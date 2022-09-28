From strong winds and rain to droughts and chilly temperatures, extreme weather events have an immense impact on all levels of society.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes, hail, heat waves, and the star of today's show, hurricanes, can take an incredible toll on our mental and physical health – and although everyone's at risk, some people continue to be more vulnerable to the potential effects, hence why it's vital to watch out for children, the elderly, folks with chronic and mental illnesses, and those who come from lower socioeconomic status.

Each of us handles difficult situations differently, so it's important to keep in mind that we're all in this together. Having said that, is there any better place to unite people than the socials?

With Hurricane Ian approaching, netizens have flooded the internet with amusing survival memes. Today, Bored Panda has gathered a couple of the finest ones that might help you keep your sanity during this anxious time.