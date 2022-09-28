From strong winds and rain to droughts and chilly temperatures, extreme weather events have an immense impact on all levels of society. 

Natural disasters such as earthquakes, hail, heat waves, and the star of today's show, hurricanes, can take an incredible toll on our mental and physical health – and although everyone's at risk, some people continue to be more vulnerable to the potential effects, hence why it's vital to watch out for children, the elderly, folks with chronic and mental illnesses, and those who come from lower socioeconomic status. 

Each of us handles difficult situations differently, so it's important to keep in mind that we're all in this together. Having said that, is there any better place to unite people than the socials? 

With Hurricane Ian approaching, netizens have flooded the internet with amusing survival memes. Today, Bored Panda has gathered a couple of the finest ones that might help you keep your sanity during this anxious time. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

dudeonthebay Report

104points
POST
Just Jeff
Just Jeff
Community Member
4 hours ago

This. This should be number 1. ❤🙀

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

CBS News turned to its official Twitter account to spread the latest information regarding the tropical storm. The representatives issued a warning that came straight from the National Hurricane Center, stating that "the maximum sustained winds from Hurricane Ian increased to near 155 mph early Wednesday morning, just 2 mph shy of the threshold to be classified as a Category 5."

The hurricane made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Cuba, leaving the island in a complete blackout; however, now that it's nearing Florida, the category has skyrocketed to the most destructive type.
#2

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

7Veritas4 Report

96points
POST
Stephany Van Alstyne
Stephany Van Alstyne
Community Member
5 hours ago

He really is the worst!!

10
10points
reply
View more comments

It was also said that the "catastrophic storm" of 12 to 16 feet above ground level is expected to land somewhere on the southwest Florida coastline, with a heavy rainfall spreading across the Florida peninsula through Thursday. 

At this very moment, Florida residents are preparing for hazardous storm surges, floods, and strong winds that will linger throughout the weekend, and while the majority of locals are already under evacuation orders, it won't hurt to remember a few safety rules that might spare you your life.
#3

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

GoodRobinHood Report

77points
POST
Doggo
Doggo
Community Member
4 hours ago

🎶🎶Who lives in a pineapple under the sea..... 🎶🎶

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

a_schtr Report

74points
POST
Nicholas Montgomery
Nicholas Montgomery
Community Member
5 hours ago

Yeah seems legit

5
5points
reply
View more comments

It's always advisable to keep a storm kit on hand with enough supplies to last your home for several days, regardless of whether you intend to leave or stay in place once the event hits. 

Things like water, non-perishable foods to keep you on your feet, flashlights and extra batteries, and perhaps a battery-operated radio would also be handy in case you lose contact with the outside due to a power cut or something else. It's also crucial to pack a first-aid kit that includes your prescribed medication, as well as any necessary items for your beloved pets and babies.
#5

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

floridaman Report

63points
POST
dab
dab
Community Member
4 hours ago

now that's funny

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#6

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

floridaman Report

61points
POST
Just Jeff
Just Jeff
Community Member
4 hours ago

"That's not going anywhere" was said several times.

32
32points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Prior to the hurricane, you also need to take care of your property and protect it from any possible harm.

Any entry points of your home, such as windows and doors, are the most fragile parts that are bound to be affected during those catastrophic winds, so covering them with storm shutters or plywood can protect them from shattering. This will offer you a sense of security, as once your home gets exposed to all the wind and rain, it'll be hard to remain uninjured.
#7

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

AliceBurns420 Report

55points
POST
Kathy Rayborn
Kathy Rayborn
Community Member
4 hours ago

This is actual data and advice used by FEMA and other weather sources.

25
25points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

floridaman Report

53points
POST
Death Luna99
Death Luna99
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited)

I mean if it hits right Tennessee should get a breeze

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

econ628 Report

49points
POST
Julie
Julie
Community Member
5 hours ago

Too true.

6
6points
reply
View more comments

Another common tip is to surround your home with sandbags to protect it from floods. Additionally, most of us have at some point watched a few viral videos of objects flying around on social media, so it's important to secure anything that could be swept up by those hurricane-force winds. Trim your trees, remove your kids' trampoline, and don't forget about your potted plants either.
#10

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

lavenderandhaze Report

48points
POST
Hime
Hime
Community Member
4 hours ago

And it's sooo much worse right after a hurricane blows through. Some reason it's not just hot and sticky, it's like brimstone and pancake syrup.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

dirtmonkeymusic Report

46points
POST
Stephanie A Mutti
Stephanie A Mutti
Community Member
6 hours ago

Waffle House is the US Marines of fast food: they're the last to close and the first to open. HARD CORE!

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

YourWXJustin Report

44points
POST
RedCorvette
RedCorvette
Community Member
5 hours ago

Yeah the Waffle House Index is seriously the gauge for hurricane

15
15points
reply
View more comments

Mother Nature is striking again, so be smart and remember that safety is our number one priority! Keep your loved ones close, and for now, we hope that you've enjoyed this chucklesome collection of survival memes and jokes.
#13

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

floridaman Report

44points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
3 hours ago

Damn right it will. Take care guys!

3
3points
reply
#14

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

TexasBlue48 Report

42points
POST
Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
Community Member
4 hours ago

And barely knows how to make spaghetti.

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#15

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

KoloneHusky Report

40points
POST
William Suarez
William Suarez
Community Member
3 hours ago

it literally has salt in it

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

autisticmama2 Report

39points
POST
Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
3 hours ago

"God help us all"!

2
2points
reply
#17

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

floridaman Report

39points
POST
Kathy Rayborn
Kathy Rayborn
Community Member
4 hours ago

This pic is so much better with music!

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

jswtreeman Report

34points
POST
Ruby Munson
Ruby Munson
Community Member
4 hours ago

the angle is triggering me

10
10points
reply
#19

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

d4delirious619 Report

34points
POST
#20

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

StephenKing Report

33points
POST
dab
dab
Community Member
4 hours ago

i thought you said that Bush moved Katrina to hit New Orleans

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

floridaman Report

30points
POST
Panda For Scale
Panda For Scale
Community Member
5 hours ago

As a Buffalo Bills fan I couldn't agree more!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

ItsGoyrd Report

29points
POST
Panda For Scale
Panda For Scale
Community Member
5 hours ago

Here in Upstate New York, we have the same issue. Except with snow. "Grab a six-pack and stay home."

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

ianalexand3r Report

27points
POST
Just Jeff
Just Jeff
Community Member
4 hours ago

and finally, buy more alcohol...

11
11points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

floridaman Report

27points
POST
Kathy Rayborn
Kathy Rayborn
Community Member
4 hours ago

Seriously, don’t do this. Not only do you put the lives of first responders and recuse workers at risk, but the last thing locals are concerned about are thrill seekers who were too stupid to evacuate. They will not come and get you, they can’t. A rescue becomes a recovery after the storm.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

YourCarIsUgly Report

25points
POST
#26

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

PolkCoSheriff Report

24points
POST
Just Jeff
Just Jeff
Community Member
4 hours ago

🤣🐊

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#27

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

k9lipstick Report

23points
POST
Luke Andersen
Luke Andersen
Community Member
3 hours ago

That's so clever! (For those that don't know, the smaller cakes are representing hurricanes)

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#28

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

NickGKCO Report

21points
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
4 hours ago

Totally.

2
2points
reply
#29

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

jswtreeman Report

21points
POST
Linda HS
Linda HS
Community Member
5 hours ago

This made me snort…in my spaghetti!!!

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#30

Hurricane-Ian-Memes-Funny-Twitter

YourCarIsUgly Report

16points
POST
Nicholas Montgomery
Nicholas Montgomery
Community Member
4 hours ago

me at the start of quarintine

7
7points
reply

Note: this post originally had 32 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!