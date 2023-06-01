If you feel tired of reading long comic strips but still want a good laugh, well, today is your lucky day, because we are sharing new comics of Chilean cartoonist Karlo Ferdon. He is one of those artists who is able to make people laugh without using a single word.

These one-panel comics convey humorous messages through illustrated silly situations that can be understood at first glance. As Karlo wrote previously, his "ideas come randomly but the 'secret' formula is pretty much putting the characters in everyday situations and having absurd results with a touch of surprise."

If you would like to 'read' previous comics by Karlo on Bored Panda, see them here, here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

THEVibingShark92
THEVibingShark92
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait I thought they were like that when they spawn in the yard :/ my life is a lie

#2

#3

The happy frog
The happy frog
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s adorable, I hope that heaven would be for humans too weeeee imagine being surrounded by happy boxes of cats

#4

Sabi Cute
Sabi Cute
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess cats aren’t that different from us

#5

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You'll always have people around you when you are hot

#6

#7

#8

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So glad I didn't have a mouthful of coffee at this point

#9

#10

#11

The happy frog
The happy frog
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Airplane mode activated… VROOOOM

#12

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is Susan looking after the family business today

#13

sbj
sbj
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor Tie doesn't feel special anymore

#14

#15

#16

sbj
sbj
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what my poor feet do every time I wear high heels

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

