Hello, everyone! Karla and Fabricio here. We are an embroidery artist duo based in Portugal, and we are behind the Rebordação Handmade Embroidery project. Perhaps you've seen some of our funny wall decor pieces around in our previous article on Bored Panda.

Since the beginning of our project back in 2017, we have focused on introducing modern vibes to the embroidery world through our hoop-framed embroideries, inspired by puns, memes, pop culture, and more!

Last year, we decided to try our hand at hand-embroidering some clothes, and we're excited to share the results with you!

#1

We source the tees locally here in Portugal from a supplier committed to sustainability. They are made from organic cotton, supporting family agriculture, for ethical and eco-friendly production.
#2

#3

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I will just move this one picture an smudge" 🙀

We may not be taking down the fast fashion industry single-handedly, but every small step counts, right? The idea that we're not contributing to some fast fashion CEO buying another yacht makes us truly happy!
#4

#5

#6

#7

tolliverchloe avatar
Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover
Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need this so I can point to my shirt when someone's getting on my nerves and they can shut it up

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

