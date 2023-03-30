Jyo John Mulloor is a graphic designer with long years of experience in the field. He always manages to surprise his followers with new and original projects, one of which we shared on Bored Panda. This time, we want to showcase one of Mulloor's most interesting image series depicting historic personas taking selfies.

"Upon retrieving my old hard drive, I stumbled upon a veritable treasure trove of memories in the form of selfies sent to me by friends from my past. I carefully restored each one using Photoshop, reliving cherished moments and rekindling old friendships," the artist wrote on Instagram.

Scroll down to see Abraham Lincoln, Bob Marley, and other renowned people from the past in a new light!

