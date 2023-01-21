Hi everyone! Our names are Karla and Fabricio, and with our project Rebordação Handmade Embroidery, we are introducing modern vibes to the embroidery world. We create funny embroidery artwork on hoops that are inspired by puns, memes, pop culture, and more.

Here are our latest creations; we hope you guys enjoy them! Don't forget to check out our previous post on Bored Panda for more funny embroideries!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#2

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#3

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#4

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#5

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#6

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#7

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#8

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#9

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#10

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#11

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#12

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#13

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#14

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#15

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#17

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#18

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#19

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#20

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Here Are Unapologetic Embroideries With Funny And Honest Quotes (New Pics)

ebordacaoEmbroidery Report

1point
Buy Now
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!