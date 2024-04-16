991views
Our Hand-Embroidered Clothes Inspired By Puns, Memes, Pop Culture And More (16 Pics)
Hello, everyone! Karla and Fabricio here. We are an embroidery artist duo based in Portugal, and we are behind the Rebordação Handmade Embroidery project. Perhaps you've seen some of our funny wall decor pieces around in our previous article on Bored Panda.
Since the beginning of our project back in 2017, we have focused on introducing modern vibes to the embroidery world through our hoop-framed embroideries, inspired by puns, memes, pop culture, and more!
Last year, we decided to try our hand at hand-embroidering some clothes, and we're excited to share the results with you!
We source the tees locally here in Portugal from a supplier committed to sustainability. They are made from organic cotton, supporting family agriculture, for ethical and eco-friendly production.
We may not be taking down the fast fashion industry single-handedly, but every small step counts, right? The idea that we're not contributing to some fast fashion CEO buying another yacht makes us truly happy!
I need this so I can point to my shirt when someone's getting on my nerves and they can shut it up
I loved the humor! I've already followed you guys on Instagram and added your Etsy shop to my favorites! Awesome work.
Yaay! That means a lot, thanks for the suport!Load More Replies...
I really like your designs and shared your post with my SO. She likes it too. 1 minor suggestion. The boy tears seems incongruous with the rest. It feels like its bragging about causing harm while the rest feel like they are legitimate reactions to the world.
