Jyo John Mulloor is a graphic designer with long years of experience in the field. He always manages to surprise his followers with new and original projects, one of which we shared on Bored Panda. This time, we want to showcase one of Mulloor's most interesting image series depicting historic personas taking selfies. 

"Upon retrieving my old hard drive, I stumbled upon a veritable treasure trove of memories in the form of selfies sent to me by friends from my past. I carefully restored each one using Photoshop, reliving cherished moments and rekindling old friendships," the artist wrote on Instagram.

Scroll down to see Abraham Lincoln, Bob Marley, and other renowned people from the past in a new light!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | behance.net | jyojohnmulloor.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bob Marley

Bob Marley

jyo_john_mulloor Report

5points
POST
#2

Jesus And His 12 Apostles

Jesus And His 12 Apostles

jyo_john_mulloor Report

4points
POST
#3

Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln

jyo_john_mulloor Report

4points
POST
#4

Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr.

jyo_john_mulloor Report

4points
POST
#5

Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa

jyo_john_mulloor Report

4points
POST
#6

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi

jyo_john_mulloor Report

4points
POST
#7

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley

jyo_john_mulloor Report

4points
POST
#8

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe

jyo_john_mulloor Report

4points
POST
#9

Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela

jyo_john_mulloor Report

4points
POST
#10

Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill

jyo_john_mulloor Report

3points
POST
#11

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

jyo_john_mulloor Report

3points
POST
#12

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Franklin D. Roosevelt

jyo_john_mulloor Report

3points
POST
#13

King Arthur

King Arthur

jyo_john_mulloor Report

3points
POST
#14

John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy

jyo_john_mulloor Report

3points
POST
Mariele Scherzinger
Mariele Scherzinger
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is the old man supposed to be JFK, or the one in the center? Neither looks very convincing.

0
0points
reply
#15

Genghis Khan

Genghis Khan

jyo_john_mulloor Report

3points
POST
#16

Subhash Chandra Bose

Subhash Chandra Bose

jyo_john_mulloor Report

2points
POST
#17

Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar

jyo_john_mulloor Report

2points
POST
#18

Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong

jyo_john_mulloor Report

2points
POST
Jayant S
Jayant S
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh ... who is the third guy?

0
0points
reply
#19

Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

jyo_john_mulloor Report

2points
POST
#20

Dana Wynter

Dana Wynter

jyo_john_mulloor Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin

jyo_john_mulloor Report

1point
POST
#22

Alexander The Great

Alexander The Great

jyo_john_mulloor Report

1point
POST
#23

William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare

jyo_john_mulloor Report

0points
POST
#24

Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein

jyo_john_mulloor Report

0points
POST
#25

Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru

jyo_john_mulloor Report

0points
POST
#26

Robin Hood

Robin Hood

jyo_john_mulloor Report

0points
POST
#27

Napoleon Bonaparte

Napoleon Bonaparte

jyo_john_mulloor Report

0points
POST
#28

Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi

jyo_john_mulloor Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!