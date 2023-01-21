Hi everyone! Our names are Karla and Fabricio, and with our project Rebordação Handmade Embroidery, we are introducing modern vibes to the embroidery world. We create funny embroidery artwork on hoops that are inspired by puns, memes, pop culture, and more.

Here are our latest creations; we hope you guys enjoy them! Don't forget to check out our previous post on Bored Panda for more funny embroideries!

More info: Instagram