Hello, everyone! Karla and Fabricio here. We are an embroidery artist duo based in Portugal, and we are behind the Rebordação Handmade Embroidery project. Perhaps you've seen some of our funny wall decor pieces around in our previous article on Bored Panda.

Since the beginning of our project back in 2017, we have focused on introducing modern vibes to the embroidery world through our hoop-framed embroideries, inspired by puns, memes, pop culture, and more!

Last year, we decided to try our hand at hand-embroidering some clothes, and we're excited to share the results with you!

