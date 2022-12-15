If you're a long-time Bored Panda reader, this Chilean cartoonist Karlo Ferdon is probably a familiar name to you. He creates wordless and minimalist, yet eloquent one-panel comics that, we believe, can make you smile.

The artist has previously told us that the ideas for illustrations come to him randomly but his 'secret' formula is "pretty much putting the characters in everyday situations and having absurd results with a touch of surprise."

Check out more of Karlo's works we shared in our previous articles here, here, here, here and here

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

7points
POST
#2

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

5points
POST
#3

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

4points
POST
#4

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

4points
POST
#5

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

4points
POST
#6

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

3points
POST
#7

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

3points
POST
#8

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

3points
POST
#9

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

2points
POST
#10

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

2points
POST
#11

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

2points
POST
#12

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

2points
POST
#13

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

1point
POST
#14

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

1point
POST
#15

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

1point
POST
#16

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

1point
POST
#17

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

1point
POST
#18

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

1point
POST
#19

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
#20

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
#22

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
#23

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
#24

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
#25

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
#26

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
#27

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
#28

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
#29

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
#30

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

The Silent And Minimalist Humor Of Karlo Fedon (30 New Pics)

karloferdon Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!