This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife
Welcome back to the eerie manor with the "Almost 100 Ghosts" crew! With Pavel, the mastermind behind it all, this ghostly gang is ready to spook and entertain once more.
The comics feature friendly spirits sharing their afterlife adventures, and maybe even revealing some haunted hobbies and desires. "I hope you enjoy the 'Almost 100 Ghosts' comic series. There are still a lot of interesting things ahead - secrets, unexpected twists, and fun," the artist shared with Bored Panda in a previous interview.
Bored Panda reached out to Pavel again to learn more about his creative process and himself. Making comics might seem like a blast, but truth be told, it's not always a walk in the park! So, we asked the artist what trips him up the most and what parts of the creative ride give him the biggest joy.
"For me, it has always been the most difficult to spend many hours on drawing," Pavel shared. "Apparently, I just lack the patience for this activity. Therefore, when I created the series 'Almost 100 Ghosts', I made the visual style as simple as possible for myself. However, I really enjoy coming up with plots and jokes; time always flies unnoticed when I'm engaged in this activity."
"Most of the time, I just sit down and think about what amusing situation I could place my characters in. Or I fantasize about different topics. But sometimes, good ideas come to mind while watching movies or talking with friends. Usually in these cases, I try to write everything down immediately so as not to forget anything," Pavel spills the beans on where he gets his comic inspiration.
We asked Pavel if he'd received any particularly memorable feedback or reactions from his readers. "I am especially interested in reading comments where readers build theories about the fate of the characters in my comics. Or try to understand the meaning behind the title Almost 100 Ghosts," the artist responded. "Some of these theories turn out to be very close to the truth, which always pleasantly surprises me."
"I have loved drawing comics since childhood, and that's why I am very pleased now that I have managed to turn this hobby into a full-fledged job. Comics lift my spirits, and I always hope that they will also cheer up my readers. I hope I can handle this task."