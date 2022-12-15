If you're a long-time Bored Panda reader, this Chilean cartoonist Karlo Ferdon is probably a familiar name to you. He creates wordless and minimalist, yet eloquent one-panel comics that, we believe, can make you smile.

The artist has previously told us that the ideas for illustrations come to him randomly but his 'secret' formula is "pretty much putting the characters in everyday situations and having absurd results with a touch of surprise."

Check out more of Karlo's works we shared in our previous articles here, here, here, here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com