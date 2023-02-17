Meet Stelfie, Your Not-So-Typical Time Traveler Who Crossed Paths With Iconic Figures Of History (27 Pics) Interview With Artist
Have you ever dreamed you could travel through time to meet your favorite historical personalities? Well, one guy has taken that wish to a whole new level. Meet Stelfie, your not-so-typical time traveler - he's not even a real person. Well, at least not yet. No matter whether he's real or not, Stelfie is one lucky guy who has "built" a time machine (powered by AI and Photoshop) to transport himself to different periods in history and snap selfies with some of the most iconic people or scenes from different centuries.
"I've been a big fan of 'Back to the Future' and once I had the opportunity to 'build' a time machine myself I felt the best way to celebrate was to have a lot of fun. Stelfie is about that, a funny guy who takes life with an ironic approach, a lucky traveler escaping from normal life to a dimension where everything is possible," the creator of Stelfie shared.
Follow Stelfie on his journey through time as he meets and takes selfies with historical figures from Albert Einstein to Pablo Picasso. We believe that these images will leave you giggling and wondering what other crazy adventures this guy will get up to next.
"I'm Stelfie, a 41-year-old guy. Thanks to modern sd technology I time travel and take stelfies"
"This is my remote control, powered by Solar energy. It displays solar strength, battery status, time-warp density and so on"
Artist Routine, 1961
"To some degree I can say that my right hand painted a Dalí."
We wanted to learn more about Stelfie and his journeys so we got in touch with his creator. They shared that they did not have a precise timeline of places they wanted Stelfie to visit. "I spend some time writing down ideas with the message that I want the scene to deliver and I build a story on that."
Artist Gift, 1952
"Well Picasso, you nailed it! Don't make me any offer, I'm not gonna sell it."
Mount Rushmore Before The Carving, 1862
"I took President Lincoln to the Mount which will have his face carved on 79 years in the future. He did smile (once)."
We got curious about how the scenes were created. The artist shared that the first step is to write down ideas. "I do that because I want to have a story that the viewer can perceive by looking at the final artwork. Details are very important to create a credible scenario and I feel the magic of Stelfie is due to the imagination of the viewer who can wonder about what happened the moment before or after the specific Stelfie was taken."
A Gothic Journey, 1930
"Turns out he is upset because I lost the rake. I know, not the best time to ask her out for a date."
This Is Sparta
"We were 301...but I was left out of the story because I like to party."
"Step 2 is drawing a sketch of the scene. I use Procreate (which is a drawing app) and, very roughly, I draw a sketch of how the overall scene should look, adding the characters that I want in the scene, the background, the extra elements that need to be present, some info about lighting (indoor/outdoor - day/night) and so on.
I do that because I feel it is important to be consistent with the initial idea I had and having a sketch is forcing me to be faithful to that and to have control over Stable Diffusion as opposed to having Stable Diffusion drive me where it wants to go."
Einstein, 1941
"I crushed into Einstein office to teach him the iconic tongue pose. He will need it 10 years the future."
Waterloo, 1815
"I warned him that was a tough battle."
"Step 3 Is to start a draft version with Stable Diffusion. A very basic scene where lighting, focus, exposure are not important at all. What's important is to get a basic version of the scene with the characters in.
Step 4 is to modify that manually in Photoshop or Procreate. So with a brush tool, I paint over the image to give the characters the pose I want them to have, I add elements (very roughly), I cut/split/paste/warp and so on and then I feed the result back to Stable Diffusion to reharmonize the output."
The 13th Labor Of Hercules
"I'm struggling only because we are using the left hand."
Columbus Ship, 1492
"Laaaaand"
"Now, I don't wanna brag but... After months of sailing Columbus was lost in the Oceans and well let's say I may have kinda suggested the correct direction... He was still convinced to approach India but then surpise surprise we found America. You're welcome guys."
"Then I start with the most difficult elements (faces/hair/beard/animals) and I make sure to have them done almost perfectly. Then I manually work the lighting and the saturation, making sure that the scene is coherent and harmonic. Finally, I work on the hands of the characters (if there are hands/feet in the scene) and manually add motion/tilt blur in Photoshop. This is important to create a credible scene, not a simple static shot."
Ulysses And The Trojan Horse
"So, it is getting a bit messy. I told them I was a messenger of the Gods. I know, I know... Also, I was chit chatting with Ulysses and... I may have mentioned to hide a bunch of soldiers in the wooden horse, hopefully I haven't f**ked up your future."
Darwin, 1872
"I know, I'm looking sharp (ladies stop DM thanks). It's only evolution. One day, it'll be clear what the chimp is holding a white..."
The creator of Stelfie shared that they have been an artist for almost 2 decades. "At first, a 'traditional' canvas artist which mainly was a passion but in the last 5 years I transitioned to digital art and I made a living out of it. I haven't yet disclosed my identity. Although I'm not that popular, I'm sure some people would know my artist name. I probably will do it in the near future, but I do not commit to that yet."
Sailing With Vikings, 937 Ad
"I'm pretty confident they have never seen a bald man before. What a view."
Walking In A Starry Night, 1889
"I just said 'what a nice view for a painting', all credits to Van Gogh."
"I'm very grateful the stories I'm trying to tell are getting so much attention. Stelfie is an easy character to be aligned with, I was expecting to have some attention especially because AI is such a hot topic but I was not considering the power that social media has," the artist shared.
Egypt, 1801 Bc
"I made it. I went back to Ancient Egypt, landing was sh*t but...guess how the Pyramids were built?"
With Leonardo Da Vinci
"Did you notice that the version of the Mona Lisa you have in your present has something familiar?"
Of all the characters that Stelfie visited, we wanted to know if there was someone the artist would want to meet. They shared that every character Stelfie met has its own appeal and its own story. "Stelfie got a hand-signed portrait made by Picasso and it was very cool, he did teach Einstein the tongue pose that became so popular 10 years later, and he met Lincoln and showed him the mount where his face will be carved in the future. Each story is different. Stelfie changed so many things in the past and by doing that, the adventures he is traveling to are, paradoxically, the reason our present looks like it is right now."
England, 1266
"Apologies. I'm not as beautiful as you are used to see me. Got hit by a barbarian stone."
Ice Age Chase
"I know... I had to blur some important and historical data. You'll be happy to know they are safe and sound. Coming back."
Old West
"I mean... Drunk a few breakfast whiskeys in the saloon down the road and the dude got upset."
S**t Happens
"Oops. Apologies."
The Match With Ali, 1963
"It may look like I'm losing but...yes, ok, I'm losing."
"El Dorado" Gate, 1541
"The legendary lost city of gold. Trust me, stop searching for it. History books never told you about the mosquitoes."
Nikola Tesla's Report, 1887
"I'm not involved in the Twitter deal, but I may have some responsibility for the Tesla technology. He showed me his AC invention, I gave him a glimpse of the future."
Rough Encounter, 1703
"We've been defeated. He's Dick, I'll take him home with me."
Origin Of The Meme, Rome 46 Bc
"Yes, Cleopatra may be upset but Julius has most definitely a great taste. I can't disclose too many details....yet."
On The Sleigh
"Sometimes...we just have to believe".
"Merry Christmas (my early present was a new tooth...it took quite a few centuries)."
A Lucky Landing
"Do not f**king make a sound. Thanks"
Mars, Year 2022
"I colonized Mars with my camping tent so Elon Musk doesn't have to."
This is so creative and so well done! Deserves a bigger highlight here 👏👏👏
These are so damn cool! Can’t wait to see what you come up with next!
I love this! I hope that there will be more posts like this
