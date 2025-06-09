ADVERTISEMENT

The unofficial “King of Broadway,” Hugh Jackman, has, for the first time in years, been absent from what’s been dubbed as the biggest night in theatre.

The four-time Tony Awards host and two-time winner, skipped the 78th annual ceremony in New York on Sunday—opting instead to perform a one-man show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Highlights Hugh Jackman skipped the 78th Tony Awards, choosing to perform a solo show at the Hollywood Bowl amid personal controversy.

Jackman’s absence is linked to avoiding media scrutiny during his high-profile divorce and new relationship with Sutton Foster.

Both Jackman and Foster’s public images have taken a severe hit following the divorce.

RELATED:

Hugh Jackman skips the 78th Tony Awards as divorce fallout continues

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

According to industry insiders, his absence wasn’t just about scheduling, but from a desire to avoid the press amid what some consider a full-blown PR crisis caused by his high profile divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, and new relationship with Broadway star Sutton Foster.

“He didn’t want to face the industry or the press right now,” a source said to Australian outlets. “There’s too much scrutiny. Too many whispers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: thehughjackman

While Cynthia Erivo took the stage as host in New York, Jackman was thousands of miles away, headlining An Evening with Hugh Jackman under the stars in LA.

Accompanied by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, the 56-year-old sang hits from The Boy From Oz, The Music Man, and The Greatest Showman—but made no mention of the Tonys during his performance, nor the growing controversy that surrounds him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

That absence didn’t go unnoticed. In the wake of his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, internet sleuths have been connecting the dots—accusing Jackman and Sutton Foster of carrying on an affair, both emotional and physical, while still married to their respective spouses.

What began as quiet speculation has erupted into full-blown accusations. Once beloved by Broadway fans, both actors have seen their reputations take a severe hit, as social media erupted with comments accusing them of betrayal and deceit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Jackman and Foster have seen their public perception negatively affected

Share icon

Image credits: ABC iview

As Bored Panda previously reported, the backlash was already intensifying following reports that she and Jackman had a long and intimate history stretching back nearly two decades.

Fans put the timeline of their budding romance under renewed scrutiny, accusing them of having cheated on their respective partners as far back as 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, both stars were still married: Jackman to Furness, and Foster to her first husband, actor Christian Borle.

“They have been exposed as being cheaters for years,” a former fan wrote at the time.

Share icon

Image credits: thehughjackman

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Furness, betrayal played a role in her marriage with the 56-year-old actor unraveling, but didn’t reveal the nature of said deceit.

As Jackman allegedly avoids the press, Foster has also seen her professional life affected. For instance, a post celebrating her attendance at the Drama Desk Awards last month saw her Instagram become flooded with vitriol.

Share icon

Image credits: thehughjackman

The backlash grew so intense that she was forced to disable comments on the post, a measure that did little to contain the public anger against her.

“I thought as you grow older you’re supposed to mature, but being a home wrecker at that age?” a former fan wrote on Sutton’s profile.

“The pleasure you must feel for taking another woman’s husband! I hope one day, you, and the many women who break families and marriages, can feel an ounce of what betrayal feels like,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furness is allegedly planning to release a tell-all memoir, in which she’s expected to reveal intimate details of her divorce

Share icon

Image credits: thehughjackman

ADVERTISEMENT

As if things couldn’t get worse for Jackman and Foster, rumors have circulated that Furness, Jackman’s ex-wife, is reportedly documenting the breakdown of her marriage in a forthcoming memoir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

“Deb’s been desperate to have her side of the story out there,” a source told New Idea. “She’s been writing down all her thoughts—the good and the bad—and logging every detail of this ugly roller-coaster divorce.”

Share icon

Image credits: thehughjackman

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster wanting to make private details of the separation public has reportedly left Jackman Jackman “extremely disappointed,” as he believed they had an “understanding” to not publicly trash each other.

Share icon

Image credits: thehughjackman

While the emotional aspect of Jackman’s divorce remains unresolved, the legal side of things seems to have reached resolution. Furness reportedly received a “handsome spousal support payment.”

As rumors keep piling up—each more damaging than the last. Jackman has been left dealing with a public image storm that shows no signs of calming down.

“Homewrecker.” The backlash against Jackman and Foster has seemingly no end in sight

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon