in other parts of the world? I married a Russian guy and he didn't grow up eating peanut butter and can't stand it either. Our son doesn't eat it either. I love that none of us eat it. I mean, I never think about it, but when I do remember, it makes me feel cozy.

gnosticheaven Report

tmarofvulcan avatar
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's okay with syrup (here kids grew up eating peanut butter and syrup) or some nice jam. But that's it.

#46

Most red velvet cakes are just sh**ty vanilla cake with red food coloring. Get one (or make one) the correct way with non-Dutch-processed cocoa powder, buttermilk, and vinegar. It's an incredibly smooth, very different type of chocolate cake.

whiskeyclone630 Report

#47

Mayonnaise

RacieGracy Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get it either. It's like flavorless mush. So many better things on a sandwich. It's like someone during a famine desperately needed a substitute for butter and all he had was rotten eggs and vinegar.

#48

Ketchup.. yuck!

mamatealhearts Report

#49

Avocados and Guac.

itssomeidiot Report

